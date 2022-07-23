Lily Collins Treated Her Feet to the Comfy French Sneaker Brand That Hollywood Royalty and Actual Royalty Wear
Lily Collins can't seem to escape her French persona, even when she's off duty.
Last week, the Emily in Paris star, 33, shared a photo of herself on Instagram enjoying an ice cream cone on a sunny summer day. "I scream for (lavender) ice cream…," she captioned the sweet pic. And while her purple-hued treat looked refreshing, what really caught our attention was what she was wearing.
Collins took a cue from Emily Cooper and wore a $340 green floral midi dress from Peony Swimwear, but unlike her fashion-forward character, she styled the one-and-done 'fit with a pair of comfortable sneakers instead of her usual sky-high heels. Which makes sense, considering the actress told Jimmy Fallon in March that she wished her character wore more practical footwear.
The shoes in question are made by Veja, a French brand (naturally) that counts celebrities like Kate Middleton and Reese Witherspoon as fans. Meghan Markle even caused a major search spike for the kicks when she sported them during a royal outing in 2018, and Jennifer Garner has been spotted in a chunky light blue style multiple times this year.
There's a reason why celebs keep opting for the brand's sneakers: The durable ethically-sourced leather upper offers a sleek silhouette, and they have minimalist branding thanks to the subtle "V" logo, meaning they can be worn with pretty much anything.
Looking to invest in your own pair now? Well, you're in luck, because a bunch of styles are currently on sale at Gilt and Rue La La. Just make sure to sign up for a free account first, since these deals are exclusively for members.
Collins' exact pick — the white Veja V-10s — is marked down to $135, and amazingly every size is still in stock. But if you want something more colorful, check out the red, white, and blue version for an American or French-inspired theme (your choice!) or the leather camel ones, which are $25 off.
Shop more pairs from the celeb-loved brand below while these rarely-discounted prices last!
