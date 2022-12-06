Lily Collins Wore a Colorful Designer Sweater in the 'Emily in Paris' Trailer, and We Found Similar Looks for Less

You don’t have to go to Paris to bring color to your wardrobe

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski

Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. When not writing, you can find her planning outfits for future events, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with her nearest friend.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 6, 2022 09:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

emily in paris sweater tout
Photo: Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix

Emily in Chicago? London? Paris?

Yes, Emily Cooper's future is still TBD, but there's one thing we already know: Season 3 of Emily in Paris is going to be chock-full of eccentric, daring, and simply fun outfits worn by the title character, played by Lily Collins.

Last week, Netflix dropped the season 3 trailer for the hit series. And within the first five seconds (literally), our fashion alarm bells went off, as Collins' character was wearing a multi-colored sweater that was so vibrant, it immediately became an item we felt compelled to add to our winter wardrobe.

emily in paris sweater
Instagram

As the trailer progressed, the full outfit was revealed — and well, there was a lot of color. She paired the orange, turquoise, and purple Essentiel Antwerp sweater with a metallic skirt that featured hints of green and blue. But wait, there's more — the look was accessorized with a bright pink purse and knee-high green boots, of course.

IRL celebrities, too, have been wearing colorful sweaters as of late. Earlier this month, Reese Witherspoon shared an Instagram reel, and what was she wearing? A pink striped sweater. Mindy Kaling is also clearly a fan, as she's worn colorful prints a few times this past month.

While our closets full of neutrals were practically begging for the bright oranges, purples, and turquoises of Emily's sweater, the price tag, which is over $200, actually made our knees semi-weak. But on the bright side (these sweaters are colorful, after all), we've found six similar styles for less.

Colorful Sweaters Inspired by Emily in Paris

  • Mango Checks Knitted Sweater, $59.99; shop.mango.com
  • Jascls Winter Long Sleeve Cable Knitted Colorblock Boho Striped Sweater, $37.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
  • Free People Peaches Stripe Tunic, $168; freepeople.com
  • MakeMeChic Striped Pattern Boatneck Lantern Sleeve Crop Sweater, $38.99; amazon.com
  • Missactiver Casual Knitted Mock Neck Colorblock Sweater, $33.99;amazon.com
  • H&M Rib-Knit Sweater, $29.99; hm.com

Emily Cooper loves checker print, or so it seems: In just last season's trailer alone, we spotted the character wearing a bedazzled checkered bucket hat and a checkered shirt with neon green trim because, again, remember, Emily and color are stuck together like glue.

So, why not raise Emily one? This green sweater from Mango incorporates the classic print with a bright green color, and is a sight for sore, neutral-filled eyes. The cropped cut is itching to be paired with some patterned shorts and knee-high boots (preferably green, like Emily) for an easy, affordable replica of her trademark style.

Checks knitted sweater
mango

Buy It! Mango Checks Knitted Sweater, $59.99; shop.mango.com

Then there is this chunky cardigan from Amazon that combines both these complementary colors along with beige, to fashion a uniformed stripe pattern. Plus, it's on sale right now for just $38 thanks to an on-site coupon.

JASCLS Winter Long Sleeve Cable Knitted Color Block Boho Striped Sweater Cardigans
Amazon

Buy It! Jascls Winter Long Sleeve Cable Knitted Colorblock Boho Striped Sweater, $37.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

It's time to live la vie en rose… orange… and blue. Clearly, to live life in color seems to be a popular motto for the bubbly television character, and for under $170, it can be a mantra you live by, too.

This striped tunic from Free People has some spunk in every single one of its design elements. The ribbed hems, the high-low length, and the side slits all work together to create a piece that will elevate your wardrobe to elite status.

Peaches Stripe Tunic
free people

Buy It! Free People Peaches Stripe Tunic, $168; freepeople.com

You can also grab this orange and pink sweater from H&M for just $30. And for more splashes of color, there's this wavy green sweater for under $40 and this pullover colorblock sweater, available in multiple color variations.

Keep scrolling for more sweaters to bring a little bit of Emily in Paris to you. Oh, and don't be surprised if you see Emily Cooper wearing something very similar next season.

MakeMeChic Women's Striped Pattern Boat Neck Lantern Sleeve Crop Sweater Knitted Pullover Top
amazon

Buy It! MakeMeChic Striped Pattern Boatneck Lantern Sleeve Crop Sweater, $38.99; amazon.com

MISSACTIVER Women Casual Knitted Mock Neck Sweater Print Colorblock Long Sleeve Loose Fit Pullover Knitwear
amazon

Buy It! Missactiver Casual Knitted Mock Neck Colorblock Sweater, $33.99;amazon.com

Rib-knit Sweater
h&m

Buy It! H&M Rib-Knit Sweater, $29.99; hm.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Decorative Extra Soft Fuzzy Faux Fur Throw Blanket
Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Adding This 'Incredibly Soft' Throw Blanket to Their Carts Right Now
KitchenAid Professional 5qt Stand Mixer - KV25G0X
You Have Less Than 48 Hours to Save Big on This Coveted KitchenAid Stand Mixer at Target
Everywhere Belt Bag
Whoa! lululemon Just Restocked the Everywhere Belt Bag
Related Articles
The Princess Of Wales Visits Colham Manor Children’s Centre With The Maternal Mental Health Alliance
Kate Middleton Loves to Throw on This Cozy Dress Style When Temperatures Drop
The Princess Of Wales Visits Colham Manor Children’s Centre With The Maternal Mental Health Alliance
Kate Middleton Loves to Throw on This Cozy Dress Style When Temperatures Drop
amazon fashion deals under 50 dollars cyber monday tout
Need a Winter Wardrobe Refresh? These Sweaters, Jackets, and Boots Are All on Sale for Less Than $50 at Amazon
Madewell Black Friday Deals Tout
Flattering Jeans, Cozy Outerwear, and a Meghan Markle-Approved Denim Jacket Are All on Sale at Madewell Today
Amazon Outlet Dress Deals Roundup
PSA: Amazon's Outlet Has Fashion-Forward Dresses Up to 54% Off Ahead of Black Friday
Last Minute Cyber Monday Deals Roundup
Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale Ends Soon! Add These 136 Last-Minute Deals to Your Cart Before It's Too Late
Best Cyber Monday Deals
Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale Is Better Than Black Friday — and We Found the 430 Best Deals
best-bomber-jackets-of-2022-tout
The 24 Best Bomber Jackets of 2022 That Will Take Your Style to New Heights
The 15 Shackets You Need in 2022
15 Shackets That Will Seriously Upgrade Your Fall Wardrobe
Best Turtleneck Sweaters
The 19 Best Turtlenecks of 2022
Lily Collins as Emily in episode 309 of Emily in Paris
'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Trailer: Lily Collins Returns to the City of Light
Best Puffer Jackets
The 17 Best Puffer Jackets of 2022 to Keep You Toasty
style launches
These Are the Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
Emily in Paris, Lily Collins
Everything to Know About 'Emily in Paris' Season 3
selena gomez
Selena Gomez Just Wore the Comfiest Matching Set — Here's Where to Snag Her Exact Look
Prue Leith Homeware Launch
Launches We Love! 'Bake Off'' s Prue Leith Debuts Colorful Tableware Line, Plus More New Home Products