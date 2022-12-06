Lifestyle Fashion Lily Collins Wore a Colorful Designer Sweater in the 'Emily in Paris' Trailer, and We Found Similar Looks for Less You don’t have to go to Paris to bring color to your wardrobe By Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski Instagram Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. When not writing, you can find her planning outfits for future events, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with her nearest friend. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 6, 2022 09:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix Emily in Chicago? London? Paris? Yes, Emily Cooper's future is still TBD, but there's one thing we already know: Season 3 of Emily in Paris is going to be chock-full of eccentric, daring, and simply fun outfits worn by the title character, played by Lily Collins. Last week, Netflix dropped the season 3 trailer for the hit series. And within the first five seconds (literally), our fashion alarm bells went off, as Collins' character was wearing a multi-colored sweater that was so vibrant, it immediately became an item we felt compelled to add to our winter wardrobe. Instagram As the trailer progressed, the full outfit was revealed — and well, there was a lot of color. She paired the orange, turquoise, and purple Essentiel Antwerp sweater with a metallic skirt that featured hints of green and blue. But wait, there's more — the look was accessorized with a bright pink purse and knee-high green boots, of course. IRL celebrities, too, have been wearing colorful sweaters as of late. Earlier this month, Reese Witherspoon shared an Instagram reel, and what was she wearing? A pink striped sweater. Mindy Kaling is also clearly a fan, as she's worn colorful prints a few times this past month. While our closets full of neutrals were practically begging for the bright oranges, purples, and turquoises of Emily's sweater, the price tag, which is over $200, actually made our knees semi-weak. But on the bright side (these sweaters are colorful, after all), we've found six similar styles for less. Colorful Sweaters Inspired by Emily in Paris Mango Checks Knitted Sweater, $59.99; shop.mango.com Jascls Winter Long Sleeve Cable Knitted Colorblock Boho Striped Sweater, $37.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Free People Peaches Stripe Tunic, $168; freepeople.com MakeMeChic Striped Pattern Boatneck Lantern Sleeve Crop Sweater, $38.99; amazon.com Missactiver Casual Knitted Mock Neck Colorblock Sweater, $33.99;amazon.com H&M Rib-Knit Sweater, $29.99; hm.com Want to unlock even more savings? Sign up to get hand-picked deals delivered by text message. Emily Cooper loves checker print, or so it seems: In just last season's trailer alone, we spotted the character wearing a bedazzled checkered bucket hat and a checkered shirt with neon green trim because, again, remember, Emily and color are stuck together like glue. So, why not raise Emily one? This green sweater from Mango incorporates the classic print with a bright green color, and is a sight for sore, neutral-filled eyes. The cropped cut is itching to be paired with some patterned shorts and knee-high boots (preferably green, like Emily) for an easy, affordable replica of her trademark style. mango Buy It! Mango Checks Knitted Sweater, $59.99; shop.mango.com Then there is this chunky cardigan from Amazon that combines both these complementary colors along with beige, to fashion a uniformed stripe pattern. Plus, it's on sale right now for just $38 thanks to an on-site coupon. Amazon Buy It! Jascls Winter Long Sleeve Cable Knitted Colorblock Boho Striped Sweater, $37.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com It's time to live la vie en rose… orange… and blue. Clearly, to live life in color seems to be a popular motto for the bubbly television character, and for under $170, it can be a mantra you live by, too. This striped tunic from Free People has some spunk in every single one of its design elements. The ribbed hems, the high-low length, and the side slits all work together to create a piece that will elevate your wardrobe to elite status. free people Buy It! Free People Peaches Stripe Tunic, $168; freepeople.com You can also grab this orange and pink sweater from H&M for just $30. And for more splashes of color, there's this wavy green sweater for under $40 and this pullover colorblock sweater, available in multiple color variations. Keep scrolling for more sweaters to bring a little bit of Emily in Paris to you. Oh, and don't be surprised if you see Emily Cooper wearing something very similar next season. amazon Buy It! MakeMeChic Striped Pattern Boatneck Lantern Sleeve Crop Sweater, $38.99; amazon.com amazon Buy It! Missactiver Casual Knitted Mock Neck Colorblock Sweater, $33.99;amazon.com h&m Buy It! H&M Rib-Knit Sweater, $29.99; hm.com Do you love a good deal? Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.