Lilly Pulitzer Printed Dresses, Eyelet Tops, and More Are 30% Off — but Only for a Few Days

People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 14, 2023 07:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Reese Herrington Lilly Pulitzer really knows how to pull at our fashion-loving heartstrings! Now through Sunday, April 16, the brand is having its Spring Fling sale, and nearly everything on the site is 30 percent off. That, of course, includes items like flowy dresses, summer swimwear, activewear, and more decorated with the hand-painted prints that have become the brand's thumbprint throughout the years. And you won't want to sleep on this sale, because it's the only one the brand is having all spring. To ensure you don't miss out, we've compiled a list of our 10 favorite picks. Their bright designs, fun styles, and majorly marked down prices are bound to spark lots of joy in your summer wardrobe. Shop Lilly Pulitzer Styles on Sale Lilly Pulitzer Kay Short Sleeve Eyelet Top, $103.60 (orig. $148) Lilly Pulitzer 32-Inch Bal Harbour Palazzo Pant, $89.60 (orig. $128) Lilly Pulitzer 5-Inch Buttercup Scallop Hem Short, $49 (orig. $70) Lilly Pulitzer Linley Coverup, $96.60 (orig. $138) Lilly Pulitzer Edith Eyelet Midi Dress, $208.60 (orig. $298) Lilly Pulitzer Delphie One-Piece Swimsuit, $110.60 (orig. $158) Lilly Pulitzer Pratt Top, $117.60 (orig. $168) Lilly Pulitzer Aldena Ruffle Sleeve Cotton Dress, $138.60 (orig. $198) Lilly Pulitzer Florin Reversible Top, $68.60 (orig. $98) Lilly Pulitzer UPF 50+ Luxletic 31.5-Inch Carpe Vita Flare Legging, $82.60 (orig. $118) Eva Longoria Swam in a Mexican Cenote Wearing a Long-Sleeved Swimsuit That Reminds Us of This Functional Beach Style Ever since Jennifer Aniston stepped out in an eyelet blouse last month, we've been keeping our eyes open for similar styles — and we found one for $44 off. The Kay Short Sleeve Eyelet Top has a flattering babydoll style that hides your midsection and resembles the flared fashion styles recently seen on Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. The puff sleeves work well for warm weather, and the mini dress version would be perfect for a summer backyard party, too. Lilly Pulitzer Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Kay Short Sleeve Eyelet Top, $103.60 (orig. $148); lillypulitzer.com If you're already grabbing one celebrity-worn style, you may also want to add a pair of printed palazzo pants to your cart. Kate Hudson recently strode around Los Angeles in the must-have spring and summer style, and these blue, pink, and green ones are right up her alley. The floral print is characteristically Lilly, while the stripes down the sides are something you might see on a sportier style. Now under $100 and made from a wrinkle-resistant fabric, they're a "gorgeous vacation pant" and "absolutely stunning," according to one five-star reviewer. Lilly Pulitzer Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer 32-Inch Bal Harbour Palazzo Pant in Cumulus Blue Chick Magnet, $89.60 (orig. $128); lillypulitzer.com From the lakehouse to the neighborhood potluck, there are many places these scalloped shorts can go! Choose from pink, white, navy, or bright blue in sizes 00 to 16, and wear them to the park with a lightweight pullover or to the country club with a bedazzled blouse. Lilly Pulitzer Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer 5-Inch Buttercup Scallop Hem Short in True Navy, $49 (orig. $70); lillypulitzer.com You should also check out this "very flattering" one-piece swimsuit that's $47 off and this reversible shirt that's under $70. Spring is in full bloom, and we're using this sale as an opportunity to catch our wardrobes up to speed. Keep scrolling to shop more discounted dresses, shirts, and pants at Lilly Pulitzer before it's too late. Lilly Pulitzer Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Linley Coverup in Pistachio Green Poly Crepe Swirl Clip, $96.60 (orig. $138); lillypulitzer.com Lilly Pulitzer Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Edith Eyelet Midi Dress, $208.60 (orig. $298); lillypulitzer.com Lilly Pulitzer Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Delphie One-Piece Swimsuit in Cumulus Blue Seersucker Stripe, $110.60 (orig. $158); lillypulitzer.com Lilly Pulitzer Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Pratt Top, $117.60 (orig. $168); lillypulitzer.com Lilly Pulitzer Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Aldena Ruffle Sleeve Cotton Dress in Multi A Cherry On Top, $138.60 (orig. $198); lillypulitzer.com Lilly Pulitzer Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Florin Reversible Top in Multi Seaweed Samba Engineered Top, $68.60 (orig. $98); lillypulitzer.com Lilly Pulitzer Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer UPF 50+ Luxletic 31.5-Inch Carpe Vita Flare Legging in Onyx, $82.60 (orig. $118); lillypulitzer.com Do you love a good deal? 