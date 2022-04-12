Fans of Lilly Pulitzer's Bold Prints and Bright Colors Are Going to Swoon Over Its New Spring Dresses

Another standout shopper favorite from the collection is the Vivette Ruffle Dress. The colorful floral print on this V-neck dress is paired with a smocked waist and shoulders for a fitted look in the middle before the A-line skirt flares out at the tiered ruffle hem. Shoppers have described the dress as "amazing, comfortable and flattering" and that the length is perfect. Another reviewer said that they're "obsessed with this dress," and described the colors as "stunning." And a third added that they get "so many compliments" when they wear the dress.