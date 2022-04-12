Fans of Lilly Pulitzer's Bold Prints and Bright Colors Are Going to Swoon Over Its New Spring Dresses
Whether you're figuring out what to wear to Easter dinner, how to style your outfit for your first garden party of the season, or just getting excited about spring dress weather, we have news of an exciting new collection for you from a beloved brand.
Lilly Pulitzer, the brand known for its bold prints and bright colors, recently launched a line of spring dresses that are light, airy, and anything but boring.
Regardless of the status of our social calendars, adding a statement dress or two from the brand that does it best is a smart investment to make right now, at the beginning of the season.
One of the standout pieces from the collection? The Novella Eyelet Swing Dress. This vivid coral dress is made out of light-as-air eyelet chiffon. It has a tiered design and a "swing" fit, meaning it sits comfortably away from the body for cool, easy wear on especially warm days. The dress has a cute ruffle detail along the collar and a V-neck cut for a touch of sexiness. Plus, it has pockets.
Shoppers say that this is "the most flattering" dress they've "ever purchased" from the brand and they love that the dress can go from "the beach to shopping to an evening out." Another added that the pockets are a "great, useful feature."
There are dozens of eye-catching looks to choose from, but we rounded up our 13 favorites to shop. Check them all out, below.
Best Lilly Pulitzer Dresses to Shop Now:
- Sidney Midi Dress, $268
- Elina Stretch Ruffle Dress, $198
- Shelli Eyelet Mini Dress, $218
- Maetha Romper, $198
- Bekah Eyelet Dress, $228
- Isolde Dress, $128
- Florita Dress, $178
- Maetha Ruffle Romper, $218
- Bedelia Dress, $128
- Valli Shift Dress, $218
- Asteria Eyelet Babydoll Dress, $238
- Vivette Ruffle Dress, $168
- Novella Eyelet Swing Dress, $198
Another standout shopper favorite from the collection is the Vivette Ruffle Dress. The colorful floral print on this V-neck dress is paired with a smocked waist and shoulders for a fitted look in the middle before the A-line skirt flares out at the tiered ruffle hem. Shoppers have described the dress as "amazing, comfortable and flattering" and that the length is perfect. Another reviewer said that they're "obsessed with this dress," and described the colors as "stunning." And a third added that they get "so many compliments" when they wear the dress.
