Lilly Pulitzer Cut Prices on Hundreds of Styles for 24 Hours Only

You can snag up to 63 percent off if you hurry
By Andie Kanaras January 03, 2022 05:00 PM
If you're searching for new, high-quality clothes and accessories for 2022, take advantage of steep New Year's sales while you can. Lilly Pulitzer's biannual Sunshine Sale has arrived, and the store is offering top-rated pieces at steep discounts. The catch? The sale ends at midnight tonight.

Shoppers can snag hundreds of Lilly Pulitzer signature pieces, including clothing, accessories, and more, for up to 63 percent off today only. While there are currently over 400 items on sale, popular products are selling out fast in some sizes. And since there are only a few hours left to shop the rare sale, we sifted through the discounted pieces to find some of the best items that are still available and worth your time.

Shop 10 Lilly Pulitzer deals while you can:

The deals include clothes and accessories you can wear year-round, including pieces featuring Lilly Pulitzer's signature UPF 50+ sun protection fabric. Popular items like the ChillyLilly Nadine Dress and Luxletic Weekender Midi Leggings are constructed with the material, and both are still available on sale in many sizes. Shoppers love the dress and leggings for their comfortable fit and fabulous patterns.

Credit: Lilly Pulitzer

Buy It! UPF 50+ ChillyLilly Nadine Dress, $74 (orig. $178); lillypulitzer.com

And for those looking to start the year off on the right foot, Lilly Pulitzer's comprehensive agenda is 40 percent off. The planner offers both monthly and weekly views for keeping track of your schedule, along with a travel journal, address pages, and two sticker pages. Plus, it comes in three eye-catching designs, so you'll never lose sight of the organizational tool.

Credit: Lilly Pulitzer

Buy It! 2021-2022 Large 17-Month Agenda, $12 (orig. $30); lillypulitzer.com

To access the sale, all you need to do is enter your email address. From there, you can add items to your Lilly tote (aka shopping cart), and the discounts will automatically apply. All of the deals are final sale, which means you cannot return or exchange them, so make sure to double-check your shopping cart before checking out. 

The biannual sale ends January 3 at midnight ET. Head over to Lilly Pulitzer's website to take advantage of these online-exclusive deals now.

