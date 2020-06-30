Lilly Pulitzer's Cloth Face Masks Sold Out in Mere Hours — and They're Finally Back in Stock

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

With summer officially here and many businesses starting to reopen, it’s important to stay protected while venturing outdoors. The CDC still recommends wearing a cloth face mask in public, and while something simple and effective will suffice, why not opt for a more fashionable and fun option to match your look? Enter: Lilly Pulitzer’s printed face masks.

The lifestyle brand first launched its cloth masks in early June, and while they originally sold out in just hours, they’re officially back in stock now and up for grabs.

Featuring the brand’s signature colorful and punchy floral prints, the masks are made with a durable cotton fabric and have secure elastic ear bands. Due to customer demand and the popularity of Lilly Pulitzer, it should come as no surprise that the masks were met with great success upon launching. Now that they’re back in stock, you can purchase up to four of the machine-washable masks for just $15. And while the masks do come in a variety of prints, the print you receive will vary based on availability. Luckily, each bright look is equally as cute as the next.

In addition to supplying you with a summer-ready mask, Lilly Pulitzer will donate one mask for every mask purchased to first responders and healthcare workers on the front lines of the pandemic. In fact, the brand has already donated over 67,500 masks since March thanks to the support of its customers and community.

Shop the adorable face masks now to stay protected and stylish this summer.

