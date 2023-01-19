Deal Alert! The Most Popular Sweater on Amazon Is 60% Off Right Now

It comes in 44 colors

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia

Published on January 19, 2023 08:00 AM

Lillusory batwing sleeve oversize sweater
Photo: People / Michelle Barnes

In the market for a comfy staple piece that won't break the bank? We suggest heading to Amazon to snap up a customer-favorite sweater that's on major sale.

Right now, the Lillusory Turtleneck Pullover Sweater is up to 60 percent off (yes, you read that discount correctly!). The wardrobe essential is backed by thousands of five-star ratings and is currently the best-selling sweater on Amazon — an impressive title considering the site's huge inventory of clothing.

The soft sweater has all kinds of cute details, including a turtleneck, batwing sleeves, and a split hem. It has an oversized fit that's roomy (read: comfy) but not baggy. Easy to dress up or down, the versatile sweater can be worn for a bunch of different occasions. Whether you're headed to the office or date night, pair it with jeans or pants and heeled boots. It's also long enough to easily pair with leggings.

Lillusory batwing sleeve oversize sweater
Amazon

Buy It! Lillusory Turtleneck Pullover Sweater in Forest Green, $21.99 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com

The sweater, which is available in sizes up to XL, comes in a whopping 44 colors, including forest green, navy blue, and brown. You can also take your pick from brighter hues like orange, purple, and pink. Typically, the sweater costs $55, but it's on sale in every color right now. The discount depends on the color you opt for, and some are marked down to just $22.

More than 4,600 customers have given the sweater a five-star rating, calling it "super cute" and "flattering" in reviews. Some said that they "love the fit and feel" of the sweater, with one reviewer sharing, "I get compliments every time I wear it!"

Others appreciate the "high-quality material" of the sweater, with at least one shopper saying it's "very soft and warm." One reviewer summed up the piece's best qualities nicely: "This sweater is gorgeous and so comfortable."

Keep scrolling for more color options, then head to Amazon to pick up the Lillusory Turtleneck Pullover Sweater while it's still on major sale!

Early Amazon Fashion Customer Most-Loved Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Lillusory Turtleneck Pullover Sweater in Brown, $21.99 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com

LILLUSORY Women's Turtleneck Oversized Sweaters
Amazon

Buy It! Lillusory Turtleneck Pullover Sweater in Orange, $21.99 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com

LILLUSORY Women's Turtleneck Oversized Sweaters
Amazon

Buy It! Lillusory Turtleneck Pullover Sweater in Navy Blue, $25.99 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com

