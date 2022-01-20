The Most Popular Pullover Sweater on Amazon Is Up to 40% Off Right Now
If you've been looking to upgrade your cold-weather wardrobe with an oversized sweater that's as cozy as it is flattering, we suggest heading to Amazon; its most popular pullover sweater is on sale right now.
The Lillusory turtleneck pullover features batwing sleeves and a high-low split hem that's longer in the back. Made of viscose, polyester, and nylon, the oversized sweater is soft, stretchy, and roomy without looking frumpy. Shoppers have dressed it up and down, pairing it with slacks, skirts, leggings, and jeans. They've also layered T-shirts and tanks under it thanks to its loose fit.
The sweater, which runs from sizes XS to XL, is available in 18 colors, including various shades of blue, orange, brown, green, cream, and red. It also comes in black, pink, and gray. Not sure what size to opt for? There is a handy size chart in the product photos and a breakdown of numeric size ranges that correspond to the letter sizes in the product description. Just keep in mind that it has an oversized fit. While price varies by color and size, every combination is currently on sale. Typically, the sweater costs $43, but you can snag it for as low as $26 while the deal lasts.
Buy It! Lillusory Turtleneck Pullover Sweater, $25.99–$29.74 (orig. $42.99); amazon.com
According to the product details, the sweater launched just a few months ago, but it's so popular that it's already ranking on multiple Amazon best-seller charts, which are updated hourly based on sales. Right now, it's the best-selling women's pullover sweater and is high on the clothing, shoes, and jewelry best-seller chart, a notable feat considering the various categories span men's, women's, and children's fashion.
The sweater has 1,200 five-star ratings from customers who say it's warm and well-made. "I love this sweater so much that I ordered another one in a different color," one customer wrote, adding that they like its fit. "It's soft, cozy, and oversized without being heavy."
Head to Amazon to save up to 40 percent on the Lillusory turtleneck pullover sweater before the deal ends.
