One Detail on This $29 Mini Dress Makes It ‘Perfectly Flattering’
Shopping for a dress that's both stylish and comfortable can get a little tricky, especially during the warmer months. But if you're not sure where to start, leave it up to Amazon shoppers to offer a great recommendation. According to hundreds of people who gave it a five-star rating, the Lillusory Sleeveless Tank Dress is effortlessly cool and ultra flattering — and it's just $29.
The best-selling tank top dress has a figure-hugging fit, a high neckline, and rouching on the sides that smoothes the area while accentuating curves. But perhaps its most flattering detail is its tie waist, which creates an overlapping appearance on the midsection that shoppers especially love.
The tie can easily be adjusted to be as tight or as loose as you'd like, which shoppers say gives them a "cute shape" and makes them "feel more confident." It definitely helps that they get "so many compliments" while wearing it, too.
Made with a polyester and rayon fabric blend, the mini dress' soft, stretchy texture makes it comfortable enough to wear for hours at a time. Some reviewers say it has a slightly thicker feel to it, which ensures that it's not see-through. Plus, it comes with a silk-like slip underneath to prevent any undergarments from showing (which, as a bonus, will feel nice on your skin).
"This dress could not be more perfect! After purchasing one, I went back and bought two more!" said one Amazon shopper. "The way the dress is designed makes it perfectly flattering. It shows off all of my curves while "hiding" my belly fat. Oh and it is so comfy!! Very breathable fabric and the dress is double layered! The inner layer is a soft and somewhat silky material, so it feels so great on your skin. I can't wait to wear these dresses this summer!"
"I am obsessed with this dress, I purchased it in two colors!" wrote another. "I recently lost a ton of weight and have a lot of loose belly skin and this dress hides it perfectly. The material is actually a lot thicker than expected and even has a liner. I really like the neckline too. Highly recommend for all body types!"The hunt for the perfect casual dress is over. Shop the Lillusory Sleeveless Tank Dress in 19 gorgeous colors for just $29 on Amazon.
