One Detail on This $29 Mini Dress Makes It ‘Perfectly Flattering’

"This dress could not be more perfect! After purchasing one, I went back and bought two more!" said one Amazon shopper. "The way the dress is designed makes it perfectly flattering. It shows off all of my curves while "hiding" my belly fat. Oh and it is so comfy!! Very breathable fabric and the dress is double layered! The inner layer is a soft and somewhat silky material, so it feels so great on your skin. I can't wait to wear these dresses this summer!"