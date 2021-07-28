These Stylish Wedding Guest Heels Allow Shoppers to Dance 'All Night Long in Comfort' — and They're Only $30
Wedding season isn't over just yet. But if you're dreading another Cha Cha Slide because of a painful pair of heels (that were supposed to last all season), it's time to find a backup. When it comes to hours of dancing and mingling, comfort is key. That being said, many of us would also like to avoid the dreaded comfort over style conundrum, in which case Amazon shoppers have you covered and found a heel that exceeds both standards.
LifeStride's Sanya pumps may look like your classic chic-but-painful shoe, but as many reviewers excitedly wrote, looks can be deceiving. The shoe features the brand's "Soft System" technology, which includes a flexible outsole, cloud-like foam, and support for your arches and heels. And the innovation clearly delivers, leading shoppers to dance "all night long in comfort."
Buy It! LifeStride Sanya Pump, $30 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
"It's the only shoe I have worn to a wedding and danced all night with no foot cramps, pain, or blisters!" shared one reviewer. Another happy customer frequently wears them to Latin dance classes, and wrote, "I can dance the night away and I have received so many compliments on how cute they are."
Even a reviewer who risked wearing them to a wedding with absolutely no break-in time managed to stay comfortable. "The shoes were great all night," they wrote. "I danced and didn't notice any discomfort until late in the night when we were leaving. I would say they were a huge success and I will be wearing them with confidence during the holiday season."
You can pick and choose from a few timeless colors, including a classic black, as well as a spicy red, both perfect options for end-of-summer and fall weddings. Some sizes are even on sale right now, giving you every reason for a mid-wedding season refresh.
But what really sets these shoes apart is the extended widths, which makes them far comfier for shoppers who may find pointed shoes (and heels in general) painful. "I have wide feet that are a half-size different and I have very high arches — I hate shoe shopping for that very reason," explained a shopper. "I was thrilled when these arrived and were beautiful and FIT!"
Your wedding wardrobe needs a perfect pair of shoes — ones that won't give out on you. Allow these wedding guest- and bride-approved heels to chauffeur you back to the dance floor.
