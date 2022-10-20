Lifestyle Fashion Shoppers Call These Classic Black Shoes an 'All Occasion Boot' — and Every Size Is 38% Off at Amazon “These are very classy and comfortable” By Annie Burdick Annie Burdick Instagram Website Annie Burdick is an Amazon Commerce Writer at Dotdash Meredith, covering a range of lifestyle products, from fashion picks to home essentials for sites like People, InStyle, Food & Wine, and others. For the past several years she's worked as a freelance writer and editor, covering a wide range of topics, including—on many occasions—commerce, and developing a passion for lifestyle content. In this time she also wrote five nonfiction books on topics like gardening and unconscious bias, for two publishers. Before entering the freelance world, she worked for two years in publishing, as a nonfiction book editor in Minneapolis. When she's not hunting for Amazon deals or writing about them, she's attempting to read through her overflowing bookshelves, running around outside with her dogs, or inventing something in the kitchen. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 20, 2022 10:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon With the weather finally feeling like fall, our cool weather wardrobes are seeing the light of day again. And that often means that the perfect fall outfit means throwing on a great pair of boots. If your boot selection is a bit lacking, it's a great time to snag a pair that will see you through the coming months of cool temperatures and wet days — and we have just the pick. You can pick up a pair of LifeStride Adley Ankle Boots in black for 38 percent less right now, making these staple shoes just $50. When it comes to shoes that are getting weekly, if not daily, use, focusing on a classic style with easy matchability will ensure that you can get every last penny's worth out of them. These ankle booties fit the bill perfectly, complete with a low profile fit, a small, 1.25-inch heel for a bit of height without sacrificing comfort, and some little stylish touches that ensure they still make every outfit look cute. They also feature faux leather criss-cross straps, plus a silver buckle, for a combined look that's both chic and versatile. Amazon Buy It! LifeStride Adley Ankle Boots, $49.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. The boots are made from synthetic materials, so they're vegan, despite having a leather-style look. They also come in both standard and wide versions, so there are options for all kinds of feet. Plus, shoppers can choose from a wide range of sizes ranging from 5 to 11. Made without zippers, these boots are simple to slip right on and off. Shoppers will be happy to hear that the boots are outfitted with memory foam soles for all-day comfort. And while the boots are available in three shades, the only on-sale color is black. Reviewers are hopping on to share their glowing thoughts about these "all occasion boots," which have received over 3,400 five-star ratings. Another reviewer praised, "These are very classy and comfortable. You can wear these with a dress or jeans." Another shopper remarked that these shoes actually fit wide feet, noting, "Many companies claim their products are wide, but I couldn't zip them up or put my feet in all the way, and the ones I could would be tight and painful. Lifestride shoes are a godsend!" Snap up your own pair of LifeStride Adley Ankle Boots while they're marked down to just $50 at Amazon. More from PEOPLE Shopping: Hurry! Fluffy Ugg Boots and Slippers Are Up to 60% Off at This Secret Sale, but Popular Styles Are Going Fast Shoppers Who Work from Home Say They Use This Mug Warmer 'Every Day Without Fail' — and It's Up to 43% Off I've Tried and Disliked a Dozen Dry Shampoos, but Now I'm Obsessed with This Popular Brand That Smells Amazing Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.