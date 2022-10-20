With the weather finally feeling like fall, our cool weather wardrobes are seeing the light of day again. And that often means that the perfect fall outfit means throwing on a great pair of boots.

If your boot selection is a bit lacking, it's a great time to snag a pair that will see you through the coming months of cool temperatures and wet days — and we have just the pick. You can pick up a pair of LifeStride Adley Ankle Boots in black for 38 percent less right now, making these staple shoes just $50.

When it comes to shoes that are getting weekly, if not daily, use, focusing on a classic style with easy matchability will ensure that you can get every last penny's worth out of them. These ankle booties fit the bill perfectly, complete with a low profile fit, a small, 1.25-inch heel for a bit of height without sacrificing comfort, and some little stylish touches that ensure they still make every outfit look cute. They also feature faux leather criss-cross straps, plus a silver buckle, for a combined look that's both chic and versatile.

Amazon

Buy It! LifeStride Adley Ankle Boots, $49.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

The boots are made from synthetic materials, so they're vegan, despite having a leather-style look. They also come in both standard and wide versions, so there are options for all kinds of feet. Plus, shoppers can choose from a wide range of sizes ranging from 5 to 11.

Made without zippers, these boots are simple to slip right on and off. Shoppers will be happy to hear that the boots are outfitted with memory foam soles for all-day comfort. And while the boots are available in three shades, the only on-sale color is black.

Reviewers are hopping on to share their glowing thoughts about these "all occasion boots," which have received over 3,400 five-star ratings. Another reviewer praised, "These are very classy and comfortable. You can wear these with a dress or jeans."

Another shopper remarked that these shoes actually fit wide feet, noting, "Many companies claim their products are wide, but I couldn't zip them up or put my feet in all the way, and the ones I could would be tight and painful. Lifestride shoes are a godsend!"

Snap up your own pair of LifeStride Adley Ankle Boots while they're marked down to just $50 at Amazon.

More from PEOPLE Shopping:

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.