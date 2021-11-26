Jennifer Lopez's Comfy Tie-Dye Jumpsuit Is on Sale, Along with Everything Else from the Brand
If you love J.Lo the way we love J.Lo, you probably remember her wearing this bold, rainbow-colored tie-dye jumpsuit by Lezat over the summer. The look was loud, proud, and perfectly on trend, and we've been low-key eyeing it ever since. And now's the time to make our star-worthy jumpsuit dreams a reality.
Just in time for the holiday weekend shopping bonanza (a.k.a. Black Friday), Lezat is knocking off 40 percent sitewide, which means you can — and should — shop for cozy jumpsuits, standout athleisure sets, stylish pajamas, and more at this steep discount. With prices this low, inventory is bound to move quickly, which means you should, too.
Lopez's colorful ensemble is remarkably still in stock and generously reduced to just $81, a nice jump from its original price of $135.
The one-piece wonder also comes in a handful of appealing solid colors, as well as a more subtle tie-dye print in hunter green and cornflower blue, if that's more your speed. We love how easy it is to throw this piece on and get out the door, which will come in handy when running errands, meeting up with friends, and catching flights this holiday season. Just add sneakers, a handbag, and sunglasses for a cool weekend look that J.Lo would totally approve of.
Not to be missed is this striking halter jumpsuit, which features a flattering tie-belt detail, functional pockets, and a sexy, strappy neckline that can be worn two different ways. It's a steal at just $47, and it would be a wise choice to have on hand for upcoming parties or celebratory occasions in the near future (New Year's Eve, anyone?).
Buy It! Lezat Halter Jumpsuit, $46.80 (orig. $78); shoplezat.com
Head on over to Lezat ASAP and stock up on comfy jumpsuits for the season.