Amazon Shoppers Are Loving These 'Super Soft' Levi's Jean Shorts — and They're on Sale for Less Than $40

If you're craving lazy days outside, whether they're spent hanging out on patios, heading to the beach, or hitting up a farmer's market, you're not alone. When we imagine partaking in these carefree summer activities, we're always wearing jean shorts — but the bottoms are notoriously hard to find in flattering fits. Too-short lengths, tight fabric on thighs, and wedgies are all common issues you've probably run into while shopping for the perfect pair of denim shorts.