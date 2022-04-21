Amazon Shoppers Are Loving These 'Super Soft' Levi's Jean Shorts — and They're on Sale for Less Than $40
What's more summery than a pair of jean shorts? A pair of white jean shorts.
If you're craving lazy days outside, whether they're spent hanging out on patios, heading to the beach, or hitting up a farmer's market, you're not alone. When we imagine partaking in these carefree summer activities, we're always wearing jean shorts — but the bottoms are notoriously hard to find in flattering fits. Too-short lengths, tight fabric on thighs, and wedgies are all common issues you've probably run into while shopping for the perfect pair of denim shorts.
But right now, a pair from the most iconic denim brand is on sale at Amazon, and shoppers say it checks all the boxes.
The Levi's Women's Mid Length Denim Shorts in white are on sale for just $37 at Amazon right now, but sizes are selling out fast. More than 8,000 shoppers have given these Levi's shorts a five-star rating, which is no easy feat for such a polarizing item. Reviewers call them "super soft," "flattering," and "stretchy" — terms not often associated with jean shorts.
Plus, customers claim that "the crotch is comfy" and they "don't ride up," which is a common complaint about the bottoms. Mothers, in particular, are loving these denim shorts, raving about how the length is appropriate for "school pick up" and "modest enough without being Mom shorts," aka stuffy or boring.
Levi's is undeniably the most classic denim brand around, and for good reason: All of its denim products — jeans, shorts, jackets — are well-made, affordable, versatile, and universally flattering. These white denim shorts are no exception, so it's only a matter of time before even more Amazon shoppers catch wind of this discount and wipe the selection clean.
Snag these highly-rated jean shorts now and get excited to wear them to baseball games, breweries, backyard barbecues, and more lowkey events this summer.
