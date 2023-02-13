One of Amazon's Best-Selling Jeans Are Customer- and Editor-Approved, and They're Going for as Low as $11

The pull-on Levi’s jeans are one of PEOPLE’s top picks for curvy women

Published on February 13, 2023 05:00 PM

Levi's Jeans Sale
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

Nothing is more essential in your closet than a pair of jeans that makes you feel like your best self. And right now, a top-rated pick that shoppers claim does the trick is on sale for less than $30.

Today, the Levi's Totally Shaping Pull-On Skinny Jeans are marked down by as much as 63 percent at Amazon, starting at just $11. Not only do the Levi's jeans hold the title of one of Amazon's best-selling jeans and boast more than 52,000 five-star ratings, but PEOPLE editors chose them as one of the best jeans for curvy women in 2023, too.

Levi's Jeans Sale
Amazon

Buy It! Levi's Totally Shaping Pull-on Skinny Jeans in Harmony, $10.87–$26.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Available in regular and plus sizes and long, short, and standard lengths, the Levi's jeans complement a wide variety of body types. True to their name, this top-rated pair is made with a shaping fabric that's "stretchy in all the right places," according to one shopper. Another buyer described them as "not too loose in the waist," but still providing "room for curvy hips and [a] bottom."

Pull-on jeans eliminate the fuss of zippers and buttons, and the mid-rise waistband on this particular pair features a tummy-slimming panel that shoppers deem a "game changer." One even claimed that they're "ditching every other pair of jeans," thanks to how good these make them look and feel.

Countless reviewers rave about how "insanely comfortable" the pull-on jeans are, with multiple comparing them to sweats: "They look like jeans, fit like leggings, and feel like sweatpants," one reviewer wrote. Choose between 16 colors, like white, black, and green, plus light, dark, and medium blue washes — or follow the lead of customers who are "stocking up" on multiple pairs.

You can't go wrong with any pair of Levi's jeans, but if 52,450 Amazon shoppers have anything to say about which one you add to your cart next, it's that this pull-on pair will not disappoint. Shop more washes of the best-selling Levi's jeans below.

Levi's Jeans Sale
Amazon

Buy It! Levi's Totally Shaping Pull-on Skinny Jeans in Sun Worshipper Signature, $21.18–$26.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Levi's Jeans Sale
Amazon

Buy It! Levi's Totally Shaping Pull-on Skinny Jeans in Stormy Sky, $21.97–$26.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Levi's Jeans Sale
Amazon

Buy It! Levi's Totally Shaping Pull-on Skinny Jeans in Black Opal, $26.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

