Amazon's Top-Selling Jeans Are Actually Levi's Jeggings, and They're on Sale Right Now

Finding the perfect pair of jeans is an endeavor not for the faint of heart. But when you do, you'll want to buy them in every style possible.

At least, that's what shoppers have done with the Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Totally Shaping Pull-On Jean Leggings. The fan-favorite Levi's jeggings are available in sizes 2–14 and come in three different lengths (short, medium, and long); plus, there are 15 different colors to choose from, including a classic medium wash, black, and even brick red. And with prices starting at just $17 right now, it's easy to see why they've earned the title of Amazon's best-selling jeans.

The machine-washable leggings "look exactly like jeans" and when it comes to the fit, shoppers have shared they're snug and formfitting, but still have some stretch, due to the fact they are made of a cotton and polyester mix. The pull-on style makes them easy to get into, too.

It's no wonder the popular jeggings have racked up 52,700 perfect ratings from shoppers who have said the pants are "so comfy" and "look amazing."

"Can't say how happy I am with this buy! I had given up hope on jeans long ago, but these look exactly like jeans and they are very flattering. I just ordered another pair in a lighter shade," one satisfied five-star reviewer shared.

Plus, unlike traditional jeans, as a reviewer pointed out, "once they're on, they don't move," so there is no need to keep pulling them up, something that tends to happen with typical jeans as the day goes on and they start to stretch out. "These are super comfortable and the material is stretchy and feels like good quality," the shopper continued.

When it comes to sizing, reviewers recommend going with the brand's measurement chart to find the right fit. And as a final shopper who has a small child explained, "These jeans make me look even better than I did before I grew another human being. Literally ditching every other pair of jeans I have and stocking my entire wardrobe with these." Enough said.

Head to Amazon to pick up your pair of Levi's Pull-On Jean Leggings that are on sale now.

