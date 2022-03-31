So Many Classic Levi's Jeans Are Secretly on Sale at Amazon Right Now
Name a more iconic denim brand than Levi's — we dare you.
Levi's jeans have been around since the 1800s, and for good reason: The brand has consistently offered high-quality, durable, comfortable, and flattering denim clothing in a wide variety of styles at affordable prices for men, women, and kids. At this point, Levi's is almost synonymous with "classic jeans." But did you know that Amazon has hundreds of Levi's jeans available to shop — and many of them are on sale right now? If not, we're happy to let you in on a delicious secret.
Amazon has an entire storefront for Levi's, and along with denim jackets, shorts, and skirts, it includes a massive selection of jeans. Boyfriend, mom, skinny, bootcut, ribcage — the list of styles goes on and on. And while part of the appeal of Levi's jeans is that they're affordable, with the current markdowns, many pairs are even more cost-effective right now — like the 10 top-rated picks on sale for less than $50 below.
Best Levi's Jeans on Sale at Amazon:
- Levi's Mile High Super Skinny Jeans, $27 (orig. $69.50)
- Levi's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans, $27.80 (orig. $69.50)
- Levi's 724 High Rise Straight Jeans, $39.41 (orig. $69.50)
- Levi's Classic Bootcut Jeans, $39.99 (orig. $69.50)
- Levi's 720 High Rise Super Skinny Jeans, $40.40 (orig. $69.50)
- Levi's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans (Standard and Plus), $41.65 (orig. $69.50)
- Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans, $41.70 (orig. $52.12)
- Levi's Classic Straight Jeans, $44.97 (orig. $69.50)
- Levi's New Boyfriend Jeans, $48.65 (orig. $69.50)
- Levi's 721 High Rise Skinny Ankle Jeans, $48.65 (orig. $69.50)
Jeans are probably one of the most-worn items in your closet, so taking the time to find top-notch picks is worth it. You can't go wrong with any pair of Levi's, but the brand's Classic Straight Jeans are a sure winner, and they're currently 35 percent off. If you're bold enough to keep wearing skinny jeans despite Gen Z's negative opinion, take advantage of the 60 percent discount on this high-rise pair that will cost you just $28. And if ripped denim is more your vibe, check out these Levi's boyfriend jeans that have nearly 4,000 perfect ratings.
If for some reason the iconic, well-made denim doesn't speak for itself, the extensive roster of celebrities who have given Levi's jeans their seal of approval over the years might convince you: Hailey Bieber, Hilary Duff, and Blake Lively are just a few of the many famous fans of the denim brand. Take advantage of these big discounts and snag your new go-to denim by shopping these 10 pairs of highly-rated Levi's jeans on sale at Amazon below.
So Many Classic Levi's Jeans Are Secretly on Sale at Amazon Right Now
