The Levi's Fleece-Lined Trucker Jacket That's Comfy and 'Looks Cute with Every Outfit' Is on Sale
Just because it's cold out doesn't mean you have to retire your favorite jean jacket. You can still sport that effortlessly cool look (even if it's 40 degrees outside) and still feel comfy cozy with the right denim jacket. If you're not ready to give up on denim this winter, go with the popular Levi's Ex-Boyfriend Fleece-Lined Trucker Jacket that's "worth every penny." And you can get it on sale right now.
Blue-washed Levi's denim jackets are definitely a classic, and it's safe to say the faux shearling Ex-Boyfriend Trucker is a comfortable must-have for chilly days. It's lined with a soft fleece material on the inside and the collar, which shoppers confirm keeps them warm. However, Amazon shoppers said the arms have a satiny lining to prevent overheating.The lining for most styles is white unless you choose the darker wash, which comes with a black faux shearling instead.
Reviewers say another great feature of the denim jacket is the nice weight and thickness that's ideal for windy weather. And when it gets a bit too chilly, you can just snap up the front buttons, tuck your hands into the side pockets, and feel snug as a bug. Plus, it even has two functional chest pockets to store small knick knacks like house keys or your ID.
While you can wear this truck jacket any way you choose, it's intended to have an oversized look with an elongated cut and a looser appearance. To get that relaxed fit, shoppers suggest sizing up, especially if you're planning to layer a hoodie or a long-sleeved flannel under the jacket.
"This jacket is amazing — it is so comfortable and looks cute with every outfit!" wrote one Amazon shopper who said they "live in this jacket!" "Note that it does run small, so order a size up. I normally wear a medium jean jacket, but the large feels better. It is quite warm, so I don't usually wear it indoors...Easy, comfortable, and cute!"
"I absolutely love this jacket," wrote another. "It's one of my warmest jackets and it's perfect to wear as a cute layer to keep warm if you're spending time outside on a chilly night. I've gotten so many compliments on this jacket! Highly recommend! I can tell this is going to be one of those jackets that I am really going to get my money's worth because I'll be wearing it so much."
Wear denim all season long with the Levi's Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket. Shop it while it's still on sale at Amazon.
