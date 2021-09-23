These Levi's Straight-Leg Jeans Are the 'Most Comfortable Fitting' Pair Shoppers Have Ever Put on Their Body, and They're Just $36
A good pair of jeans will last for years despite how many times you've worn it, washed it, and distressed it. Getting that lived-in look and feel in your jeans is the goal because not only does it look trendy, but it also means it's extremely comfortable. Now, you don't have to wear your favorite denim for years before experiencing that soft texture because the Levi's Classic Straight Women's Jeans are designed with comfort in mind, and they're on sale for just $36 right now.
Levi's are known for making high-quality jeans that are so comfy, you won't want to take 'em off. Sure, leggings are great, but these Classic Straight Jeans give off a relaxed feel while making you look put together. It's no wonder the Levi's jeans have earned over 4,100 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who say they deliver "unbelievable quality and fit" and call them their "new favorite jeans."
The straight-leg jeans are designed with a cotton, polyester, and elastane blend, which gives them the brand's signature soft and stretchy feel shoppers love. They also have a mid-rise design that goes up to about the waist, and have a button closure that's "flattering, yet comfortable." You'll also love that the legs cut right by the ankle and are available in short, regular, and long lengths, which allows you to customize your fit.
What's nice about the classic jeans is that the straight-leg design is fitted, but not exactly skin-tight like skinny jeans. In fact, they look and feel so good on, shoppers say they have the "perfect butt-hugging fit without [the] binding" of skinny jeans. The relaxed fit gives you some more breathing room and even lets you add layers underneath on chillier nights. Long Johns anyone? Basically, these jeans are the loose and comfy pair you're going to want to wear this fall.
Super versatile, shoppers confirm the jeans can go with practically anything, including flowy long-sleeve tops, sweaters, and oversized tees. Plus, they look nice with boots, a.k.a. your fall and winter go-to footwear. You can never have too many jeans, which is why people are buying them in bulk — and this pair comes in 17 washes ranging from light blue to a dark cobalt hue. However, if you're looking for a bit more color, you can also get them in unconventional styles like cherry mahogany or olive.
"These turned out to be spectacular!" writes one Amazon shopper. "They are the most comfortable fitting jeans I've ever put on my body. A little bit of stretch, perfect length, and all the quality you'd expect from Levi's! Thank you Levi's, and thank you Amazon! I will definitely be buying six more pairs!"
"Jeans for a curvy girl can be traumatizing!" writes another, "but then I took a chance on a pair of Levi's. The heavens opened up; the Choir of Angels sang. This is the fourth pair I bought this year and possibly my favorite. Love that they come in lengths, as I am a perfect 'short...' Just a hint of stretch to help adjust to various curvatures. Overall excellent jeans. Oh, and not exorbitantly priced! Real jeans for real women!"
If you're ready to trade in your skinnies for a relaxed fit, choose the Levi's Classic Straight Jeans that's up to 40 percent off on Amazon.
