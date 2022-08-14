There's a Massive Sale on Levi's 501 Original Denim Shorts Happening Now at Amazon

Who wears short shorts? Pretty much every celebrity, actually!

We've been keeping tabs on stylish stars like JoJo Fletcher, Elsa Hosk, and Camila Cabello, who have been big fans of classic Levi's 501 Original denim shorts for years now, and we've always had them on our wish list, as well.

After all, laidback jean cut-offs never go out of style (slip them on over a bodysuit or bikini, or pair with a graphic tee or sleek tank for an effortless daytime look) and always give that free-spirited energy. Luckily, Amazon just quietly discounted several Levi's styles up to 50 percent off, which means you need to beeline right over to score as many pairs as you possibly can ASAP.

Summer may be winding down, but trust us, denim shorts will become a mainstay in your wardrobe for years to come — and this secret sale is not to be missed. At the time of this writing, there's still plenty of inventory in several sizes and colors, so if you see a style that works for you (or anyone you know), add to cart immediately and check out before these hot commodities are no longer.

A word to the wise — check the reviews when it comes to sizing, especially if you're on the curvier side. Several savvy shoppers advised sizing up in these since the fabric doesn't have any stretch, and you'll definitely want to be sitting comfortably in your 501s for hours to come.

One shopper simply said to ignore the price tag and embrace the undeniably cute aesthetic of these bottoms, adding that these shorts "[are] great with a tank, tee, or nice blouse! Get these shorts — heck, get a bunch."

We rest our case. Shop these deeply discounted Levi's essentials below, and grab 'em while you can.

Buy It! Levi's 501 Original Denim Shorts, $24.99 (orig. $59.50); amazon.com

Buy It! Levi's 501 Original Denim Shorts, $24.99 (orig. $59.50); amazon.com

Buy It! Levi's 501 Original Denim Shorts, $39.99 (orig. $59.50); amazon.com

Buy It! Levi's 501 Original Denim Shorts, $24.99 (orig. $59.50); amazon.com

