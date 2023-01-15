These Best-Selling Joggers That Shoppers Call 'Super Comfy' Are on Sale for as Little as $15 at Amazon

“I get compliments whenever I wear them”

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia

Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 15, 2023 08:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Leggings Depot Women's Printed Solid Activewear Jogger tout
Photo: People / Reese Herrington

With winter in full swing, Amazon shoppers are gravitating toward cozy clothes. And right now, they're loving a pair of joggers that are on sale.

Currently marked down by 38 percent, the customer-favorite Leggings Depot Joggers have been ranking on Amazon's women's fashion best-seller chart this week. That means droves of shoppers keep adding the comfy sweats to their carts.

We're not surprised that the sweatpants are having a moment on Amazon right now. After all, they're made of ultra soft peachskin fabric that's stretchy. They also have an elasticized waistband with a drawstring that you can adjust for the perfect fit. In other words, the joggers will keep you comfortable, whether you're lounging around the house, running errands, or exercising at the gym.

Leggings Depot Women's Printed Solid Activewear Jogger
Amazon

Buy It! Leggings Depot Joggers, $14.99 (orig. $23.99); amazon.com

They're also super cute thanks to their slim fit design that's roomy without being baggy. Plus, they have two convenient pockets to hold essentials. Oh, and the joggers, which are available in sizes up to 3XL, come in 69 colors. So you're bound to find a hue that you love. If you're looking for a statement piece, there are also fun patterns, from camo to floral. Some color options are available in other pant styles from the brand, which are all grouped together.

A major hit with shoppers, thousands of customers have given the joggers a perfect rating, calling them "super comfy" in reviews. They appreciate the "soft and buttery" material, with at least one shopper saying, "I love the feel of the fabric."

Others rave that the joggers are "extremely flattering." A five-star reviewer shared, "I get compliments whenever I wear them and have had multiple people buy a pair and say they are the best!"

Typically the joggers cost $24, but thanks to the deal, you can pick them up for as little as $15. Ready to give your wardrobe a comfy upgrade? Head to Amazon to snap up the Leggings Depot Joggers before the savings disappear!

Leggings Depot Women's Printed Solid Activewear Jogger
Amazon

Buy It! Leggings Depot Joggers, $14.99 (orig. $23.99); amazon.com

Leggings Depot Women's Printed Solid Activewear Jogger
Amazon

Buy It! Leggings Depot Joggers, $14.99 (orig. $23.99); amazon.com

Leggings Depot Women's Printed Solid Activewear Jogger
Amazon

Buy It! Leggings Depot Joggers, $14.99 (orig. $23.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Zappos Slippers on Sale roundup tout
Hundreds of Cozy Slippers Are on Sale at Zappos This Weekend — Including a Celeb-Worn Pair from Ugg
Jen Garner and Katie Holmes Corduroy Pants tout
Jennifer Garner and Katie Holmes Are Wearing the Cozy Winter Pants We Almost Forgot About
Cozy Earth Bamboo Jogger Pant
The Incredibly Soft Joggers Oprah and I Love Have Shoppers Saying 'Wow' — Get Them While They're Up to 45% Off
Related Articles
Zappos Slippers on Sale roundup tout
Hundreds of Cozy Slippers Are on Sale at Zappos This Weekend — Including a Celeb-Worn Pair from Ugg
Jen Garner and Katie Holmes Corduroy Pants tout
Jennifer Garner and Katie Holmes Are Wearing the Cozy Winter Pants We Almost Forgot About
Cozy Earth Bamboo Jogger Pant
The Incredibly Soft Joggers Oprah and I Love Have Shoppers Saying 'Wow' — Get Them While They're Up to 45% Off
Gold Bond Ultimate Healing Hand Cream
Amazon Shoppers Are Saying Goodbye to 'Dry Alligator Skin' with This Hand Cream — and It's Just $4 Right Now
Legendary Whitetails Men's Camp Night Berber Lined Hooded Flannel Shirt Jacket
This Fleece-Lined Men's Flannel with 5,000 Perfect Ratings Is So Irresistibly Cozy, Women Are Obsessed with It, Too
Nordstrom limited time sale
Nordstrom's Secret Sale Section Includes Over 3,000 Deals — Here Are the 25 Best Fashion and Beauty Finds
Amazon Outlet Winter Clothes tout
Amazon's Outlet Released Epic Winter Deals on Coat, Jackets, and Sweaters Starting at $9
Warner’s Easy Does It Underarm Smoothing Wireless Lightly Lined Bra
Whoa! Amazon's Best-Selling Wireless Bra for Everyday Wear Is 52% Off Right Now
Katie Holmes "The Wanderers" Cast Photo Call
Katie Holmes' Shiny Pants Remind Us of Sarah Jessica Parker's — and These Similar Styles Start at $18
Hilary Duff Turtleneck Dress tout
Hilary Duff Saw 'Funny Girl' on Broadway Wearing the Cozy, Chic Dress Trend That Kate Middleton Wears, Too
Amazon January 2023 Deals Sales Tout
The 100 Best Deals We've Found on Amazon in January
M. Gemi sneakers
Psst! This Celebrity-Worn Brand's Most Comfortable Shoes Are on Sale for PEOPLE Readers Only
Orolay coat
There's a Rare Sale on the Viral Amazon Coat, Which Keeps You Warm in 'Freezing Weather'
Promover Wide Leg Yoga Pants
These 'Incredibly Comfortable' Flare Leggings Can Double as Work Pants, According to Amazon Shoppers
kristen bell, kaia gerber, lucy hale, gwyneth paltrow, BIRKENSTOCKS
The Classic Birkenstock Sandals Everyone in Hollywood Owns Are on Sale for as Little as $50 Right Now
Haellun Womens Casual Winter Warm Fleece Lined Pullover Hooded Sweatshirt Tout
Shoppers Say This Fleece-Lined Sweatshirt Keeps Them Warm, Even in Negative Temperatures, and It's on Sale