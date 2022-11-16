These Faux Leather Leggings Are Now Just $15 at Amazon, and Shoppers Say They're 'Surprisingly Comfortable'

Leather pants are a timeless fall and winter staple, proven to be a go-to choice seen on several celebs like Hilary Duff and Gigi Hadid. After all, they give any outfit an effortlessly cool look. And if you're on a mission to recreate a few of your favorite celebrity looks without spending a ton of money, then you might consider faux leather leggings instead.

Luckily, the Leggings Depot Faux Leather Leggings are on sale at Amazon for just $15 apiece right now, and look like the real deal. Plus, they're made with comfortable, stretchy fabric and are available in sizes S–3XL in 15 colors. The pants are easy to slip on and off and have a high-waist design with a thick elastic waistband that's "so flattering," it has one five-star reviewer wanting to grab a few more pairs.

For quality pants at such a low price, it's no wonder these leggings have more than 4,700 perfect ratings.

No matter if they're real or faux, buying leather pants online can be nerve-wracking since you never truly know how they feel until you put them on. Thankfully, this pair, in particular, is backed by tons of reviewers; one shopper swears they're "surprisingly comfortable" and another said they're "by far the best" faux leather pants they've tried.

A third five-star reviewer, who described them as "sexy pants," said the leggings are "soft on the inside and have a rubbery feel on the outside." They also added that they fit well and "do not slide down" even after a night of dancing.

Need some inspiration on how to style your faux leather leggings? Turn to popular celebs who have been spotted wearing the wardrobe staple in a variety of ways. Lily Collins, the Emily in Paris star, took a sophisticated approach by pairing her leather pants with a baby blue blazer and matching blouse. Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber went for an edgier look by wearing her super shiny leggings with a cropped leather jacket and snake print belt.

Black is no doubt the most popular shade for leather pants, but these faux leather leggings offer a wide range of colors, including burgundy and dark olive, to help spice up your outfits. Keep reading to see the other colors on sale for $15.

