Let's be honest — when it comes to staying warm, nothing can really beat the power of throwing on an oversized hoodie. This is especially true of men's sweatshirts, as they tend to be looser and sometimes just feel a whole lot comfier.

However, sometimes they can be lacking in the style department. Over at Amazon though, there is a men's shirt jacket that shoppers have called "comfortable and stylish," and women are flocking to it, too.

Made from 100 percent cotton, the Legendary Whitetails Hooded Flannel Shirt Jacket is lined with fuzzy fleece and insulated with a polyester fill. It has an adjustable hood to keep your head protected from the elements whether that's snow, rain, sleet, or wind, and two elbow patches designed to endure prolonged wear.

The shacket is available in sizes S to 5XL and comes in nine plaid color options. The price varies based on size and color, but they range between $45 and $90.

Amazon

Buy It! Legendary Whitetails Hooded Flannel Shirt Jacket in Upland Plaid, $79.99–$89.99; amazon.com

The "very warm and fuzzy" hooded flannel shirt that's "perfect for cold weather" can be styled with a pair of jeans and boots for a more rugged look or a pair of leggings and slippers for a cozy finish. And there are both chest and side pockets to hold those tiny everyday essentials including keys, a wallet, and a phone. Plus, it's racked up more than 5,000 perfect ratings from shoppers.

One five-star reviewer called it "fantastic" and the "best overall jacket of its kind," and explained they bought it as a replacement jacket for their wife. "Her criteria were that it had to be fleece lined and have 'slippery' sleeve linings… this is a great jacket and [she] really loves it!"

Another enthused shopper described the jacket as "so well made," "so warm," with the "softest beautiful cream lining" and added, "I've received compliments on it constantly from men and women!" A final five-star reviewer said there "aren't enough stars to rate the warmth" of the "well-made" shirt jacket. They added, "If only I can get it back from my wife. I will have to order her one to resolve the problem."

If you're looking for something warm and comfortable to wear during the winter and beyond, add the Legendary Whitetails Hooded Flannel Shirt Jacket to your cart while select styles and colors are on sale.

Amazon

Buy It! Legendary Whitetails Hooded Flannel Shirt Jacket in Trapper Plaid, $79.99–$89.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Legendary Whitetails Hooded Flannel Shirt Jacket in Cardinal Plaid, $58.88–$89.99; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.