This Fleece-Lined Men's Flannel with 5,000 Perfect Ratings Is So Irresistibly Cozy, Women Are Obsessed with It, Too

Shoppers say it’s “fantastic,” “perfect for cold weather,” and the “best overall jacket of its kind”

By
Casey Clark
Casey Clark
Casey Clark

Casey Clark is a writer who covers beauty, style, mental health, and commerce. She has been a writer for nearly three years and has been featured in PEOPLE, InStyle, Byrdie, Real Simple, Brides and more. She's constantly working to test trends and review the newest products to make navigating the online shopping space easier. Casey attended Hofstra University and graduated magna cum laude with a journalism degree and minors in public relations and creative writing.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 14, 2023 11:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Legendary Whitetails Men's Camp Night Berber Lined Hooded Flannel Shirt Jacket
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

Let's be honest — when it comes to staying warm, nothing can really beat the power of throwing on an oversized hoodie. This is especially true of men's sweatshirts, as they tend to be looser and sometimes just feel a whole lot comfier.

However, sometimes they can be lacking in the style department. Over at Amazon though, there is a men's shirt jacket that shoppers have called "comfortable and stylish," and women are flocking to it, too.

Made from 100 percent cotton, the Legendary Whitetails Hooded Flannel Shirt Jacket is lined with fuzzy fleece and insulated with a polyester fill. It has an adjustable hood to keep your head protected from the elements whether that's snow, rain, sleet, or wind, and two elbow patches designed to endure prolonged wear.

The shacket is available in sizes S to 5XL and comes in nine plaid color options. The price varies based on size and color, but they range between $45 and $90.

Legendary Whitetails Men's Camp Night Berber Lined Hooded Flannel Shirt Jacket
Amazon

Buy It! Legendary Whitetails Hooded Flannel Shirt Jacket in Upland Plaid, $79.99–$89.99; amazon.com

The "very warm and fuzzy" hooded flannel shirt that's "perfect for cold weather" can be styled with a pair of jeans and boots for a more rugged look or a pair of leggings and slippers for a cozy finish. And there are both chest and side pockets to hold those tiny everyday essentials including keys, a wallet, and a phone. Plus, it's racked up more than 5,000 perfect ratings from shoppers.

One five-star reviewer called it "fantastic" and the "best overall jacket of its kind," and explained they bought it as a replacement jacket for their wife. "Her criteria were that it had to be fleece lined and have 'slippery' sleeve linings… this is a great jacket and [she] really loves it!"

Another enthused shopper described the jacket as "so well made," "so warm," with the "softest beautiful cream lining" and added, "I've received compliments on it constantly from men and women!" A final five-star reviewer said there "aren't enough stars to rate the warmth" of the "well-made" shirt jacket. They added, "If only I can get it back from my wife. I will have to order her one to resolve the problem."

If you're looking for something warm and comfortable to wear during the winter and beyond, add the Legendary Whitetails Hooded Flannel Shirt Jacket to your cart while select styles and colors are on sale.

Legendary Whitetails Men's Camp Night Berber Lined Hooded Flannel Shirt Jacket
Amazon

Buy It! Legendary Whitetails Hooded Flannel Shirt Jacket in Trapper Plaid, $79.99–$89.99; amazon.com

Legendary Whitetails Men's Camp Night Berber Lined Hooded Flannel Shirt Jacket
Amazon

Buy It! Legendary Whitetails Hooded Flannel Shirt Jacket in Cardinal Plaid, $58.88–$89.99; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

The Comfy Original Oversized Microfiber Wearable Blanket
Amazon Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Wearable Blanket Feels 'Like a Nice, Warm Hug'
Nordstrom limited time sale
Nordstrom's Secret Sale Section Includes Over 3,000 Deals — Here Are the 25 Best Fashion and Beauty Finds
Amazon Outlet Winter Clothes tout
Amazon's Outlet Released Epic Winter Deals on Coat, Jackets, and Sweaters Starting at $9
Related Articles
Nordstrom limited time sale
Nordstrom's Secret Sale Section Includes Over 3,000 Deals — Here Are the 25 Best Fashion and Beauty Finds
Amazon Outlet Winter Clothes tout
Amazon's Outlet Released Epic Winter Deals on Coat, Jackets, and Sweaters Starting at $9
Warner’s Easy Does It Underarm Smoothing Wireless Lightly Lined Bra
Whoa! Amazon's Best-Selling Wireless Bra for Everyday Wear Is 52% Off Right Now
Katie Holmes "The Wanderers" Cast Photo Call
Katie Holmes' Shiny Pants Remind Us of Sarah Jessica Parker's — and These Similar Styles Start at $18
Hilary Duff Turtleneck Dress tout
Hilary Duff Saw 'Funny Girl' on Broadway Wearing the Cozy, Chic Dress Trend That Kate Middleton Wears, Too
M. Gemi sneakers
Psst! This Celebrity-Worn Brand's Most Comfortable Shoes Are on Sale for PEOPLE Readers Only
Orolay coat
There's a Rare Sale on the Viral Amazon Coat, Which Keeps You Warm in 'Freezing Weather'
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 05: Kendall Jenner is seen on January 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Kendall Jenner Wore a Vintage Windbreaker to Pilates, and Now Everyone on the Internet Seemingly Wants One, Too
Promover Wide Leg Yoga Pants
These 'Incredibly Comfortable' Flare Leggings Can Double as Work Pants, According to Amazon Shoppers
kristen bell, kaia gerber, lucy hale, gwyneth paltrow, BIRKENSTOCKS
The Classic Birkenstock Sandals Everyone in Hollywood Owns Are on Sale for as Little as $50 Right Now
Haellun Womens Casual Winter Warm Fleece Lined Pullover Hooded Sweatshirt Tout
Shoppers Say This Fleece-Lined Sweatshirt Keeps Them Warm, Even in Negative Temperatures, and It's on Sale
*EXCLUSIVE* - Socialite Nicky Hilton and James Rothschild have their hands full of shopping bags as they leave Kitson in Beverly Hills; STAND STUDIO Mini Lizzie Teddy Faux Shearling Tote
Celebrities Are Accessorizing with Cozy Bags, and We Found Fuzzy Styles for Up to 40% Off at Nordstrom
Hailey Bieber Beige Flare Leggings tout
Hailey Bieber Did Pilates in the Flattering Leggings Style Hollywood Loves — but With a Twist
Longchamp Bag Gilt Sale tout
Kate Middleton and I Have Carried These Durable, Stylish Tote Bags for Years — and They're Secretly on Sale
Athletic Propulsion Labs APL Sneakers
Chrissy Teigen and I Both Wear These Insanely Comfortable Sneakers on Repeat
MANGOPOP Women's Square Neck Bodysuit
Thousands of Amazon Reviewers Have Raved About This 'Super Flattering' Bodysuit, and It's on Sale for $24