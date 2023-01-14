Lifestyle Fashion This Fleece-Lined Men's Flannel with 5,000 Perfect Ratings Is So Irresistibly Cozy, Women Are Obsessed with It, Too Shoppers say it’s “fantastic,” “perfect for cold weather,” and the “best overall jacket of its kind” By Casey Clark Casey Clark Instagram Twitter Casey Clark is a writer who covers beauty, style, mental health, and commerce. She has been a writer for nearly three years and has been featured in PEOPLE, InStyle, Byrdie, Real Simple, Brides and more. She's constantly working to test trends and review the newest products to make navigating the online shopping space easier. Casey attended Hofstra University and graduated magna cum laude with a journalism degree and minors in public relations and creative writing. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 14, 2023 11:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland Let's be honest — when it comes to staying warm, nothing can really beat the power of throwing on an oversized hoodie. This is especially true of men's sweatshirts, as they tend to be looser and sometimes just feel a whole lot comfier. However, sometimes they can be lacking in the style department. Over at Amazon though, there is a men's shirt jacket that shoppers have called "comfortable and stylish," and women are flocking to it, too. Made from 100 percent cotton, the Legendary Whitetails Hooded Flannel Shirt Jacket is lined with fuzzy fleece and insulated with a polyester fill. It has an adjustable hood to keep your head protected from the elements whether that's snow, rain, sleet, or wind, and two elbow patches designed to endure prolonged wear. The shacket is available in sizes S to 5XL and comes in nine plaid color options. The price varies based on size and color, but they range between $45 and $90. Amazon Buy It! Legendary Whitetails Hooded Flannel Shirt Jacket in Upland Plaid, $79.99–$89.99; amazon.com The "very warm and fuzzy" hooded flannel shirt that's "perfect for cold weather" can be styled with a pair of jeans and boots for a more rugged look or a pair of leggings and slippers for a cozy finish. And there are both chest and side pockets to hold those tiny everyday essentials including keys, a wallet, and a phone. Plus, it's racked up more than 5,000 perfect ratings from shoppers. One five-star reviewer called it "fantastic" and the "best overall jacket of its kind," and explained they bought it as a replacement jacket for their wife. "Her criteria were that it had to be fleece lined and have 'slippery' sleeve linings… this is a great jacket and [she] really loves it!" Another enthused shopper described the jacket as "so well made," "so warm," with the "softest beautiful cream lining" and added, "I've received compliments on it constantly from men and women!" A final five-star reviewer said there "aren't enough stars to rate the warmth" of the "well-made" shirt jacket. They added, "If only I can get it back from my wife. I will have to order her one to resolve the problem." If you're looking for something warm and comfortable to wear during the winter and beyond, add the Legendary Whitetails Hooded Flannel Shirt Jacket to your cart while select styles and colors are on sale. Amazon Buy It! Legendary Whitetails Hooded Flannel Shirt Jacket in Trapper Plaid, $79.99–$89.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Legendary Whitetails Hooded Flannel Shirt Jacket in Cardinal Plaid, $58.88–$89.99; amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Amazon Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Wearable Blanket Feels 'Like a Nice, Warm Hug' Nordstrom's Secret Sale Section Includes Over 3,000 Deals — Here Are the 25 Best Fashion and Beauty Finds Amazon's Outlet Released Epic Winter Deals on Coat, Jackets, and Sweaters Starting at $9