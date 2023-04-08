I've Never Felt Better on the Beach Than in This Flattering New Bikini Top from Former Lululemon Designers

Wearing a swimsuit is a vulnerable thing. It's the closest you'll come to getting naked in public, so feeling comfortable is key. Recently, I found a bikini that not only fits me comfortably — almost like a stretchy sports bra — but it skyrockets my confidence, too.

The Plunge Top is the newest style from Left on Friday, a swimwear brand launched in 2018 by two former Lululemon designers. Created specifically for women with cup sizes A-C (other styles from the brand are perfect for D+), the Plunge Top provides me with just the right amount of coverage and support, not to mention killer cleavage.

Think of your best push-up bra that makes your boobs look way perkier than they really are. That's what this bikini top does for me, but without constrictive underwire or straps digging into shoulders. Instead, it's just buttery-soft fabric all around.

Shannon Savage and Laura Low Ah Kee launched Left On Friday (LOF) when they realized they weren't getting what they — and countless other women — wanted out of swimwear: a functional design for sports like surfing and beach volleyball, a comfy fit, and a cute and classic look all in one. So they took matters into their own hands, and they majorly crushed their goal, in my opinion.

Thanks to their combined decades of Lululemon experience, LOF fabrics are seriously soft and compressive in all the right places, making wearers feel like their best selves in their most exposed state. It's no wonder the brand has the approval of celebs like Jessica Alba, who has worn many LOF swimsuits and bike shorts.

I recently traveled to Mexico with Left On Friday to put its newest bikini top and other swimsuit styles to the test, and after a weekend of wear, it was clear: I want to trade all of my swimsuits for these flattering and fun picks. The brand offers full-coverage tops, bottoms, and one-pieces, as well as cheekier styles, if that's your vibe.

Like all Left On Friday swimsuits, the Plunge Top is available in a variety of bright solid colors, like magenta, teal, and royal blue, the latter of which the brand gave me. The lack of prints makes them timeless, and you can easily mix and match different-colored tops and bottoms. I paired the Plunge Top with the Hi Hi Bottom, a high-waisted swimsuit that compresses my tummy and provides a leg-lengthening effect.

Due to their superior support, Left On Friday tops even double as sports bras. I wore the Pool Days top, a scoop-neck, medium-coverage style, under my LOF sweatshirt on the six-hour flight from New York City to Cabo and even while driving an ATV on the beach. (No, my boobs didn't accidentally pop out during the bumpy ride.) I paired the top with black LOF bike shorts, which are sweat-wicking, booty-lifting, and sculpting.

Over the weekend, I also wore the Sunday Suit, a V-neck one-piece swimsuit that lifted my boobs, sculpted my stomach, and sat comfortably on my butt (no wedgies here!) The high-cut leg made me feel like a million bucks.

Eighty-five dollars might sound expensive for a bikini top, but when it triples as a sports bra and a regular top when styled accordingly, you're getting plenty of bang for your buck. Some people on the trip wore the bikinis as crop tops under knit cardigans for dinners, and others even wore the one-piece swimsuits as bodysuits with skirts.

No other swimsuit will compare once you've tried Left On Friday — it's the only one you'll ever want to wear, which is why I'm already planning to buy more before summer. Shop more Left On Friday swimwear below.

