Lifestyle Fashion Laverne Cox Proved That You Can Wear Faux Leather Leggings Anywhere — Even the Red Carpet Shop her exact Grammys style, plus similar leggings starting at $18 By Kayla Blanton Kayla Blanton Kayla has covered celebrity shopping for various outlets since 2018, and recently added People.com to her list. She also covers health, beauty, shopping, and design. Kayla's interviewed a swath of celebrities (including lots of drag queens), but some honorable mentions are Hilary Duff, Martina McBride, and Sterling K. Brown. She graduated from Ohio University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism that specialized in public health and women, gender, and sexuality studies. She lives with her husband and cat in Cincinnati, Ohio. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 11, 2023 07:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty / People / Tyler Roeland Just when you think faux leather leggings couldn't get anymore versatile, Laverne Cox and her design team gave them the red carpet treatment. That's right, you may not be able to tell at first glance, but Cox wore the Commando faux leather leggings to the 2023 Grammys. According to a press release, designer Garo Sparo customized them into "pantaleggings" to give them the elevated, high-fashion look necessary for pairing with the strapless Kim Kassas dress Cox wore overtop. Getty The 20 Best Leggings for Women of 2023 for Every Occasion and Budget Accessorized with gold jewelry and black heels, it was a look, to say the least — one that serves as a great reminder that every wardrobe needs a quality pair of pleather leggings. Commando's are a reliable pick and are especially beloved for their signature internal smoothing waistband with light compression. The unique feature makes them totally worth the $118 price. Plus, they come in sizes XS to 3X, as well as petite lengths. Commando Buy It! Commando Faux Leather Leggings, $118; wearcommando.com If you're not trying to shell out over 100 bucks for one pair of leggings, that's fair. Thankfully, there are plenty of other affordable options that are just as great. This pair from Amazon is under $20, and reviewers say they're good quality for the price. Don't feel like splurging for the viral Spanx faux leather leggings? Let us introduce you to the brand's sister label Assets by Spanx, which offers a similar pair for $40 at Target. Amazon Buy It! Leggings Depot High-Waist Faux Leather Leggings, $17.99 (orig. $25.99); amazon.com Target Buy It! Assets by Spanx All Over Faux Leather Leggings, $40; target.com Like Cox demonstrated, the leggings' material isn't the only thing that stretches. Their wearability spans all types of occasions, from formal to ultra-casual. You can wear them with heels and a button-up silk blouse for a night on the town, a band tee and denim jacket for a concert, or a crewneck sweatshirt and high-top sneakers for a casual morning running errands. And those barely scratch the surface of possible combinations. Convinced yet? Keep scrolling for our top faux leather legging picks, and fire up Pinterest while you're at it. Your outfit moodboard is calling! Spanx Buy It! Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $98; spanx.com Amazon Buy It! Tagoo Stretchy Faux Leather Leggings, $39.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com Nordstrom Buy It! Vince Camuto Faux Leather Leggings, $63.20 (orig. $79); nordstrom.com Revolve Buy It! Steve Madden Skinny Dip Legging, $42 (orig. $59); revolve.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping I Found the Best Air Mattress on Amazon — and Slept on It for 3 Months No Storage Space? No Problem: These Under-Bed Bins Are My Small-Space Living Hack A 'Perfect Little Cordless Vacuum' That's 'Great for Pet Hair' Is on Sale with Double Discounts at Amazon