Laverne Cox Proved That You Can Wear Faux Leather Leggings Anywhere — Even the Red Carpet

Shop her exact Grammys style, plus similar leggings starting at $18

By
Kayla Blanton
Kayla Blanton
Kayla Blanton

Kayla has covered celebrity shopping for various outlets since 2018, and recently added People.com to her list. She also covers health, beauty, shopping, and design. Kayla's interviewed a swath of celebrities (including lots of drag queens), but some honorable mentions are Hilary Duff, Martina McBride, and Sterling K. Brown. She graduated from Ohio University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism that specialized in public health and women, gender, and sexuality studies. She lives with her husband and cat in Cincinnati, Ohio.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 11, 2023 07:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Laverne Cox Faux Leather Leggings Tout
Photo: Getty / People / Tyler Roeland

Just when you think faux leather leggings couldn't get anymore versatile, Laverne Cox and her design team gave them the red carpet treatment.

That's right, you may not be able to tell at first glance, but Cox wore the Commando faux leather leggings to the 2023 Grammys. According to a press release, designer Garo Sparo customized them into "pantaleggings" to give them the elevated, high-fashion look necessary for pairing with the strapless Kim Kassas dress Cox wore overtop.

Laverne Cox attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards
Getty

Accessorized with gold jewelry and black heels, it was a look, to say the least — one that serves as a great reminder that every wardrobe needs a quality pair of pleather leggings. Commando's are a reliable pick and are especially beloved for their signature internal smoothing waistband with light compression. The unique feature makes them totally worth the $118 price. Plus, they come in sizes XS to 3X, as well as petite lengths.

Faux Leather Leggings
Commando

Buy It! Commando Faux Leather Leggings, $118; wearcommando.com

If you're not trying to shell out over 100 bucks for one pair of leggings, that's fair. Thankfully, there are plenty of other affordable options that are just as great. This pair from Amazon is under $20, and reviewers say they're good quality for the price. Don't feel like splurging for the viral Spanx faux leather leggings? Let us introduce you to the brand's sister label Assets by Spanx, which offers a similar pair for $40 at Target.

Faux Leather Leggings
Amazon

Buy It! Leggings Depot High-Waist Faux Leather Leggings, $17.99 (orig. $25.99); amazon.com

Faux Leather Leggings
Target

Buy It! Assets by Spanx All Over Faux Leather Leggings, $40; target.com

Like Cox demonstrated, the leggings' material isn't the only thing that stretches. Their wearability spans all types of occasions, from formal to ultra-casual. You can wear them with heels and a button-up silk blouse for a night on the town, a band tee and denim jacket for a concert, or a crewneck sweatshirt and high-top sneakers for a casual morning running errands. And those barely scratch the surface of possible combinations.

Convinced yet? Keep scrolling for our top faux leather legging picks, and fire up Pinterest while you're at it. Your outfit moodboard is calling!

Faux Leather Leggings
Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $98; spanx.com

Faux Leather Leggings
Amazon

Buy It! Tagoo Stretchy Faux Leather Leggings, $39.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Faux Leather Leggings
Nordstrom

Buy It! Vince Camuto Faux Leather Leggings, $​​63.20 (orig. $79); nordstrom.com

Faux Leather Leggings
Revolve

Buy It! Steve Madden Skinny Dip Legging, $42 (orig. $59); revolve.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

EnerPlex Air Mattress with Built-in Pump tout
I Found the Best Air Mattress on Amazon — and Slept on It for 3 Months
Underbed Storage Tout
No Storage Space? No Problem: These Under-Bed Bins Are My Small-Space Living Hack
ORFELD Cordless Vacuum Cleaner,
A 'Perfect Little Cordless Vacuum' That's 'Great for Pet Hair' Is on Sale with Double Discounts at Amazon
Related Articles
Reebok Women's Classic Harman Run Sneaker
These Reebok Sneakers with 7,000+ Perfect Ratings 'Feel Like Walking on a Cloud,' and They're on Sale at Amazon
Efan Hoodie Tout
Amazon Shoppers Say This 'Super Soft' Zip-Up Hoodie Is Their 'New Favorite' — and It's on Sale Right Now
Porsha Williams Amazon Valentine's Day Essentials
10 Valentine's Day Essentials on Amazon You Should Buy Now, According to Porsha Williams
Hanes Women’s Perfect-T Long Sleeve V-neck T-shirt tout
This Flattering Long-Sleeve T-Shirt with 17,500+ Five-Star Ratings Is So Comfy, Shoppers Say They 'Live in' It
NYDJ Sculpt Her Denim Pull-On Straight Jeans
These Sculpting Jeans Once Graced Oprah's Favorite Things List — and They're on Sale for Just a Little Longer
Spanx Rue La La Sale tout
We Just Found a Secret Spanx Sale — and It Includes the Leggings Jennifer Garner Has Worn
Loungewear Under $50 Tout
These Best-Selling Sweatshirts, Leggings, and Hoodies Are Trending on Amazon — and Prices Start at $12
Nordstrom Sweater Sale Tout
9 Cute and Cozy Sweaters on Sale for Under $35 to Grab at Nordstrom Right Now
Spanx new launch
The Spanx Pants Oprah Once Named Her 'Favorite' Are Now Available with Trendy Side Slits
Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, and Laura Dern wearing Veja sneakers
The Veja Sneakers Worn by Kate Middleton, Jennifer Garner, and More Are on Sale for Under $100
Sarah Jessica Parker seen on the set of And Just Like That... / Strathberry
Sarah Jessica Parker Says Her New Handbag Collaboration 'Can Go with Any Carrie Bradshaw Outfit'
Selena Gomez Champion Sweatshirt Tout
Selena Gomez Posed Makeup-Free in a Cozy Sweatshirt from the Brand Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Love
Kate Hudson Pajamas Tout
Kate Hudson Kicked Off the Anniversary of 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' in These Chic Patterned Pajamas
Jennifer Garner, Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber
Over 150 The North Face Jackets, Vests, and Hoodies Are Secretly on Sale — but Only for 48 More Hours
MEROKEETY Women's 2023 Causal Long Balloon Sleeve Shirt Smocked Cuffs Tout
This $22 Blouse with Balloon Sleeves Was Just Released on Amazon — and It's Already a Hit with Shoppers
gwyneth paltrow; sweater
Gwyneth Paltrow's Cozy Sweaters Cost Thousands of Dollars, but We Found Similar Styles Starting at $40