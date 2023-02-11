Laverne Cox Proved That You Can Wear Faux Leather Leggings Anywhere — Even the Red Carpet

Just when you think faux leather leggings couldn't get anymore versatile, Laverne Cox and her design team gave them the red carpet treatment.

That's right, you may not be able to tell at first glance, but Cox wore the Commando faux leather leggings to the 2023 Grammys. According to a press release, designer Garo Sparo customized them into "pantaleggings" to give them the elevated, high-fashion look necessary for pairing with the strapless Kim Kassas dress Cox wore overtop.

Accessorized with gold jewelry and black heels, it was a look, to say the least — one that serves as a great reminder that every wardrobe needs a quality pair of pleather leggings. Commando's are a reliable pick and are especially beloved for their signature internal smoothing waistband with light compression. The unique feature makes them totally worth the $118 price. Plus, they come in sizes XS to 3X, as well as petite lengths.

Buy It! Commando Faux Leather Leggings, $118; wearcommando.com

If you're not trying to shell out over 100 bucks for one pair of leggings, that's fair. Thankfully, there are plenty of other affordable options that are just as great. This pair from Amazon is under $20, and reviewers say they're good quality for the price. Don't feel like splurging for the viral Spanx faux leather leggings? Let us introduce you to the brand's sister label Assets by Spanx, which offers a similar pair for $40 at Target.

Buy It! Leggings Depot High-Waist Faux Leather Leggings, $17.99 (orig. $25.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Assets by Spanx All Over Faux Leather Leggings, $40; target.com

Like Cox demonstrated, the leggings' material isn't the only thing that stretches. Their wearability spans all types of occasions, from formal to ultra-casual. You can wear them with heels and a button-up silk blouse for a night on the town, a band tee and denim jacket for a concert, or a crewneck sweatshirt and high-top sneakers for a casual morning running errands. And those barely scratch the surface of possible combinations.

Convinced yet? Keep scrolling for our top faux leather legging picks, and fire up Pinterest while you're at it. Your outfit moodboard is calling!

Buy It! Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $98; spanx.com

Buy It! Tagoo Stretchy Faux Leather Leggings, $39.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Vince Camuto Faux Leather Leggings, $​​63.20 (orig. $79); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Steve Madden Skinny Dip Legging, $42 (orig. $59); revolve.com

