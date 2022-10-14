What really makes a holiday dress pop is a little sparkle, and if you're someone like Lauren Burnham Luyendyk, you like a lot of glitter. So when The Bachelor alum decided to partner with Cupshe on a "Let's Party" holiday dress collection, sparkles were always part of the equation.

"I've always had a passion for fashion," Luyendyk tells PEOPLE. "So when [the folks at] Cupshe reached out and said they wanted to do their first-ever holiday dress collection, I thought that was cool."

The Cupshe x Lauren Luyendyk collection is an ode to holiday glitz and glam with 35 pieces that would make an entrance at any festive gathering. It features bold jewel tones and animal prints, dresses and jackets, metallics, glitter, sets, individual tops and bottoms, accessories, and even mommy-and-me pieces to help you ring in any occasion with your loved ones.

"I think it's obviously the season that brings out those pieces, but for me personally, I love dressing up, getting glammed up — the more glitter the better, the shiny textures, sequins," says Luyendyk. "I just think it's so fun to play dress up around this time of the year and this collection has a good amount of pieces to play around with."

Luyendyk says the collection is "very much a collaboration" between herself and the Cupshe brand, and she chose pieces that reflect her style for the time of year that is often packed with soirees. "I really love the colors, like the jewel tones," she says. "There [are] three different emerald green pieces with all different silhouettes." These dresses were designed with different body types in mind, so they're fairly versatile. "If one silhouette doesn't work for your body type, you have other ones you can choose from," Luyendyk explains. "Those [dresses] are really fun."

Staples like a classic black bodysuit can make a statement on their own, or paired with something even bolder like a leopard print skirt. "I feel like when it comes to leopard print, you can do it really well or not so great, and I think [Cupshe] nailed it," says Luyendyk.

She explains that the "vision of the collection from the beginning was holiday party dresses," but that there are some fun extra pieces as well like the one-shoulder bodysuit. The TV personality says, "I thought this is perfect for a holiday party, but I could also see myself wearing this one-sleeved bodysuit with a pair of jeans, like going to the pumpkin patch, or just hanging out with my kids going to the mall one day." Luyendyk adds, "The pieces [are] very versatile, in the way that you can wear them."

In a nod to vintage pieces, Cupshe is bringing shag back with a pink shag jacket to layer on top of any party dress. Fellow The Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss wore the jacket for the campaign photo shoot over a black cocktail dress, but the maude pink shade would pair well with any neutral or even certain prints. "I thought [the jacket] was really fun because you can wear it over a dress if you're going to a party, or for me personally, I would wear it with bell bottom jeans and a top [... to] rock it for a more casual occasion," says Luyendyk. In a darker shade of hot pink, you can also glow in the drape neck cutout romper for something with a little sheen.

The mom of three wanted to include her children in this whimsical collab, so there are also mommy-and-me outfits with matching sweaters, dresses, and skirts. One set features white sweaters and pink tulle skirts, and the other includes a red dress for adults, and a red heart sweater with a black skirt for the little ones. "Alessi and I had a lot of fun for the photoshoot for that one," Luyendyk says, referencing her eldest daughter. "We were spinning around and showing off our dance moves."

And no dress collection is complete without an LBD.

"I'm really excited about the little black dress, and I know saying that sounds kind of basic," Luyendyk jokes, adding "but with this one, the fabric is just so good." It's a bodycon material, with "scalloped edges along the neckline" and a "high slit with edges," which Luyendyk thinks adds a "cool flare for an LBD."

While this collection offers stylish and sophisticated pieces, it also has the added benefit of being affordable, as everything is under $50. "I think the one thing I really appreciate is there are some classic and elevated styles that look really nice and pretty and dressy, but they're also accessible too because the price point is really good," says Luyendyk.

