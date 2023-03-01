Lifestyle Fashion Laura Dern's Flowy Floor-Length Dress Featured This Flattering Detail — Shop Similar Styles Starting at $20 Ruffles are bound to be your spring staple By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 1, 2023 10:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images March is officially here, and that means it's time to start thinking about spring fashion. As the days begin to get lighter (and the weather a bit warmer), you may be looking to swap your sweaters and boots for more lightweight and breathable pieces, and Laura Dern just showed us exactly how to start making the transition. As the days begin to get lighter (and the weather a bit warmer), you may be looking to swap your sweaters and boots for more lightweight and breathable pieces, and Laura Dern just showed us exactly how to start making the transition. In an Instagram post from the premiere of The Son in Paris, the Jurassic World Dominion star wore a floor-length black gown that featured fun and flirty ruffles. She styled the dress with pointed-toe pumps and simple hoops. Shop Ruffle Dresses and Shirts at Amazon Bequemer Laden Ruffle Top, $19.99 (orig. $24.99) BTFBM Ruffle Belt Wrap Dress, $35.89 with coupon (orig. $51.99) Dokotoo Ruffle Long-Sleeve Dress, $39.99 (orig. $51.99) Prettygarden Ruffle Hem A-Line Maxi Dress, $27.28 (orig. $50.99) Zesica Square Neck Ruffle Maxi Dress, $39.99 with coupon (orig. $57.99) Kirundo Ruffle Short Sleeve Dress, $34.19 (orig. $37.99) Prettygarden Ruffle Blouse Top, $22.48 with coupon (orig. $24.98) Dokotoo V- Neck Ruffle Tank Top, $22.88 (orig. $25.99) Ruffles are a timeless choice for warm weather. The feminine detail not only elevates any outfit, but also adds volume and shape to a dress or shirt for a flattering fit. That's why it's no surprise that celebrities like Dern are tapping into the trend. Though she was off to hit the red carpet, you don't need a fancy event to incorporate ruffles into your everyday wardrobe. From delicate pastels to bright florals to elegant silks, you can snag so many chic ruffle dresses and shirts at Amazon for as little as $20. Christie Brinkley's Been Wearing This Elegant Yet Comfy Dress Style on Repeat Take Bequemer's Laden Ruffle Top, for example, which is made of 100 percent polyester that's soft and breathable, making it a great choice for warm temperatures. It has a crew neckline and ruffle sleeves that make it dressier, plus pom-pom embellishments for added detail. You can even toss it in the washing machine for an easy clean. Amazon Buy It! Bequemer Laden Ruffle Top, $24.99; amazon.com If you're looking for an elegant dress style to wear on vacation, to work, or to happy hour, you can get one for just $28 with this beautiful maxi by BTFBM. The popular wrap dress is made of a blend of polyester and spandex that's breathable and lightweight. Featuring a flouncy hem, short sleeves, and layers of ruffles, the dress is both flattering and flowy, moving with you as you walk. "I loved this dress so much that I bought a second one," one five-star reviewer said. It's machine-washable, comes in 12 gorgeous colors, including pink, blue, and green, and you can get a double discount on it thanks to a hidden coupon. Amazon Buy It! BTFBM Ruffle Belt Wrap Dress, $35.89 with coupon (orig. $51.99); amazon.com As we transition into spring, a long-sleeve silhouette such as this chic option by Dokotoo is a good choice. With layers of ruffles and a deep V-neck with a cutout in the back, the dress is both flattering and flowy, and the long sleeves offer more coverage while the cuffed ends add a cute detail. You can score the budget-friendly dress in a whopping 42 colors, ranging from staple solids to vibrant floral prints. Amazon Buy It! Dokotoo Ruffle Long-Sleeve Dress, $39.99 (orig. $51.99); amazon.com As we head into March, be sure to stock up on ruffle clothing to wear on repeat this spring and summer. Shop more customer-loved ruffle shirts and dresses at Amazon below. Amazon Buy It! Prettygarden Ruffle Hem A-Line Maxi Dress, $27.28 (orig. $50.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Zesica Square Neck Ruffle Maxi Dress, $39.99 with coupon (orig. $57.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Kirundo Ruffle Short Sleeve Dress, $37.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Prettygarden Ruffle Blouse Top, $22.48 with coupon (orig. $24.98); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Dokotoo V-Neck Ruffle Tank Top, $22.88 (orig. $25.99); amazon.com 