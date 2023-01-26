Deal Alert! The Turtleneck Sweater That Shoppers Call 'Soft and Flattering' Is on Sale in 23 Colors

“They have become a great addition to my wardrobe”

By
Toni Sutton
Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program.

Published on January 26, 2023 08:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Womens Turtleneck Sweater
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

While we've been wrapping up in plush blankets and turning on energy-efficient space heaters to stay warm at home this season, we've also been bundling up in brisk-weather essentials to go outside. Cozy sweaters are practically the only tops worth wearing right now, and Amazon shoppers have found one that's so perfect, they're stocking up — and it's on sale right now.

The Langwyqu Cable Knit Turtleneck Sweater has been described by fans as "warm," "cozy," and "thick." It features a wide cable knit design on the bodice and ribbed long sleeves. The everyday turtleneck sweater has racked up thousands of five-star ratings from shoppers, and reviewers are calling it a "must-have."

It comes in sizes S through XL, and shoppers say it runs true to size, so you may want to order a size up if you want more of a baggier feel. While price varies depending on color, most options are on sale for just $30 today.

Womens Turtleneck Sweater
Amazon

Buy It! Langwyqu Cable Knit Turtleneck Sweater in Black, $29.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

The turtleneck sweater is available in 23 colors, including black, navy, white, gray, and army green, in addition to warmer hues like wine and beige. Opt for a neutral color if you want to mix and match with existing pieces in your wardrobe, or go with something bright like yellow for a pop of color. For a polished look, add a pair of pencil pants or a leather skirt. If you're looking for a more relaxed vibe, opt for jeans, your favorite leggings, or a maxi skirt.

"A classic sweater! Dress it up or down. Goes with everything!" wrote one five-star reviewer. A different shopper shared, "I have bought [the sweaters] in various colors, and they have become a great addition to my wardrobe."

A third explained how the turtleneck sweater kept her warm during a trip to Chicago: "Super soft and flattering… It helped a lot with the cold weather. Well worth the money and a fabulous fit!"

For a stylish sweater that will keep you warm, add the Langwyqu Cable Knit Turtleneck Sweater to your Amazon cart while it's still up to 40 percent off. Keep scrolling to shop it in more colors.

Womens Turtleneck Sweater
Amazon

Buy It! Langwyqu Cable Knit Turtleneck Sweater in Army Green, $29.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Womens Turtleneck Sweater
Amazon

Buy It! Langwyqu Cable Knit Turtleneck Sweater in Lake Blue, $29.99 (orig. $41.99); amazon.com

Womens Turtleneck Sweater
Amazon

Buy It! Langwyqu Cable Knit Turtleneck Sweater in Brick Red, $29.99 (orig. $41.99); amazon.com

