Amazon's Best-Selling Wedding Dress Can Arrive at Your Door in as Little as Two Days

It's been about a year since the coronavirus became a worldwide pandemic, and the CDC guidelines remain largely the same: social distance as often as possible, wash your hands frequently, wear a mask while around others, and try to avoid large, crowded gatherings — especially indoors. Because of this, some brides-to-be are choosing to trade in their 200-person weddings for more intimate backyard gatherings. If you're opting for more casual nuptials, and feel your former wedding dress would be a bit out of place, Amazon shoppers highly suggest the affordable Lalagen Wedding Dress. The best part? It's available for two-day shipping with Amazon Prime for any last-minute celebrations.