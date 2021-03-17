Amazon's Best-Selling Wedding Dress Can Arrive at Your Door in as Little as Two Days

It's been about a year since the coronavirus became a worldwide pandemic, and the CDC guidelines remain largely the same: social distance as often as possible, wash your hands frequently, wear a mask while around others, and try to avoid large, crowded gatherings — especially indoors. Because of this, some brides-to-be are choosing to trade in their 200-person weddings for more intimate backyard gatherings. If you're opting for more casual nuptials, and feel your former wedding dress would be a bit out of place, Amazon shoppers highly suggest the affordable Lalagen Wedding Dress. The best part? It's available for two-day shipping with Amazon Prime for any last-minute celebrations.
The best-seller, which has over 4,500 ratings on Amazon, features a lace, off-the-shoulder design that's timeless and flattering. The mermaid-style bottom gives just a bit of flare and is slightly cropped so your dress won't be trailing behind you, should you be getting married outdoors on grass or dirt. It's even available in your choice of short sleeves or long sleeves — and the long-sleeved style has both a belted and un-belted option for even more versatility.
Buy It! Lalagen Wedding Dress, $40.99 - $42.99; amazon.com
Despite its surprisingly low price point of $43, reviewers can't get over how high-quality the fabric is. Two five-star reviewers say the dress "fits like a dream" and is "the best wedding dress ever."
One bride writes: "I actually purchased an alternate dress that was very expensive for our actual wedding, but Covid canceled [our plans], so we eloped. I did, however, need a dress that could give me the wedding glamour I desired without the actual gown feel. This dress exceeded my expectations! It fits great in the waist, and the length is amazing. When you slip it on, OMG, it's beautiful."
"Looking for a last-minute wedding dress that will look and feel amazing? Look no further, my friend," another shopper says, joking, "Buying this dress was the best decision I ever made, besides marrying my husband. You won't regret it. Stretchy fabric, beautiful detail, classy."
The dress is so stunning, one reviewer even notes that her sister-in-law "cried in awe" when presented with this dress as a gift, and assumed the dress was way more expensive than it is.
If you're not a bride, but still hoping to find a beautiful dress for a special occasion, the dress comes in six other color options like black, red, purple, and blue. It's also available in sizes small to XX-large, and reviewers say it fits true to size.
No matter what your wedding celebrations now entail, you should feel beautiful on your big day, and reviewers agree: the Lalagen Wedding Dress will help you do so. Shop it for $43 on Amazon Prime now.
