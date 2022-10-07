Lala Kent is a smart shopper.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 32, tells PEOPLE she likes to "ball on a budget," which is why she shops at Amazon for "literally everything" — from diapers to lingerie. Like many of us, Kent is excited for the first-ever Prime Early Access Sale, which kicks off on Tuesday. To celebrate the massive shopping event, Kent is hosting a Livestream at 5 p.m. ET on October 11 at the new Amazon Style store in Glendale, California, where she'll share her top picks from the epic sale.

Yesterday, Kent gave us a preview of seven of the items she'll be featuring, and her selection includes a mix of comfy loungewear, staple denim, and more fall fashion essentials — all for less than $100.

Lala Kent's Must-Buy Prime Early Access Sale Fashion Deals

As the most affordable pick on Lala's list, this long-sleeved bodysuit, on sale for $25, is a no-brainer buy. "You can never have enough basic bodysuits," Kent says. "I'm the type of shopper who looks at something and thinks 'How many ways can I wear that?' I want to get all the bang for my buck." This fall, the reality star plans to wear the versatile bodysuit — which comes in 30 colors and patterns — with sweatpants, skirts, and baggy jeans.

Nearly 8,000 Amazon shoppers love her pick, too, and reviewers back up Kent's claim that you can "wear it with everything." Plus, they agree that it's surprisingly comfy. "We all know that bodysuits can be uncomfortable sometimes," Kent pointed out. "This one is extremely cute but it's also a functional, comfy bodysuit."

Kent suggests wearing the bodysuit with these Levi's Ribcage Jeans, an iconic style that's marked down to just $48 right now. The ultra-high rise fit is super flattering on all body types, and the Give Them Lala podcast host says this pair "looks so cute with sneakers."

"I love anything that has some tears in it and looks a little unfinished," Kent shares. "It adds a bit of character and edginess. As I get older and become a mom, I've been losing my edginess, which is terrifying, because I'm edgy! I know it still lives within me."

These Levi's skinny jeans are another staple denim choice for Lala, and she loves how they "elongate the body." "You throw on a pump with skinny jeans and you become a supermodel," she says. More than 10,000 Amazon shoppers favor the style, too, with one reviewer deeming this exact pick "the perfect pair of jeans."

But of her whole selection, Kent calls this Levi's puffer jacket the "must-have" pick from her list. "I love it because I could throw a hoodie underneath and look so cool," she explains. "It's just so stinking cute." The faux leather puffer coat, on sale for $90, features a teddy collar and comes in nine colors, including metallic black, brown, and olive green.

To complete Lala's hoodie-puffer-jacket combo, snag this Adidas sweatshirt — which comes in black, white, and bubblegum pink — from her list for as little as $40 right now. "You'll be cozy, but still look put-together," according to Kent.

On a typical day, the new mom says she likes to be "comfortable but cool," and often opts for loungewear like these DKNY Yoga Leggings or these Champion Joggers, which are 25 percent off at Amazon right now.

But for special occasions — like girls' nights out with her "dear friend," fellow Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney — Kent is down to dress up while the duo "pressure[s] each other to talk to boys and slide into DMs."

"I'm definitely into a good blazer dress," Kent reveals. "I like to wear it with a cute little bralette, which I'll be doing tonight with a boy. Amazon is providing me with all my date night looks. A blazer makes you look chic and classy but it also gives off that vibe like, 'I'm a woman. Come hither.'"

Kent also turns to Amazon for her 18-month-old daughter Ocean's needs, like Pampers diapers, swimsuits, and baby wipes. "The thing that we're ordering the most is Aquaphor by the tub," she says. "But I also just got the cutest little skeleton of a dog, which Ocean carries around the house all day. I have a heyday on Amazon."

Tune into Kent's Amazon Live on October 11 at 5 p.m. ET to see what else she's shopping during the Prime Early Access Sale, and find more of her picks below.

