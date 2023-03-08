Lifestyle Fashion Lala Kent Shared Her Amazon Fashion Must-Haves, Including a Pair of 'Hailey Bieber Earrings' and White Sneakers Prices start at $4 By Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski Instagram Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. When not writing, you can find her planning outfits for future events, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with her nearest friend. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 8, 2023 09:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Getty Images / Pamela Jew Lala Kent broke her silence… about her most recent Amazon fashion and beauty finds. Amidst the cast drama circling everywhere online, the Vanderpump Rules star hosted an Amazon Live this week, and in it, she shared over 30 must-have items, ranging from two-piece sets to matte lipglosses to funky hair claw clips (and she also shared a little cast tea). All of the items were based on viewer-requested styles, but to be expected, she made sure that they struck her fancy, too. Keep scrolling to shop our favorite picks starting at just $4. Shop Lala Kent's Amazon Fashion and Beauty Picks: 17KM Gold Chunky Hoop Earrings Set, $16.99 (orig. $29.99) Puma Carina Sneakers, $20–$59.99 (orig. $70) Onirike Pleated Long-Sleeve Button-Down Shirt and Palazzo Pants Set, $49.49 with coupon (orig. $54.99) Anrabess Oversized Long-Sleeve Sweatsuit Set, $37.99 Floerns Tie-Front Long-Sleeve Rib Knit Cardigan Crop Top, $26.99 Dokotoo Oversized Boyfriend Distressed Jean Jacket, $46.98 (orig. $51.99) Xbtclxebco High-Waisted Joggers, $18.99–$23.99 (orig. $19.99–$23.99) MakeMeChic Crochet Long-Sleeve Knitted Swim Cover-Up, $34.99 Anrabess Spaghetti Strap Tiered Beach Maxi Dress, $38.94 with coupon (orig. $59.99) Rimmel Stay Glossy Lipgloss, $3.33 with coupon (orig. $4.99) Molizummy Matte Flower Hair Claw Clips, $11.99 (orig. $12.99) Pink Queen Crew Neck Sleeveless Ribbed Tank Top Midi Skirt Set, $28.79 with coupon (orig. $31.99) NYX Professional Makeup Soft Matte Lip Cream, $6.49 12 Must-Have Fashion and Beauty Finds from Amazon, According to Madison LeCroy Kicking off her product recommendations, the reality star called out some chunky gold earrings that she's "obsessed" with. Aside from the pair she was wearing, the set comes with five other hoop variations in different shapes and sizes, and it's currently on sale for $17 — that's less than $3 a pair. She even referred to them as her "Hailey Bieber earrings." Amazon Buy It! 17KM Chunky Hoop Earrings Set in Gold, $16.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com Another item that the reality star has in her cart is this bright orange Onirike Pleated Long-Sleeve Button-Down Shirt and Palazzo Pants Set. Made from polyester, both pieces feature a pleated design that could look cute at the beach or at the bar. "Any time you can put me in something really chic, but I also feel like I could go to bed in it, I feel awesome," Kent added. She highlighted the orange color, but there are other bold hues and neutrals to choose from, too. Plus, with an extra 10 percent off coupon available right now, you can score the set for under $55 — and given the fact that you can wear the pieces together or separately, we'd say that's a steal. Amazon Buy It! Onirike Pleated Long-Sleeve Button-Down Shirt and Palazzo Pants Set in Orange, $49.49 with coupon (orig. $54.99); amazon.com Amazon's New 'Daisy Jones & The Six' Storefront Is Filled with Groovy, Retro-Inspired Fashion Finds For a sneaker with the "perfect chunkiness," per Kent, you need these Puma Carina Sneakers. They have a rubber sole for comfort and the all-white color will never clash with any of your other accessories. They even have over 18,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. One shopper said that they are "the perfect white tennis shoe" adding, "They are simple and clean and go with everything. I wear them with dresses, jeans, joggers, shorts, you name it." And you don't have to go far to get your hands on those styles, either. Kent's Amazon Live also included a variety of dresses, including this crochet beach cover-up and this tiered maxi dress, along with some fun sweatpants like this green tie-dye pair. Head to Amazon to see all of Kent's fashion and beauty items (and perhaps, to hear a bit about a certain scandal). Keep scrolling to shop more of her viewer-inspired haul below. Amazon Buy It! Puma Carina Sneakers in White, $20–$59.99 (orig. $70); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Anrabess Oversized Long-Sleeve Sweatsuit Set in Apricot, $37.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Floerns Tie-Front Long-Sleeve Rib Knit Cardigan Crop Top in Khaki, $26.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Dokotoo Oversized Boyfriend Distressed Jean Jacket in Sky Blue, $46.98 (orig. $51.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Xbtclxebco High-Waisted Joggers in Tie-Dye Green, $18.99–$23.99 (orig. $19.99–$23.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! MakeMeChic Crochet Long-Sleeve Knitted Swim Cover-Up in Orange, $34.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Anrabess Spaghetti Strap Tiered Beach Maxi Dress in White, $38.94 with coupon (orig. $59.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Rimmel Stay Glossy Lipgloss in Blushing Belgraves, $3.33 with coupon (orig. $4.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Molizummy Matte Flower Hair Claw Clips in Light Color, $11.99 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Pink Queen Crew Neck Sleeveless Ribbed Tank Top Midi Skirt Set in Pink and Orange, $28.79 with coupon (orig. $31.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! NYX Professional Makeup Soft Matte Lip Cream in Abu Dhabi, $6.49; amazon.com