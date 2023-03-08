Lala Kent Shared Her Amazon Fashion Must-Haves, Including a Pair of 'Hailey Bieber Earrings' and White Sneakers

Lala Kent broke her silence… about her most recent Amazon fashion and beauty finds.

Amidst the cast drama circling everywhere online, the Vanderpump Rules star hosted an Amazon Live this week, and in it, she shared over 30 must-have items, ranging from two-piece sets to matte lipglosses to funky hair claw clips (and she also shared a little cast tea). All of the items were based on viewer-requested styles, but to be expected, she made sure that they struck her fancy, too.

Keep scrolling to shop our favorite picks starting at just $4.

Shop Lala Kent's Amazon Fashion and Beauty Picks:


Kicking off her product recommendations, the reality star called out some chunky gold earrings that she's "obsessed" with. Aside from the pair she was wearing, the set comes with five other hoop variations in different shapes and sizes, and it's currently on sale for $17 — that's less than $3 a pair. She even referred to them as her "Hailey Bieber earrings."

Lala Kent Amazon Live
Amazon

Buy It! 17KM Chunky Hoop Earrings Set in Gold, $16.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Another item that the reality star has in her cart is this bright orange Onirike Pleated Long-Sleeve Button-Down Shirt and Palazzo Pants Set. Made from polyester, both pieces feature a pleated design that could look cute at the beach or at the bar. "Any time you can put me in something really chic, but I also feel like I could go to bed in it, I feel awesome," Kent added.

She highlighted the orange color, but there are other bold hues and neutrals to choose from, too. Plus, with an extra 10 percent off coupon available right now, you can score the set for under $55 — and given the fact that you can wear the pieces together or separately, we'd say that's a steal.

Lala Kent Amazon Live
Amazon

Buy It! Onirike Pleated Long-Sleeve Button-Down Shirt and Palazzo Pants Set in Orange, $49.49 with coupon (orig. $54.99); amazon.com

For a sneaker with the "perfect chunkiness," per Kent, you need these Puma Carina Sneakers. They have a rubber sole for comfort and the all-white color will never clash with any of your other accessories. They even have over 18,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.

One shopper said that they are "the perfect white tennis shoe" adding, "They are simple and clean and go with everything. I wear them with dresses, jeans, joggers, shorts, you name it."

And you don't have to go far to get your hands on those styles, either. Kent's Amazon Live also included a variety of dresses, including this crochet beach cover-up and this tiered maxi dress, along with some fun sweatpants like this green tie-dye pair.

Head to Amazon to see all of Kent's fashion and beauty items (and perhaps, to hear a bit about a certain scandal). Keep scrolling to shop more of her viewer-inspired haul below.

Lala Kent Amazon Live
Amazon

Buy It! Puma Carina Sneakers in White, $20–$59.99 (orig. $70); amazon.com

Lala Kent Amazon Live
Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Oversized Long-Sleeve Sweatsuit Set in Apricot, $37.99; amazon.com

Lala Kent Amazon Live
Amazon

Buy It! Floerns Tie-Front Long-Sleeve Rib Knit Cardigan Crop Top in Khaki, $26.99; amazon.com

Lala Kent Amazon Live
Amazon

Buy It! Dokotoo Oversized Boyfriend Distressed Jean Jacket in Sky Blue, $46.98 (orig. $51.99); amazon.com

Lala Kent Amazon Live
Amazon

Buy It! Xbtclxebco High-Waisted Joggers in Tie-Dye Green, $18.99–$23.99 (orig. $19.99–$23.99); amazon.com

Lala Kent Amazon Live
Amazon

Buy It! MakeMeChic Crochet Long-Sleeve Knitted Swim Cover-Up in Orange, $34.99; amazon.com

Lala Kent Amazon Live
Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Spaghetti Strap Tiered Beach Maxi Dress in White, $38.94 with coupon (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Lala Kent Amazon Live
Amazon

Buy It! Rimmel Stay Glossy Lipgloss in Blushing Belgraves, $3.33 with coupon (orig. $4.99); amazon.com

Lala Kent Amazon Live
Amazon

Buy It! Molizummy Matte Flower Hair Claw Clips in Light Color, $11.99 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com

Lala Kent Amazon Live
Amazon

Buy It! Pink Queen Crew Neck Sleeveless Ribbed Tank Top Midi Skirt Set in Pink and Orange, $28.79 with coupon (orig. $31.99); amazon.com

Lala Kent Amazon Live
Amazon

Buy It! NYX Professional Makeup Soft Matte Lip Cream in Abu Dhabi, $6.49; amazon.com

