You Have 48 Hours Left to Score Up to 40% Off the Cooling Pajamas Jennifer Garner Has Worn 

Earlier this year, The Adam Project star, 50, shared a nighttime selfie on Instagram in which she was wearing red and white striped pajamas, which immediately caught our eye. Garner's cozy choice, the Lake Poplin Piped Pants Set, is as classic as sleepwear gets: Consisting of a collared long-sleeve button-up shirt and pants with an elastic waist, these timeless jammies have all the makings of your new go-to pair.