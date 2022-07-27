You Have 48 Hours Left to Score Up to 40% Off the Cooling Pajamas Jennifer Garner Has Worn
From which lunch boxes will keep food cold the longest to which sneakers are the best for Beyoncé-fueled workouts, we trust Jennifer Garner's opinion on just about anything — even what we should wear to bed.
Earlier this year, The Adam Project star, 50, shared a nighttime selfie on Instagram in which she was wearing red and white striped pajamas, which immediately caught our eye. Garner's cozy choice, the Lake Poplin Piped Pants Set, is as classic as sleepwear gets: Consisting of a collared long-sleeve button-up shirt and pants with an elastic waist, these timeless jammies have all the makings of your new go-to pair.
And right now, Garner's exact matching set — and more than 400 other sleep and loungewear styles — are marked down by up to 40 percent off at Lake. But unfortunately, this sale ends in just 48 hours from this writing.
Shop Pajamas on Sale at Lake:
- Lake Pima Tank-Short Set in Cornflower, $70 (orig. $88)
- Lake Pima Shorts Set in Seaside, $75 (orig. $94)
- Lake Pima Ruffle Nightgown Tulip Gingham, $77 (orig. $86)
- Lake Pima Robe in Lapis, $82 (orig. $136)
- Lake Pointelle Pajamas Pants Set in Citron, $88 (orig. $98)
- Lake Pima Short-Long Set in Cobalt, $91 (orig. $114)
- Lake Poplin Piped Pants Set in Evergreen, $109 (orig. $136)
- Lake Pocket Shorts Set in Rally, $110 (orig. $122)
Most Lake pajamas are made with the brand's signature Pima cotton, a silky smooth fabric that shoppers call "amazingly soft." Even hot sleepers claim that the material is breathable, providing them with a cozy and cool night tucked into bed. Every set is available in a variety of cute colors and patterns, including stripes of different sizes, gingham, and dainty floral prints.
Until July 28, you can score up to 40 percent off Lake sleepwear like nightgowns and matching sets, loungewear like robes and sweatshirts, and several of the brand's casual day dresses, like this smocked puff-sleeve mini dress in navy gingham.
Lake's average prices ring in a bit higher than you might typically spend on a pair of pajamas, which is why you should take advantage of this limited-time sale while you can. With their high-quality materials, comfortable fit, and timeless look, Lake pajamas are bound to last you years of wear.
So snag your first pair — or stock up on styles you already love! — at the Lake sale below.
