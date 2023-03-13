Lady Gaga Epitomized Rockstar Style at the Oscars in Black Ripped Skinny Jeans — Get the Look Starting at $30

When Oscars performers hit the stage, they're generally dressed to the nines in sparkly gowns and a full face of glam. But during her powerful performance of the Top Gun: Maverick track "Hold My Hand," Lady Gaga decided to opt for a more casual look — which certainly didn't fail to turn heads.

Like the true rockstar she is, the Grammy-winning songstress went for a casual yet edgy appearance in a black T-shirt, Converse sneakers, and the breezy denim style that'll be everywhere this spring: ripped jeans.

Getty Images

With distressed holes and tears at the thighs, knees, and cuffs, ripped jeans are both breathable and casual, making them a staple for warm weather. If you're looking for a cooler pair of denim — or to embody the grungy rockstar look Lady Gaga embodied at the Oscars — shop ripped jeans below from Amazon, Madewell, Nordstrom, and Gilt.

Ripped Jeans Inspired by Lady Gaga

Ripped jeans come in all shapes and sizes, with some featuring rips at the knees and thighs, while others offer distressed hems and cuffs. If you liked Lady Gaga's grunge ripped jeans at the 2023 Oscars, this popular pair by SweatyRocks looks so similar to the star's thanks to large, breezy rips at the knees.

With a wide-leg silhouette, the black jeans are more roomy and breathable, offering extra comfort and air while you move about. Plus, they come in 30 different washes, so if you like the fit, you can give them a try in multiple shades ranging from Gaga-inspired black to casual light wash.

Amazon

Buy It! SweatyRocks Loose Ripped Jeans, $45.99; amazon.com

Love the straight-leg denim jeans that Katie Holmes recently rocked while going for a stroll in New York City? Then you can give the distressed trend a try with the Azokoe Ripped Jeans, which offer more subtle rips at the thigh, knees, and cuffs.

The timeless jeans offer a flattering fit thanks to their straight leg design, which is both comfortable and versatile, allowing you to pair them with practically anything in your closet. If you're worried about breaking out your ripped jeans too early before it really begins to warm up, these jeans offer a thin layer of fabric under the rips to keep your skin a little more covered up, which mature shoppers have appreciated while getting in on the trend.

Amazon

Buy It! Azokoe Straight-Leg Ripped Jeans, $29.99; amazon.com

Although Gaga went for a black wash for her Oscars performance, you can opt for a toned down version with Madewell's the Perfect Jeans in Bradwell Wash, which provide the ultimate blend of comfort and function. The mom jean silhouette features a fitted waist and slouchy fit, which can be dressed up or dressed down.

And they're comfy, too, thanks to the 100 percent cotton fabric and non-stretch denim material they're made from. This past week alone, over 700 shoppers have added them to their carts — so you'll want to scoop up a pair ASAP.

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell the Perfect Vintage Jean in Bradwell Wash: Ripped Edition, $138; madewell.com

Having a breezy pair of ripped jeans on hand will help you stay comfortable this spring and summer. Shop more distressed jeans from Amazon, Nordstrom, Madewell, and Gilt.

Amazon

Buy It! Genleck Loose Ripped Boyfriends Jeans, $39.99; amazon.com

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell the Tall Perfect Vintage Jeans in Bartlett Wash: Ripped Edition, $39.99 (orig. $138.99); madewell.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Frame Le Original Ripped High Waist Cropped Jeans, $165–$235 (orig. $275); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Levi's Wedgie Ripped High Waist Cropped Straight Jean, $64.80 (orig. $108); nordstrom.com

Gilt

Buy It! Frame Denim Le Original Faro Rips Jeans, $99.99 (orig. $265); gilt.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.