Lady Gaga Epitomized Rockstar Style at the Oscars in Black Ripped Skinny Jeans — Get the Look Starting at $30

Ripped jeans are breathable and casual, making them a staple for warm weather

By
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale

Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 13, 2023 09:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

95th Annual Academy Awards - Show HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Lady Gaga performs onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Photo: Getty Images

When Oscars performers hit the stage, they're generally dressed to the nines in sparkly gowns and a full face of glam. But during her powerful performance of the Top Gun: Maverick track "Hold My Hand," Lady Gaga decided to opt for a more casual look — which certainly didn't fail to turn heads.

Like the true rockstar she is, the Grammy-winning songstress went for a casual yet edgy appearance in a black T-shirt, Converse sneakers, and the breezy denim style that'll be everywhere this spring: ripped jeans.

The 95th Annual Academy Awards - Show Lady Gaga at the 95th Annual Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Getty Images

With distressed holes and tears at the thighs, knees, and cuffs, ripped jeans are both breathable and casual, making them a staple for warm weather. If you're looking for a cooler pair of denim — or to embody the grungy rockstar look Lady Gaga embodied at the Oscars — shop ripped jeans below from Amazon, Madewell, Nordstrom, and Gilt.

Ripped Jeans Inspired by Lady Gaga

Ripped jeans come in all shapes and sizes, with some featuring rips at the knees and thighs, while others offer distressed hems and cuffs. If you liked Lady Gaga's grunge ripped jeans at the 2023 Oscars, this popular pair by SweatyRocks looks so similar to the star's thanks to large, breezy rips at the knees.

With a wide-leg silhouette, the black jeans are more roomy and breathable, offering extra comfort and air while you move about. Plus, they come in 30 different washes, so if you like the fit, you can give them a try in multiple shades ranging from Gaga-inspired black to casual light wash.

SweatyRocks Women's Casual Loose Ripped Denim Pants Distressed Wide Leg Jeans
Amazon

Buy It! SweatyRocks Loose Ripped Jeans, $45.99; amazon.com

Love the straight-leg denim jeans that Katie Holmes recently rocked while going for a stroll in New York City? Then you can give the distressed trend a try with the Azokoe Ripped Jeans, which offer more subtle rips at the thigh, knees, and cuffs.

The timeless jeans offer a flattering fit thanks to their straight leg design, which is both comfortable and versatile, allowing you to pair them with practically anything in your closet. If you're worried about breaking out your ripped jeans too early before it really begins to warm up, these jeans offer a thin layer of fabric under the rips to keep your skin a little more covered up, which mature shoppers have appreciated while getting in on the trend.

AZOKOE Women Straight Leg Ripped Jeans Classic Washed Frayed Distressed Mid Rise Denim Pants
Amazon

Buy It! Azokoe Straight-Leg Ripped Jeans, $29.99; amazon.com

Although Gaga went for a black wash for her Oscars performance, you can opt for a toned down version with Madewell's the Perfect Jeans in Bradwell Wash, which provide the ultimate blend of comfort and function. The mom jean silhouette features a fitted waist and slouchy fit, which can be dressed up or dressed down.

And they're comfy, too, thanks to the 100 percent cotton fabric and non-stretch denim material they're made from. This past week alone, over 700 shoppers have added them to their carts — so you'll want to scoop up a pair ASAP.

The Perfect Vintage Jean in Bradwell Wash: Ripped Edition
Madewell

Buy It! Madewell the Perfect Vintage Jean in Bradwell Wash: Ripped Edition, $138; madewell.com

Having a breezy pair of ripped jeans on hand will help you stay comfortable this spring and summer. Shop more distressed jeans from Amazon, Nordstrom, Madewell, and Gilt.

Genleck Women Loose Ripped Boyfriends Jeans High Waist Baggy Denim Pants Distressed Wide Leg Jeans Y2K Mom Jeans
Amazon

Buy It! Genleck Loose Ripped Boyfriends Jeans, $39.99; amazon.com

The Tall Perfect Vintage Jean in Bartlett Wash: Ripped Edition
Madewell

Buy It! Madewell the Tall Perfect Vintage Jeans in Bartlett Wash: Ripped Edition, $39.99 (orig. $138.99); madewell.com

Le Original Ripped High Waist Crop Jeans
Nordstrom

Buy It! Frame Le Original Ripped High Waist Cropped Jeans, $165–$235 (orig. $275); nordstrom.com

Wedgie Ripped High Waist Crop Straight Leg Jeans
Nordstrom

Buy It! Levi's Wedgie Ripped High Waist Cropped Straight Jean, $64.80 (orig. $108); nordstrom.com

GILT FRAME denim le original
Gilt

Buy It! Frame Denim Le Original Faro Rips Jeans, $99.99 (orig. $265); gilt.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Pedro Pascal Solawave Tout
Pedro Pascal Is the Latest Celeb to Reap the Glowing Benefits of This Tiny Skincare Wand
Chrissy Teigen Evolve Together Food Storage Bags
Chrissy Teigen Keeps Food in These Eco-Friendly Storage Bags That You Can Get for Just $1 Apiece
Jennifer Aniston BaubleBar Alidia Rings
Jennifer Aniston's Sparkly Ring and Katie Holmes' Necklace Stack Are Both on Sale at BaubleBar Right Now
Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpaNXsouL8-/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link christiebrinkley Verified Grey sky! Gray hair! The second you see gray hair it raises the question , just like when you cut bangs ..to keep or not to keep? Thank goodness both are just a personal preference or a fun change of pace. My son thinks it looks cool, but I think I may want to wait till it’s more like the silver whitecaps than the grey wave itself! The verdict is still out ! Happy Sunday! 🌊🌊 https://www.amazon.com/Dokotoo-Womens-Distressed-Boyfriend-Stretch/dp/B0968FPJ82/ Dokotoo Women's Patchwork Destroyed Raw Hem Jeans Ripped Hole Boyfriend Denim Pants
Christie Brinkley Hit the Beach in Comfy and Breathable Jeans That Are Perfect for Spring
EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lawrence Heads Out for Some Exercise at a Park in Los Angeles
Jennifer Lawrence Strolled Through Los Angeles Wearing the Casual Denim Style That Goes with Everything
gwyneth paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow Snapped a Mirror Selfie in the Casual Jean Style You Can Get for $32
Brooke Shields Bootcut Jeans
Brooke Shields Walked Her Dog in Central Park in the Flattering Denim Style You Can Get for Just $25
Reese Witherspoon attends the world premiere of Netflix's "Your Place Or Mine"
Reese Witherspoon Shared Her Favorite Outfits from 'Your Place or Mine' — and Similar Styles Start at $23
Gigi Hadid Jennifer Garner Lea Michele
Jennifer Garner, Lea Michele, and More Celebrities Can't Stop Wearing This Basic Color from Head-to-Toe
Olivia Wilde Leather Flare Pants
Olivia Wilde Put an Edgy Spin on the Pants Style Jennifer Lopez and Kendall Jenner Keep Wearing
Amazon Floral Tops Skirts Dresses Roundup Tout
10 Floral Dresses, Blouses, and Skirts That Are Easy to Style for Spring — Starting at $9
Best Jeans for Curvy Women
The 25 Best Jeans for Curvy Women of 2023
The 15 Best Straight Leg Jeans of 2022
We Found the Perfect Pair of Straight-Leg Jeans for Every Body Type
Two of the Best Black Jeans for Every Body Type, two models wearing black jeans on a white background with a blue border
The 20 Best Black Jeans of 2023, According to Fashion Experts
Best Jeans for Tall Women
The 10 Best Jeans for Tall Women of 2023, According to Fashion Experts
12-best-boyfriend-jeans-of-2022-tout
The 12 Best Boyfriend Jeans of 2023
jeans
The 21 Best Jeans for Short Women, According to Thousands of Petite Shoppers