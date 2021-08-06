Where to Shop Lady Gaga's Exact Baby Blue Matching Set, Plus Similar Styles Starting at $20

And last but not least, if you're still feeling a tad bit hesitant about wearing body-hugging separates out in public, we feel you. Channel your inner Lady Gaga in the comfort of your own home with these ultra-comfy loungewear pieces from Skims. The strappy bralette is brilliantly lined with power mesh for supportive lift and hold, and both the bralette and the matching boxer shorts are constructed of soft, breathable ribbed cotton, which is so luxurious to the touch, you'll never want to take them off.