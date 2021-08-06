Where to Shop Lady Gaga's Exact Baby Blue Matching Set, Plus Similar Styles Starting at $20
Leave it to Lady Gaga to prove that activewear can truly be worn anywhere. The 35-year-old performer stepped out in New York City wearing a matching baby blue workout set by Marc Jacobs, paired with cat-eye sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, and sky-high platform boots.
The star, who has been performing at Radio City Hall with Tony Bennett, looked effortlessly cool and comfortable in the designer bandeau top, which retails for $95, and matching spandex bike shorts, which go for $165. According to the site, both of these minimalistic pieces are part of The Color Collection, an everyday capsule designed by Marc to celebrate comfort, creativity and self-expression. How appropo!
Buy It! Marc Jacobs Bandeau, $95; marcjacobs.com
Buy It! Marc Jacobs Sport Shorts, $165; marcjacobs.com
If you're inspired to wear pastel-hued workout clothes of your own now, we took it upon ourselves to round up a few slightly more affordable options to pick from.
First up, we love this adorable set from Alo Yoga. This brand is among our all-time favorites when it comes to activewear thanks to their flattering, fashion-forward cuts, eye-catching colors, high-quality fabrics, and endless array of options for everyone. The ribbed tank features a sleek T-back detail and four-way stretch to move with you, while the bike shorts smooth, lift, and sculpt your backside, so you can strut your stuff with confidence.
Buy It! Alo Yoga Ribbed Tank, $58; aloyoga.com
Buy It! Alo Yoga High-waist Biker Short, $56; aloyoga.com
Lezat also offers a killer set in this cheerful shade of spearmint blue, that's not only super soft, but also incredibly durable. The brand is a favorite among celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez, so you really can't go wrong with anything from this cool, contemporary line, either.
Buy It! Lezat Lea Cropped Tank, $50; shoplezat.com
Buy It! Lezat Hailey Bike Short, $60; shoplezat.com
For a cheap and cheerful alternative, look no further than this sporty set from Amazon. The seamless style is a dead ringer for Gaga's designer look for a fraction of the price.
Buy It! Asyeea Seamless Workout Set, $19.98–$23.98; amazon.com
And last but not least, if you're still feeling a tad bit hesitant about wearing body-hugging separates out in public, we feel you. Channel your inner Lady Gaga in the comfort of your own home with these ultra-comfy loungewear pieces from Skims. The strappy bralette is brilliantly lined with power mesh for supportive lift and hold, and both the bralette and the matching boxer shorts are constructed of soft, breathable ribbed cotton, which is so luxurious to the touch, you'll never want to take them off.
Buy It! Skims Soft Lounge Bralette, $36; skims.com
Buy It! Skims Soft Lounge Boxer, $36; skims.com