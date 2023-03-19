This $7 Tee Reminds Us of Lady Gaga's Simple but Stylish Rockstar Look at the Oscars

Lady Gaga has always loved a good transformation, and her 2023 Oscars looks fell right in line.

Last weekend, the songstress began the night on the red carpet rocking a full corseted gown, smokey eye, and red lip, only to later perform her Top Gun: Maverick-featured anthem, "Hold My Hand," wearing no makeup and the ultimate casual rocker uniform: black ripped jeans, Converse sneakers, and a relaxed black t-shirt.

Getty Images

The far step away from traditional Oscars glam made Gaga's on-stage look that much cooler. And the best part is, the outfit can easily and affordably be recreated with Amazon's best-selling Comfort Colors Short Sleeve Tee.

The no-frills, oversized top is a must-have in every wardrobe, not only to create timeless looks like the one Gaga wore, but to layer with countless other outfits: under a flannel, a leather jacket, or even with leggings to the gym.

Amazon

Buy It! Comfort Colors Short Sleeve Tee in Black Pack of 2, $13.99 (orig. $25.99); amazon.com

The tee is 100 percent cotton, super soft, and comes in bundles of two, a few of the many reasons it has more than 8,200 five-star ratings. And although it's technically a men's shirt, women love it for its loose fit and longer sleeve length.

One reviewer said they were "amazed" by the "vintage-like quality" of the tee. Another person raved that the shirts are "so soft, last forever, and they keep their size after multiple washes," while another shopper called theirs "oversized perfection."

Depending on the size selected, a pair of Gaga-esque black tees can cost you less than $20 right now, as they're currently on sale — for the two-pack, they're just $7 apiece. And if you're not a fan of black or are looking to stock up on another basic, there are plenty of other discounted colors available for individual purchase or in bundles of two.

So, whether you're hoping to restock a regular purchase or want to step into your rocker persona, the Comfort Colors Short Sleeve Tee is a durable, high-quality pick that won't do you wrong. Keep scrolling to shop popular neutral shades perfect for your next edgy look.

Amazon

Buy It! Comfort Colors Short Sleeve Tee in Blue Jean, $9.48 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Comfort Colors Short Sleeve Tee in True Navy Pack of 2, $18.20 (orig. $25.99); amazon.com

