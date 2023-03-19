This $7 Tee Reminds Us of Lady Gaga's Simple but Stylish Rockstar Look at the Oscars

Everyone needs a few of these on hand

By
Kayla Blanton
Kayla Blanton
Kayla Blanton

Kayla has covered celebrity shopping for various outlets since 2018, and recently added People.com to her list. She also covers health, beauty, shopping, and design. Kayla's interviewed a swath of celebrities (including lots of drag queens), but some honorable mentions are Hilary Duff, Martina McBride, and Sterling K. Brown. She graduated from Ohio University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism that specialized in public health and women, gender, and sexuality studies. She lives with her husband and cat in Cincinnati, Ohio.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 19, 2023 08:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Lady Gaga Oscars Tee
Photo: People / Getty Images

Lady Gaga has always loved a good transformation, and her 2023 Oscars looks fell right in line.

Last weekend, the songstress began the night on the red carpet rocking a full corseted gown, smokey eye, and red lip, only to later perform her Top Gun: Maverick-featured anthem, "Hold My Hand," wearing no makeup and the ultimate casual rocker uniform: black ripped jeans, Converse sneakers, and a relaxed black t-shirt.

Lady Gaga performs onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California
Getty Images

The far step away from traditional Oscars glam made Gaga's on-stage look that much cooler. And the best part is, the outfit can easily and affordably be recreated with Amazon's best-selling Comfort Colors Short Sleeve Tee.

The no-frills, oversized top is a must-have in every wardrobe, not only to create timeless looks like the one Gaga wore, but to layer with countless other outfits: under a flannel, a leather jacket, or even with leggings to the gym.

Comfort Colors Adult Short Sleeve Tee
Amazon

Buy It! Comfort Colors Short Sleeve Tee in Black Pack of 2, $13.99 (orig. $25.99); amazon.com

The tee is 100 percent cotton, super soft, and comes in bundles of two, a few of the many reasons it has more than 8,200 five-star ratings. And although it's technically a men's shirt, women love it for its loose fit and longer sleeve length.

One reviewer said they were "amazed" by the "vintage-like quality" of the tee. Another person raved that the shirts are "so soft, last forever, and they keep their size after multiple washes," while another shopper called theirs "oversized perfection."

Depending on the size selected, a pair of Gaga-esque black tees can cost you less than $20 right now, as they're currently on sale — for the two-pack, they're just $7 apiece. And if you're not a fan of black or are looking to stock up on another basic, there are plenty of other discounted colors available for individual purchase or in bundles of two.

So, whether you're hoping to restock a regular purchase or want to step into your rocker persona, the Comfort Colors Short Sleeve Tee is a durable, high-quality pick that won't do you wrong. Keep scrolling to shop popular neutral shades perfect for your next edgy look.

Comfort Colors Adult Short Sleeve Tee
Amazon

Buy It! Comfort Colors Short Sleeve Tee in Blue Jean, $9.48 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com

Comfort Colors Adult Short Sleeve Tee
Amazon

Buy It! Comfort Colors Short Sleeve Tee in True Navy Pack of 2, $18.20 (orig. $25.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Aerie CPC - Two Day 30% Off Sitewide Sale TOUT
18 Must-Haves to Buy from Aerie's Colorful Spring Drop While It's on Sale
Drew Barrymore x Grove Collaborative
Drew Barrymore's 'Favorite' Product from Her New Grove Collaborative Collection Is Just $6
Jessica Simpson Women's Mandayss Ballet Flat Tout
Shoppers Wear These 'Comfortable' Ballet Flats 'All Day,' and They're Up to 53% Off
Related Articles
95th Annual Academy Awards - Show HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Lady Gaga performs onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Lady Gaga Epitomized Rockstar Style at the Oscars in Black Ripped Skinny Jeans — Get the Look Starting at $30
Floral Appliques Made a Big Statement on the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet
Nicole Kidman and Halle Berry Dazzled at the Oscars in This 'Dated' Trend That's Bound to Be Huge for Spring
oscars statement sleeves
Statement Sleeves Had a Big Moment at the 2023 Oscars — Here's How to Wear Them IRL
Spring Blouses Under $50 Amazon Tout
Amazon Shoppers Love These 10 Spring Blouses — and They're All Under $32
Amazon Floral Tops Skirts Dresses Roundup Tout
10 Floral Dresses, Blouses, and Skirts That Are Easy to Style for Spring — Starting at $9
Lady Gaga argan oil TOUT
Could the Secret to Lady Gaga's Speedy Makeup Removal Be… Argan Oil?
Lala Kent Amazon Live Tout
Lala Kent Shared Her Amazon Fashion Must-Haves, Including a Pair of 'Hailey Bieber Earrings' and White Sneakers
Gigi Hadid Jennifer Garner Lea Michele
Jennifer Garner, Lea Michele, and More Celebrities Can't Stop Wearing This Basic Color from Head-to-Toe
Aerie Tops Up to 50% Off
Aerie's Soft, Lightweight Tops Are 'Great Spring Staples,' and They're Up to 55% Off for a Limited Time
Amazon Blazer Sale tout
Celebs Like Kate Hudson and Hilary Duff Keep Wearing Blazers, and This Amazon Best-Seller Is Under $60
Amazon Home Sale Tout
Amazon Quietly Launched a Home and Kitchen Sale with Massive Discounts — Up to 78% Off
Calvin Klein Basics Roundup Tout
Calvin Klein Basics, Including Bralettes, Tees, and Loungewear, Are Up to 43% Off at Amazon Right Now
Rachel Richardson of Lovely in LA, Alissa Wilson of Stylish Curves, Colette Hanna of Coco’s Curvy Closet
The Best Curve-Friendly Amazon Fashion Finds, According to Popular Plus-Size Fashion Bloggers