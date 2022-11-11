Kylie Jenner Wore an Ultra-Comfy Version of the Spanx Bra Jennifer Garner and So Many Other Celebs Love

With their stiff underwire and pinching straps, bras are always incredibly uncomfortable — or so we thought. Celebrities have found a comfy bra they return to time and again. Heck, Jennifer Garner even said she recommends it to everyone she knows!

Earlier this week, Kylie Jenner shared a peek behind the scenes while she got glammed up for the 2022 CFDA Awards— and they're intimate (literally). Peak coziness must have been the theme: The Kylie Cosmetics founder wore a fluffy white robe in some of the snaps, while in another, she had on the Spanx Bra-llelujah! Lightly Lined Bralette.

The Bra-llelujah! bralette is an upgraded version of Spanx's Unlined Bralette. With padded cups, the newer bra offers more coverage in case you'd like to wear it with a white T-shirt or a thin top. It doesn't contain any wires or hardware, meaning that it'll barely even feel like you're wearing a bra.

The stretchy straps won't dig into your shoulders, and they're free of clasps that would normally show through, so you don't have to worry about lines or bumps peeking out from underneath your clothes. The comfy bra is machine-washable and comes in sizes XS through XL (the large and extra-large sizes even offer additional fabric for more coverage.) You can get it in seven colors, including classic nude tones and a fun patterned print.

Spanx's Bra-llelujah! bras have gained such a following over the years — for example, Jessica Alba, Kelly Rowland, and more celebrities have publicly vouched for Spanx bras. While Jenner is clearly a fan of the bralette style, Garner has previously shared her love for the Lightly Lined Full Coverage Bra, which is more of an underwire style.

Underwire bras naturally shape to the contour of your breasts to offer more support, so it makes sense why this style is so popular among celebs. Unlike your usual underwire bras that have a clasp in the back, this Spanx version is a pull-on style and made of hosiery for maximum comfort all the way around. It's also machine-washable and comes in seven hues, including black, sangria, and chestnut brown.

You can score the Spanx Bra-llelujah! in so many other styles, including a tank bralette, a racerback, and even a pretty lace version. Discover why so many people rave about the Spanx best-seller with our favorite Bra-llelujah! bras below.

