The Adorable Pajamas Kylie Jenner's Son Wore in His Instagram Debut Are Available on Amazon for Under $50

They’re available in a variety of cute patterns

By
Jasmine Hyman
Jasmine Hyman has been a Commerce Producer for Dotdash Meredith's beauty and travel publications since 2022. She has also written for outlets such as InStyle, Byrdie, CNN, and others. She graduated from Columbia's Journalism School in May of 2022 with an MS in Journalism. Jasmine has a love for all things reporting, and hopes to inform through her journalism and writing.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 27, 2023 11:05 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Posh Peanut Unisex Pajamas Set
Photo: Getty Images, People / Michelle Barnes

After nearly a year of secrecy, Kylie Jenner took to Instagram for a surprise reveal of her son's official name. She shared four photos showing off her baby boy's face for the first time, captioning the post "AIRE. [heart emoji]"

The announcement of his name to the public comes after The Kardashians star shared last March that she and rapper Travis Scott would be changing their child's original name from Wolf Webster.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CnsVre4SqSS/. <a href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kylie Jenner</a>/Instagram
Kylie Jenner/Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnsVre4SqSS/. <a href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kylie Jenner</a>/Instagram
Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Throughout the heartwarming photos, we couldn't help but notice the adorable pajamas that Aire was wearing. And luckily, the same styles can be found on Amazon for just $40. The 11-month-old sported a two-piece set from Posh Peanut: blue shark-patterned PJs in Jenner's picture-perfect mirror selfie of the mother-son duo, and yellow, black, gray, and navy blue cars while sitting on a couch.

Posh Peanut Unisex Pajamas Set
Amazon

Buy It! Posh Peanut Unisex Shark Pajamas Set, $40; amazon.com

Posh Peanut Unisex Pajamas Set
Amazon

Buy It! Posh Peanut Unisex Enzo Pajamas Set, $40; amazon.com

The pajamas are designed with lightweight bamboo fabric, have a stretchy elastic waistband, and come in a few patterns, including construction trucks, safari animals, and solid colorways. Plus, the matching sleepwear sets aren't exclusive to infants. Sizes range from 0-3 months up to 10 years old, making them a great sleepwear option for many years to come. And when they get dirty, simply toss them into the washing machine for an easy clean without worrying about if the colors will fade.

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given the pajamas a perfect rating thanks to the super soft material, with one customer calling the pajamas "the best" for "moisture wicking and temperature control." Another wrote: "My son hates changing into PJs, but with these, he couldn't wait to put them on."

Whether you're looking to channel a Kardashian moment, or are simply in need of a cute and cozy outfit for the little one in your life, these PJs fit the bill.

Scroll down to shop more styles of the precious sleepwear set worn by the newest KarJenner baby.

Posh Peanut Unisex Pajamas Set
Amazon

Buy It! Posh Peanut Unisex Safari Animals Pajamas Set, $40; amazon.com

Posh Peanut Unisex Pajamas Set
Amazon

Buy It! Posh Peanut Unisex Sailor Blue Pajamas Set, $40; amazon.com

Posh Peanut Unisex Pajamas Set
Amazon

Buy It! Posh Peanut Unisex Miles Pajamas Set, $40; amazon.com

