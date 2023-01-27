Lifestyle Fashion The Adorable Pajamas Kylie Jenner's Son Wore in His Instagram Debut Are Available on Amazon for Under $50 They’re available in a variety of cute patterns By Jasmine Hyman Jasmine Hyman Jasmine Hyman has been a Commerce Producer for Dotdash Meredith's beauty and travel publications since 2022. She has also written for outlets such as InStyle, Byrdie, CNN, and others. She graduated from Columbia's Journalism School in May of 2022 with an MS in Journalism. Jasmine has a love for all things reporting, and hopes to inform through her journalism and writing. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 27, 2023 11:05 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images, People / Michelle Barnes After nearly a year of secrecy, Kylie Jenner took to Instagram for a surprise reveal of her son's official name. She shared four photos showing off her baby boy's face for the first time, captioning the post "AIRE. [heart emoji]" The announcement of his name to the public comes after The Kardashians star shared last March that she and rapper Travis Scott would be changing their child's original name from Wolf Webster. Kylie Jenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner/Instagram Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Throughout the heartwarming photos, we couldn't help but notice the adorable pajamas that Aire was wearing. And luckily, the same styles can be found on Amazon for just $40. The 11-month-old sported a two-piece set from Posh Peanut: blue shark-patterned PJs in Jenner's picture-perfect mirror selfie of the mother-son duo, and yellow, black, gray, and navy blue cars while sitting on a couch. Amazon Buy It! Posh Peanut Unisex Shark Pajamas Set, $40; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Posh Peanut Unisex Enzo Pajamas Set, $40; amazon.com The pajamas are designed with lightweight bamboo fabric, have a stretchy elastic waistband, and come in a few patterns, including construction trucks, safari animals, and solid colorways. Plus, the matching sleepwear sets aren't exclusive to infants. Sizes range from 0-3 months up to 10 years old, making them a great sleepwear option for many years to come. And when they get dirty, simply toss them into the washing machine for an easy clean without worrying about if the colors will fade. Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given the pajamas a perfect rating thanks to the super soft material, with one customer calling the pajamas "the best" for "moisture wicking and temperature control." Another wrote: "My son hates changing into PJs, but with these, he couldn't wait to put them on." Whether you're looking to channel a Kardashian moment, or are simply in need of a cute and cozy outfit for the little one in your life, these PJs fit the bill. Scroll down to shop more styles of the precious sleepwear set worn by the newest KarJenner baby. Amazon Buy It! Posh Peanut Unisex Safari Animals Pajamas Set, $40; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Posh Peanut Unisex Sailor Blue Pajamas Set, $40; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Posh Peanut Unisex Miles Pajamas Set, $40; amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Deal Alert! The Turtleneck Sweater That Shoppers Call 'Soft and Flattering' Is on Sale in 23 Colors Shoppers Say This Wireless Champion Sports Bra Is Their Go-To for 'Comfort All Day Long,' and It's Up to 48% Off Jessica Alba Put a Colorful Spin on the Y2K Pants Trend Worn by Everyone from Kate Middleton to Kylie Jenner