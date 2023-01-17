Kylie Jenner Made These $78 Leggings Sell Out — but We Found Similar Pairs, Starting at $22 

If you've caught a glimpse of the Kardashian/Jenner crew's Instagram accounts, then you know how seriously the reality stars take their workouts. So it makes sense that with one single post, Kylie Jenner made a pair of leggings nearly sell out.

Recently, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a video on her Instagram story in which she was wearing black leggings and a sports bra, and her bottoms are none other than Set Active's Luxform Leggings in Onyx. After Jenner's post, the $78 leggings nearly sold out of every size and color option available, so we went ahead and found other similar styles you can snag up instead at a lower price point, too.

Black Leggings Inspired by Kylie Jenner

Nike One Luxe Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings, $51.97 (orig. $90); nike.com

Yogalicious High Waisted Lux Ankle Leggings, $22.99; amazon.com

Crza 7/8 High Waisted Leggings in Black, $26-$30;amazon.com

Colorfulkoala Full Length High Waisted Leggings, $22.99; amazon.com

One similar pair we came across is the Nike One Luxe Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings. The lightweight bottoms are made with soft fibers that you can't see through, according to the brand, and even have three hidden pockets in the mid-rise waistband. Shoppers have described them as feeling like a "second skin" and "fit like a glove." The leggings come in nine colors in sizes S–2XL, and they're on sale right now for $52.

Nordstrom

Buy It! Nike One Luxe Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings, $51.97 (orig. $90); nike.com

Amazon is also home to plenty of leggings options, too, like the Crza 7/8 High Waisted Leggings that have racked up more than 21,000 five-star ratings. The pants' seamless waistband offers extra support and slight compression to ensure the leggings never slide or roll down and even has a small pocket for small personal items.

The leggings are available in 47 different colors and patterns in sizes XXS-XXL, and for those who are Amazon Prime members, they're part of Prime Try Before You Buy. This means you can try the leggings out for up to seven days and if you don't like them, you can just send them back at zero cost. One Amazon shopper who does Crossfit wrote that the leggings "work perfectly" for their workouts, and added, "they stay up, and for the money, they are good."

Amazon

Buy It! Crza 7/8 High Waisted Leggings in Black, $26-$30;amazon.com

If you are looking for leggings to wear in frigid temperatures that are also still breathable and super stretchy, check out this $23 option. The leggings are made from a nylon and spandex blend and the fabric is opaque and has some stretch to it. Plus, they're moisture-wicking.

The pants are available in 17 colors and sizes ranging from XS to XL. "These leggings are literally buttery soft and so comfortable," a five-star reviewer who called them the ″best leggings,″ wrote. "[I] fell in love with these."

If you're in the market for a new pair of go-to leggings, check out more of our favorites below and get ready to have them on steady rotation in your closet.

Amazon

Buy It! Colorfulkoala Full Length High Waisted Leggings, $22.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Yogalicious High Waisted Lux Ankle Leggings, $22.99; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.