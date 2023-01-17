Kylie Jenner Made These $78 Leggings Sell Out — but We Found Similar Pairs, Starting at $22 

Including some shoppers say are like a “second skin” and “fit like a glove”

By Starr Savoy
Published on January 17, 2023 09:30 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Kylie Jenner Dupe Leggings Tout
Photo: People / Pamela Jew

If you've caught a glimpse of the Kardashian/Jenner crew's Instagram accounts, then you know how seriously the reality stars take their workouts. So it makes sense that with one single post, Kylie Jenner made a pair of leggings nearly sell out.

Recently, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a video on her Instagram story in which she was wearing black leggings and a sports bra, and her bottoms are none other than Set Active's Luxform Leggings in Onyx. After Jenner's post, the $78 leggings nearly sold out of every size and color option available, so we went ahead and found other similar styles you can snag up instead at a lower price point, too.

Black Leggings Inspired by Kylie Jenner

  • Nike One Luxe Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings, $51.97 (orig. $90); nike.com
  • Yogalicious High Waisted Lux Ankle Leggings, $22.99; amazon.com
  • Crza 7/8 High Waisted Leggings in Black, $26-$30;amazon.com
  • Colorfulkoala Full Length High Waisted Leggings, $22.99; amazon.com

One similar pair we came across is the Nike One Luxe Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings. The lightweight bottoms are made with soft fibers that you can't see through, according to the brand, and even have three hidden pockets in the mid-rise waistband. Shoppers have described them as feeling like a "second skin" and "fit like a glove." The leggings come in nine colors in sizes S–2XL, and they're on sale right now for $52.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kylie Jenner</a> Dupe Leggings
Nordstrom

Buy It! Nike One Luxe Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings, $51.97 (orig. $90); nike.com

Amazon is also home to plenty of leggings options, too, like the Crza 7/8 High Waisted Leggings that have racked up more than 21,000 five-star ratings. The pants' seamless waistband offers extra support and slight compression to ensure the leggings never slide or roll down and even has a small pocket for small personal items.

The leggings are available in 47 different colors and patterns in sizes XXS-XXL, and for those who are Amazon Prime members, they're part of Prime Try Before You Buy. This means you can try the leggings out for up to seven days and if you don't like them, you can just send them back at zero cost. One Amazon shopper who does Crossfit wrote that the leggings "work perfectly" for their workouts, and added, "they stay up, and for the money, they are good."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kylie Jenner</a> Dupe Leggings
Amazon

Buy It! Crza 7/8 High Waisted Leggings in Black, $26-$30;amazon.com

If you are looking for leggings to wear in frigid temperatures that are also still breathable and super stretchy, check out this $23 option. The leggings are made from a nylon and spandex blend and the fabric is opaque and has some stretch to it. Plus, they're moisture-wicking.

The pants are available in 17 colors and sizes ranging from XS to XL. "These leggings are literally buttery soft and so comfortable," a five-star reviewer who called them the ″best leggings,″ wrote. "[I] fell in love with these."

If you're in the market for a new pair of go-to leggings, check out more of our favorites below and get ready to have them on steady rotation in your closet.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kylie Jenner</a> Dupe Leggings
Amazon

Buy It! Colorfulkoala Full Length High Waisted Leggings, $22.99; amazon.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kylie Jenner</a> Dupe Leggings
Amazon

Buy It! Yogalicious High Waisted Lux Ankle Leggings, $22.99; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Selena Gomez Cowl Neck Sweater Tout
Selena Gomez Had a 'Date Night' with Her Little Sister Wearing a Comfier Version of the Basic Turtleneck Sweater
Hydrabeam Concealer Tout
The PEOPLE Tested-Winning Concealer That Sold Out Within a Week of Its Launch Is Back — and with 6 New Shades
MEROKEETY Women's Long Sleeve Lapel Open Front Cardigan tout
This Just-Launched Amazon Sweater Coat 'Instantly Gives Class' to Any Outfit, According to Shoppers
Related Articles
Flattering Amazon Leggings
There Are 30,000 Pairs of Leggings on Amazon — but Shoppers Say These 8 Are the Best by Far
Hailey Bieber Beige Flare Leggings tout
Hailey Bieber Did Pilates in the Flattering Leggings Style Hollywood Loves — but With a Twist
Promover Wide Leg Yoga Pants
These 'Incredibly Comfortable' Flare Leggings Can Double as Work Pants, According to Amazon Shoppers
Leggings Depot Women's Printed Solid Activewear Jogger tout
These Best-Selling Joggers That Shoppers Call 'Super Comfy' Are on Sale for as Little as $15 at Amazon
Katie Holmes "The Wanderers" Cast Photo Call
Katie Holmes' Shiny Pants Remind Us of Sarah Jessica Parker's — and These Similar Styles Start at $18
Jen Garner and Katie Holmes Corduroy Pants tout
Jennifer Garner and Katie Holmes Are Wearing the Cozy Winter Pants We Almost Forgot About
Amazon Joggers
Amazon's 'Incredibly Soft' Joggers Have Over 20,000 Perfect Ratings and Are on Sale Starting at Just $12
amazon activewear deals tout
Amazon Quietly Launched a Section That's Packed with Comfy Activewear — and Our Favorite Finds Are on Sale
Kylie Jenner
Cargo Pants Are Still Very Much a Thing in 2023, According to Kylie Jenner
Amazon leggings SEO
15 Workout Leggings with Thousands of Five-Star Ratings on Amazon — All Under $35
Two of the best yoga pants modeled by two people on a white background with pink border
The 13 Best Yoga Pants of 2023 for Everything from Vinyasa to Hot Yoga
20-best-joggers-of-2022-tout
The 20 Best Joggers of 2023 to Wear Anywhere — from the Gym to the Office
Person on a yoga mat doing a bridge exercise while also doing a dumbell chest press
The 10 Best Lululemon Leggings of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
black leggings
The 4 Best Black Leggings of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
jeans
The 21 Best Jeans for Short Women, According to Thousands of Petite Shoppers