Kylie Jenner Is the Most Recent Famous Mom to Wear These Comfy and Supportive Compression Leggings

Every new mom needs these
By Jennifer Chan March 11, 2022 09:00 AM
If you've ever wondered what celebrities like Kylie Jenner wear after giving birth, we're happy to report that they're a lot more like us than you might expect. The 24-year-old star, who just gave birth to baby boy Wolf with Travis Scott, stepped out for a rare daytime outing earlier this week wearing a go-to outfit that many moms are familiar with: an oversized top paired with sleek black leggings. Turns out, Jenner's go-to leggings just so happen to be the Mother Tucker style by Belly Bandit, which retail for $80. 

Available on both Amazon and the brand's expansive website, these high-waisted postpartum leggings are not only sleek and supportive, but they're specifically designed to smooth and slim the tummy, tush, and thighs like a dream. Available in four neutral colors and two appealing patterns, the leggings are constructed of a smooth, breathable knit material to move with you as your body changes. 

We can certainly see why Jenner would stock up on the super stretchy curve-hugging pants, especially with two little ones to tend to at home now. A rep from the brand tells us that all of her sisters (excluding non-mom Kendall Jenner, of course) have stocked up on Belly Bandit goods before, during, and after their respective pregnancies — which tells us that these supportive leggings and other mommy essentials have likely been a shared family secret for years now. (Lest we forget when Kourtney Kardashian had a partnership with the brand way back when, and created a limited edition lace print wrap for her fans.) 

Beyond the famous family, the brand tells PEOPLE that other celebrity moms like Ashley Tisdale, Shawn Johnson, and Ashley Iaconetti have also stocked up on several best sellers from its robust collection, which includes figure-flattering compression shapewear, stylish nursing bras, smoothing belly wraps, and so much more. 

Shop more mom-approved essentials from the brand, below. 

