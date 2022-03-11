Kylie Jenner Is the Most Recent Famous Mom to Wear These Comfy and Supportive Compression Leggings

We can certainly see why Jenner would stock up on the super stretchy curve-hugging pants, especially with two little ones to tend to at home now. A rep from the brand tells us that all of her sisters (excluding non-mom Kendall Jenner, of course) have stocked up on Belly Bandit goods before, during, and after their respective pregnancies — which tells us that these supportive leggings and other mommy essentials have likely been a shared family secret for years now. (Lest we forget when Kourtney Kardashian had a partnership with the brand way back when, and created a limited edition lace print wrap for her fans.)