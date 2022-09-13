Kylie Jenner Wore $1,550 Jeans on TikTok, and We Found an Amazon Lookalike That Costs Just $43

If you're not already following Kylie Jenner on TikTok, take this as your sign to get on board. The Kardashians star has been sharing "get ready with me" videos that showcase some of her most recent outfit details you might want to take note of.

It's no secret that the beauty guru and entrepreneur has good taste in fashion, but her style can be a bit pricey — we're referring to the $1,550 Balenciaga jeans she wore in her latest TikTok video. Luckily, we did some digging and uncovered a more affordable pair of pants that look shockingly similar, and they only cost $43 at Amazon.

The cheaper lookalike has a similar baggy fit with the same drop-crotch and wide-leg cut that she described in the video. The only thing missing is the shiny, "waxy" finish. But the good news is, the Amazon version is machine-washable whereas the designer piece requires dry cleaning.

Regardless of the pair, black pants go well with practically anything in your closet. They can be worn casually with a simple tank top and sneakers like Jenner, or dressed up with heels and a blouse for fancier occasions.

Buy It! Hdlte Boyfriends Jeans, $42.99; amazon.com

These boyfriend jeans are a hidden gem on Amazon that everyone needs to know about while all sizes are still in stock. They're made with a blend of cotton, polyester, and spandex to provide durability and comfort, which can be hard to find in a pair of pants. That's one of the reasons why Amazon shoppers love them so much.

One five-star reviewer, who has had trouble finding pants that fit properly, said, "The thighs fit loose like they're supposed to and the waist actually fits as well!" They also added that "they give off the baggy look while still being flattering." Another shopper claimed that they "don't gap in the waist when standing," and continued to say that, overall, they "fit like a dream."

We're always taking notes from the Kardashian and Jenner clan, so it shouldn't be a surprise when you see baggy jeans, like the Hdlte Boyfriend Jeans, everywhere this season.

