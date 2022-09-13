Kylie Jenner Wore $1,550 Jeans on TikTok, and We Found an Amazon Lookalike That Costs Just $43

The similar pair is backed by hundreds of Amazon shoppers

By
Carly Kulzer
Carly Kulzer
Carly Kulzer

Carly Kulzer has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2018 and is currently an Entertainment Ecommerce Writer for People. As an owner of two dogs and two cats, she started primarily writing pets content for People in 2021. She has reviewed more than 50 products, conducted interviews with professionals in the field, and has done extensive research to gather accurate information.

Carly has written more than 40 pets articles for People. Her shoppable content has also been featured in InStyle, Real Simple, Food and Wine, Shape, Travel and Leisure, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Cooking Light, Martha Stewart Living, My Recipes, and Parents.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 13, 2022 06:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

kylie jenner; jeans
Photo: Getty

If you're not already following Kylie Jenner on TikTok, take this as your sign to get on board. The Kardashians star has been sharing "get ready with me" videos that showcase some of her most recent outfit details you might want to take note of.

It's no secret that the beauty guru and entrepreneur has good taste in fashion, but her style can be a bit pricey — we're referring to the $1,550 Balenciaga jeans she wore in her latest TikTok video. Luckily, we did some digging and uncovered a more affordable pair of pants that look shockingly similar, and they only cost $43 at Amazon.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kylie Jenner</a>/Instagram
Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The cheaper lookalike has a similar baggy fit with the same drop-crotch and wide-leg cut that she described in the video. The only thing missing is the shiny, "waxy" finish. But the good news is, the Amazon version is machine-washable whereas the designer piece requires dry cleaning.

Regardless of the pair, black pants go well with practically anything in your closet. They can be worn casually with a simple tank top and sneakers like Jenner, or dressed up with heels and a blouse for fancier occasions.

Amazon boyfriend jeans

Buy It! Hdlte Boyfriends Jeans, $42.99; amazon.com

These boyfriend jeans are a hidden gem on Amazon that everyone needs to know about while all sizes are still in stock. They're made with a blend of cotton, polyester, and spandex to provide durability and comfort, which can be hard to find in a pair of pants. That's one of the reasons why Amazon shoppers love them so much.

One five-star reviewer, who has had trouble finding pants that fit properly, said, "The thighs fit loose like they're supposed to and the waist actually fits as well!" They also added that "they give off the baggy look while still being flattering." Another shopper claimed that they "don't gap in the waist when standing," and continued to say that, overall, they "fit like a dream."

We're always taking notes from the Kardashian and Jenner clan, so it shouldn't be a surprise when you see baggy jeans, like the Hdlte Boyfriend Jeans, everywhere this season.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
jessica alba
Jessica Alba Was Wearing These Comfy Cargo Pants Before Everyone Hopped on Fall's Biggest Trend 
Eva Longoria, Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Gigi Hadid, Eva Longoria, and More Celebrities Have Been Wearing Baggy Khaki Pants on Repeat
KINLONSAIR Women’s Long Sleeve Henley T Shirt
Amazon Shoppers Keep Buying This Chart-Climbing Ribbed Shirt That's as Little as $20 Right Now
gweyneth-paltrow-kendall-jenner- emily ratajkowski
Midi Skirts Are Hollywood's Go-To Transition Piece — and You Can Get This Breezy Must-Have Starting at $26
Emily Ratajkowski, Kendall Jenner, Dua Lipa
Cowboy Boots Are Hollywood's Go-To Shoe Right Now, and You Can Get a Pair for $53
Hilary Duff fall flannel
Hilary Duff Layered a Matching Workout Set with a '90s Grunge Staple That Makes a Return Every Fall
jennifer garner
Jennifer Garner Just Put This Genius One-and-Done Outfit on Our Radar for Between-Season Dressing
Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants
Shoppers Can't Stop Adding These $34 Best-Selling Wide-Leg Pants to Their Carts Ahead of Fall
Hilary Duff; The Drop Women's Blake Long Blazer
​​Hilary Duff Just Wore This Fall Wardrobe Staple in an Unexpected Color — Shop Lookalikes Starting at $40
Amazon End of Summer Fashion
Amazon's End-of-Summer Sale Is Overflowing with Deals on Dresses, Jumpsuits, and Blouses — Up to 77% Off
Meghan Markle Anthropologie Blouse
Meghan Markle Promoted Her New Podcast in a High-End Striped Blouse That Looks So Similar to This $120 Version
Flowy Blouse Sale
This 'Flattering' Flowy Blouse Can Be Paired with Anything, and It's on Sale Right Now in Multiple Colors
Arolina Stretchy Pants
Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Adding These 'Super Stretchy' $21 Lounge Pants to Their Carts This Week
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence's $790 Wide-Leg Jeans Are the Harbinger of Between-Season Dressing
chrissy teigen/instagram
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen's Breezy Summer Pants Cost $195, but We Found a Similar Pair for $20 at Amazon
Early Amazon Deals Under $30
Tons of Discounted Summer Styles Are Hiding on Amazon Ahead of Prime Day — Here Are the Best Under-$30 Deals