Lifestyle Fashion Kylie Jenner Wore $1,550 Jeans on TikTok, and We Found an Amazon Lookalike That Costs Just $43 The similar pair is backed by hundreds of Amazon shoppers By Carly Kulzer Carly Kulzer Instagram Website Carly Kulzer has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2018 and is currently an Entertainment Ecommerce Writer for People. As an owner of two dogs and two cats, she started primarily writing pets content for People in 2021. She has reviewed more than 50 products, conducted interviews with professionals in the field, and has done extensive research to gather accurate information.Carly has written more than 40 pets articles for People. Her shoppable content has also been featured in InStyle, Real Simple, Food and Wine, Shape, Travel and Leisure, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Cooking Light, Martha Stewart Living, My Recipes, and Parents. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 13, 2022 06:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty If you're not already following Kylie Jenner on TikTok, take this as your sign to get on board. The Kardashians star has been sharing "get ready with me" videos that showcase some of her most recent outfit details you might want to take note of. It's no secret that the beauty guru and entrepreneur has good taste in fashion, but her style can be a bit pricey — we're referring to the $1,550 Balenciaga jeans she wore in her latest TikTok video. Luckily, we did some digging and uncovered a more affordable pair of pants that look shockingly similar, and they only cost $43 at Amazon. Kylie Jenner/Instagram The cheaper lookalike has a similar baggy fit with the same drop-crotch and wide-leg cut that she described in the video. The only thing missing is the shiny, "waxy" finish. But the good news is, the Amazon version is machine-washable whereas the designer piece requires dry cleaning. Regardless of the pair, black pants go well with practically anything in your closet. They can be worn casually with a simple tank top and sneakers like Jenner, or dressed up with heels and a blouse for fancier occasions. Buy It! Hdlte Boyfriends Jeans, $42.99; amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. These boyfriend jeans are a hidden gem on Amazon that everyone needs to know about while all sizes are still in stock. They're made with a blend of cotton, polyester, and spandex to provide durability and comfort, which can be hard to find in a pair of pants. That's one of the reasons why Amazon shoppers love them so much. One five-star reviewer, who has had trouble finding pants that fit properly, said, "The thighs fit loose like they're supposed to and the waist actually fits as well!" They also added that "they give off the baggy look while still being flattering." Another shopper claimed that they "don't gap in the waist when standing," and continued to say that, overall, they "fit like a dream." We're always taking notes from the Kardashian and Jenner clan, so it shouldn't be a surprise when you see baggy jeans, like the Hdlte Boyfriend Jeans, everywhere this season. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.