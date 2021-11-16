Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards Share Their Holiday Fashion Must-Haves from Amazon, and Their Picks Start at $10
If you've been struggling to find festive fashion pieces to wear for the holidays this year, take some notes from Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars and sister duo have teamed up with Amazon to share their favorite holiday fashion picks from the retailer. Though known for their lavish lifestyles, the two still found inspiring holiday fashion essentials that start at just $10. It's refreshing to know that even Real Housewives can find cute picks on Amazon when it comes to their holiday shopping.
Richards recently partnered with Amazon to share her favorite finds with her fans and followers and has taken to Amazon Live to share so many good finds, including her early holiday prep and her all things fashion and beauty guide. The reality star raves about the retailer and loves the fact that she can buy everything from dog food to books, and get it within a day.
"I've always been such a big fan of Amazon," Kyle tells PEOPLE. "I don't know what I would do without Amazon in my life, so the fact that I'm now partners with them and I can go in my house and share with my followers my favorite things has been so much fun."
In her latest Amazon Live, Richards brought on her sister Hilton and they shared their Holiday Fashion Guide. Though they have very different styles, both Richards and Hilton are no strangers when it comes to fashion. Both known for stunning in designer, it's exciting that the sisters have found affordable fashion picks from Amazon that everyone can shop. The holiday fashion guide includes holiday party fashion, cozy outerwear, winter accessories, men's fashion, and holiday fashion for kids. Specifically, Richards and Hilton revealed they are fans of the celeb-loved JW PEI Bag, cozy Ugg slippers, Reebok tennis shoes, the TikTok-famous Pavoi earrings, and so many more great finds.
In the beginning of the Live, the two even showcased their own holiday-inspired outfits. Richards wore a $225 A.L.C. tank, pink blazer, and black leggings, while Hilton had on a $2,890 Oscar Del La Renta shift dress. Though on the pricier side, you can still shop both of these outfits right on Amazon if you're in need of some holiday outfit inspo.
"For me, it's [about] looking festive and comfortable," Kyle said. "I have to be comfortable. I've gotten to that point in my life where I'm like 'I have to be comfortable.'"
"Pretty and festive," Hilton added.
On top of preparing for the holidays, the two have been filming for a new season of RHOBH, and were busy getting ready for Kathy's daughter Paris' wedding, which took place on Nov. 11. So when you have schedules as hectic as theirs, it's nice to be able to depend on Amazon to get last-minute shopping done that is quickly delivered to your door.
"To me it's just one-stop shopping for everything," Richards explained. "I have the [Amazon] app on my phone. I can buy everything from my dog's food, snacks and treats, to when someone recommends a book to me, I quickly click on Amazon and have it delivered to me sometimes that day… So for me, it's the convenience and the fact that it has literally everything you need in life. It's crazy."
"For me, it's reliable," Hilton added, when sharing why she's such a fan of Amazon.
Keep scrolling to shop Richard and Hilton's fun and inspiring holiday fashion picks, all on Amazon, starting at $10.
Amazon Holiday Fashion Finds Worth Shopping, According to Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton
Seta Apparel Women's Sarkisian Sequin V-Neck Dress
Buy It! Seta Apparel Women's Sarkisian Sequin V-Neck Dress, $270; amazon.com
Schutz Women's Blanck PVC Rhinestone Dress Sandal
Buy It! Schutz Women's Blanck PVC Rhinestone Dress Sandal, $74.10–$170; amazon.com
Allegra K Women's Party Metallic Pleated Midi Skirt
Buy It! Allegra K Women's Party Metallic Pleated Midi Skirt, $33.99; amazon.com
Babeyond 1920s Flapper Handbag
Buy It! Babeyond 1920s Flapper Handbag, $25.99; amazon.com
Reebok Unisex-Adult Classic Leather (Ree) Cycle Sneaker
Buy It! Reebok Unisex-Adult Classic Leather (Ree) Cycle Sneaker, $22.44–$110.91; amazon.com
Zesica Women's Long Sleeve Crop Top and Pants Set
Buy It! Zesica Women's Long Sleeve Crop Top and Pants Set, $19.99–$40.99; amazon.com
Amazon Essentials Women's Relaxed Fit Cocoon Puffer Coat
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women's Relaxed Fit Cocoon Puffer Coat, $62.80; amazon.com
Cridoz 12-Piece Acrylic Resin Hair Barrettes
Buy It! Cridoz 12-Piece Acrylic Resin Hair Barrettes, $10.99; amazon.com
UGG Women's Scuffette Ii Slipper
Buy It! UGG Women's Scuffette Ii Slipper, $89.95–$109.95; amazon.com
The Drop Women's @spreadfashion Oversized Shirt Jacket
Buy It! The Drop Women's @spreadfashion Oversized Shirt Jacket, $69.90; amazon.com
Amazon Essentials Women's Crewneck Novelty Sweater
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women's Crewneck Novelty Sweater, $36.10; amazon.com
Jiasuqi Cross Open Toe Fluffy House Slippers
Buy It! Jiasuqi Cross Open Toe Fluffy House Slippers, $15.59–$21.59; amazon.com
JW PEI Gabbi Bag
Buy It! JW PEI Gabbi Bag, $79.99; amazon.com
Sam Edelman Women's Lydell Combat Boot
Buy It! Sam Edelman Women's Lydell Combat Boot, $160.53–$235.88; amazon.com
Daily Ritual Women's Relaxed-Fit Mock-Neck Puffer Jacket
Buy It! Daily Ritual Women's Relaxed-Fit Mock-Neck Puffer Jacket, $64.90; amazon.com
Furtalk Womens Knit Beanie Hat
Buy It! Furtalk Womens Knit Beanie Hat, $13.99 (orig. $16.99); amazon.com
Inca Fashions Luxurious 100% Baby Alpaca Scarf
Buy It! Inca Fashions Luxurious 100% Baby Alpaca Scarf, $89.99; amazon.com
American Trends Mens Warm Wool Socks
Buy It! American Trends Mens Warm Wool Socks, $11.99; amazon.com
Fifata Store Acrylic Earrings
Buy It! Fifata Store Acrylic Earrings, $18.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
Turandoss Store Dainty Layered Choker Necklace
Buy It! Turandoss Store Dainty Layered Choker Necklace, $14.99; amazon.com
Pavoi 14K Gold Plated Earrings
Buy It! Pavoi 14K Gold Plated Earrings, $13.45; amazon.com
Sobly Resin Acrylic Rings
Buy It! Sobly Resin Acrylic Rings, $9.99 (orig. $10.99); amazon.com
