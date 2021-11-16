Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards Share Their Holiday Fashion Must-Haves from Amazon, and Their Picks Start at $10

In her latest Amazon Live, Richards brought on her sister Hilton and they shared their Holiday Fashion Guide. Though they have very different styles, both Richards and Hilton are no strangers when it comes to fashion. Both known for stunning in designer, it's exciting that the sisters have found affordable fashion picks from Amazon that everyone can shop. The holiday fashion guide includes holiday party fashion, cozy outerwear, winter accessories, men's fashion, and holiday fashion for kids. Specifically, Richards and Hilton revealed they are fans of the celeb-loved JW PEI Bag, cozy Ugg slippers, Reebok tennis shoes, the TikTok-famous Pavoi earrings, and so many more great finds.