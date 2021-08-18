Kyle Richards Bought Every Single One of These Fashion Finds on Amazon, and Her Picks Start at $16
If you're looking for a little fashion inspiration, take a cue from Kyle Richards, who recently shared her best shopping secrets on Amazon Live. The reality star, who is best known for her extravagant Beverly Hills lifestyle and impressive wardrobe to boot, raved about a few inspiring essentials she's discovered online, and prices start at just $16. It's nice to know that even housewives head to Amazon to score some stylish finds, too.
Richards previously appeared on Amazon Live sharing the innovative gadgets and home technology products that she uses in her daily life, and this time it was even sweeter to see the star in her element discussing all things fashion.
Amazon Fashion Finds Worth Shopping For, According to Kyle Richards
- Vix Swimwear Caftan, $138
- Ekouaer Pajama Set, $23.99–$32.99
- FreeCity Sweatpants, $148
- Moussy Vintage Straight Jean, $350
- Dokotoo Ruffle Mini Dress, $15.98–$36.99
- The Drop Mule Sandal, $46.07–$49.90
While we're accustomed to seeing the socialite in designer gowns and towering heels, it was refreshing to learn that some of her go-to styles this season are actually accessible for all. This flirty dress is perfect for transitioning from summer to fall, and comes in several tasteful colors and patterns, too.
Buy It! Dokotoo Ruffle Mini Dress, $15.98–$36.99; amazon.com
Buy It! The Drop Mule Sandal, $46.07–$49.90; amazon.com
For a cute and casual swim cover-up, Richards loves this breezy caftan by Vix Swimwear, a favorite brand among celebrities, and also raved about her beloved pair of straight-leg jeans by Moussy. The designer jeans will set you back $350, which is no small sum, but a nice reminder from the reality star that you can certainly find splurge-worthy items on Amazon, and save yourself a trip to a department store entirely. We're not mad at that!
Buy It! Vix Swimwear Caftan, $138; amazon.com
Buy It! Moussy Vintage Straight Jean, $350; amazon.com
As for loungewear, Richards kept it real (per usual), and dished on the super cozy separates she reaches for, including an adorable two-piece pajama set and a slouchy pair of cool sweatpants, when it's time to relax at home like the Beverly Hills housewife vet she is.
Buy It! Ekouaer Pajama Set, $23.99–$32.99; amazon.com
Buy It! FreeCity Sweatpants, $148; amazon.com
