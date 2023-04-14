Kristen Bell and Jennifer Garner Always Wear These Spanx Leggings — and I Do, Too

Welcome to The A-List, where we review the products your favorite celebrities wear and use that we actually really love, too.

If you Google "leggings," more than five million search results appear. But of the overwhelming number of options, one pair seems to be the shining star in the wardrobes of dozens of celebrities — and in mine.

The Spanx Booty Boost leggings are not only a customer favorite, but have been worn on repeat by stars like Kristen Bell, Jennifer Garner, Zooey Deschanel, and Jenna Dewan. In fact, Bell and Garner own them in several different colors, according to the brand.

I also own the Booty Boost leggings, which the brand sent me to test, but mine have one small feature that I think makes them even better.

Getty Images / SL ,Terma Backgrid

The pair I own are made from the same buttery-soft, sweat-wicking material as the style A-listers wear, and they have all the same bells and whistles, like Spanx's signature high-rise contoured waistband that lifts and sculpts your rear, and strategic seam placement that eliminates camel toe mishaps. The only real difference is that mine have pockets. And honestly, that's a game changer!

If you weren't looking closely, you'd probably wouldn't notice the pockets on the sides of both legs, because that's how sleek and discreet they are. Even when I slip my phone or Airpods case into them, the normally bulky items appear barely visible.

Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Booty Boost Perfect Pocket Active 7/8 Leggings, $118; spanx.com

Since they entered my activewear rotation, the Spanx leggings have become my go-to, because I always feel comfortable putting them on. That's largely due to their soft spandex material that doesn't feel super constricting, despite being made for compression purposes. I also have some peace of mind knowing they aren't the slightest bit see-through and I'll never have to worry about them riding up in the wrong areas.

I find myself constantly reaching for this pair for anything I'm doing, whether it's running errands, walking my dog, or hiking around Los Angeles. I've worn them with sports bras, oversized sweatshirts, and my denim jacket. I even styled them with a sweater, shearling puffer jacket, and boots during a recent trip to Mammoth Mountain to explore the cute snow-dusted village.

People / Alex Warner

While other cheaply made leggings tend to snag from my dog's paws, these have not — like, seriously, not one snag — which is a huge plus for me. I've also washed them many times, and they always come out looking brand new, continuing to hold their elasticity and not pill. Truly, they're the best leggings I've ever put on.

While the pocket pair I own only come in black, the brand's original Booty Boost leggings come in a myriad of colors and patterns, including the hazy blue-gray pair Bell's been spotted wearing and this fun wavy print, and are all available in sizes XS to 3X. There's also a biker short version!

No matter which pair you choose (I highly recommend the ones with pockets!), you're getting all the Spanx goodness, and I now know why so many celebrities wear them everywhere.

Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings in Hazy Blue Gray, $98; spanx.com

Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Booty Boost Active Ebb & Flow 7/8 Leggings, $98; spanx.com

Alex Warner is an editor & strategist for PEOPLE.com who occasionally receives products to review and writes about her personal favorites.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.