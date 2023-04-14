Kristen Bell and Jennifer Garner Always Wear These Spanx Leggings — and I Do, Too

But mine have an extra feature that makes them even better: pockets

By
Alex Warner
Alex Warner
Alex Warner

Alex Warner is the senior celebrity and entertainment writer and strategist for People.com with over 5 years of experience.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 14, 2023 02:00 PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

The A-List: Spanx Booty Boost Leggings Review TOUT
Photo: Getty Images / People / Reese Herrington

Welcome to The A-List, where we review the products your favorite celebrities wear and use that we actually really love, too.

If you Google "leggings," more than five million search results appear. But of the overwhelming number of options, one pair seems to be the shining star in the wardrobes of dozens of celebrities — and in mine.

The Spanx Booty Boost leggings are not only a customer favorite, but have been worn on repeat by stars like Kristen Bell, Jennifer Garner, Zooey Deschanel, and Jenna Dewan. In fact, Bell and Garner own them in several different colors, according to the brand.

I also own the Booty Boost leggings, which the brand sent me to test, but mine have one small feature that I think makes them even better.

Exclusive Kristen Bell + Jennifer Garner is seen on September 12, 2022
Getty Images / SL ,Terma Backgrid

The pair I own are made from the same buttery-soft, sweat-wicking material as the style A-listers wear, and they have all the same bells and whistles, like Spanx's signature high-rise contoured waistband that lifts and sculpts your rear, and strategic seam placement that eliminates camel toe mishaps. The only real difference is that mine have pockets. And honestly, that's a game changer!

If you weren't looking closely, you'd probably wouldn't notice the pockets on the sides of both legs, because that's how sleek and discreet they are. Even when I slip my phone or Airpods case into them, the normally bulky items appear barely visible.

Spanx Booty Boost Legggings
Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Booty Boost Perfect Pocket Active 7/8 Leggings, $118; spanx.com

Since they entered my activewear rotation, the Spanx leggings have become my go-to, because I always feel comfortable putting them on. That's largely due to their soft spandex material that doesn't feel super constricting, despite being made for compression purposes. I also have some peace of mind knowing they aren't the slightest bit see-through and I'll never have to worry about them riding up in the wrong areas.

I find myself constantly reaching for this pair for anything I'm doing, whether it's running errands, walking my dog, or hiking around Los Angeles. I've worn them with sports bras, oversized sweatshirts, and my denim jacket. I even styled them with a sweater, shearling puffer jacket, and boots during a recent trip to Mammoth Mountain to explore the cute snow-dusted village.

The A-List: Spanx Booty Boost Leggings Review (ASANA) EMBED
People / Alex Warner

While other cheaply made leggings tend to snag from my dog's paws, these have not — like, seriously, not one snag — which is a huge plus for me. I've also washed them many times, and they always come out looking brand new, continuing to hold their elasticity and not pill. Truly, they're the best leggings I've ever put on.

While the pocket pair I own only come in black, the brand's original Booty Boost leggings come in a myriad of colors and patterns, including the hazy blue-gray pair Bell's been spotted wearing and this fun wavy print, and are all available in sizes XS to 3X. There's also a biker short version!

No matter which pair you choose (I highly recommend the ones with pockets!), you're getting all the Spanx goodness, and I now know why so many celebrities wear them everywhere.

Spanx Booty Boost Legggings
Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings in Hazy Blue Gray, $98; spanx.com

Spanx Booty Boost Legggings
Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Booty Boost Active Ebb & Flow 7/8 Leggings, $98; spanx.com

Alex Warner is an editor & strategist for PEOPLE.com who occasionally receives products to review and writes about her personal favorites.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

AMAZON TONS OF PATIO FURNITURE TOUT
Amazon Is Packed with Tons of Patio Furniture Discounts This Weekend — Including a Dining Set for $235 Less
Anne Hathaway Madewell Jeans Tout
These New Wide-Leg Madewell Jeans Remind Us of Anne Hathaway's Parisian Pair, and They're Doubly Discounted Right Now
Amazon Dress w/ pockets
This 'Flattering' T-Shirt Dress with 'Darling' Puff Sleeves Is on Sale for Just $22
Related Articles
Anne Hathaway Madewell Jeans Tout
These New Wide-Leg Madewell Jeans Remind Us of Anne Hathaway's Parisian Pair, and They're Doubly Discounted Right Now
Amazon Dress w/ pockets
This 'Flattering' T-Shirt Dress with 'Darling' Puff Sleeves Is on Sale for Just $22
Lily Pulitzer Sale
Lilly Pulitzer Printed Dresses, Eyelet Tops, and More Are 30% Off — but Only for a Few Days
True Religion Spring Styles Tout
Tees, Shorts, and More Everyday Basics from This Nostalgic Brand Are Up to 83% Off Right Now 
Amazon Spring Denim Trend Roundup Tout
Amazon Launched a Store Devoted to Denim That's Filled With Flattering Jeans, Jackets, and More
Blake Lively Affordable Crossbody Phone Cases TOUT
These Hands-Free Crossbody Phone Cases Are Just Like Blake Lively's — Only More Affordable
Cariuma slip-on launch TOUT
The Ashton Kutcher-Worn Sneaker Brand That Always Sells Out Just Made Its Popular Shoes Even Easier to Wear
Rue La La Sneakers Tout
One of the Best Running Sneakers We Tested Is Marked Down at This Under-the-Radar Sale — but Only for 2 Days
Blaosn Flowy Athletic Shorts for Women Gym Yoga
These $25 Athleisure Shorts Have Become My Go-To Mom Uniform — Especially in Theme Parks
Ugg sandals sale one-off
These 'Comfortable and Cute' Ugg Sandals That Shoppers Wear 'All Day' Are Up to 62% Off at Amazon
Chrissy Teigen, Selena Gomez, Jennifer Anniston & Jennifer Lawrence
8 Lightweight Jackets for Spring Inspired by Jennifer Aniston, Chrissy Teigen, and More Celebs — Starting at $31
Eva Longoria/Instagram
Eva Longoria Swam in a Mexican Cenote Wearing a Long-Sleeved Swimsuit That Reminds Us of This Functional Beach Style
Ryka Women's Sky Walking Shoe Tout
Nurses Who Work 12-Hour Shifts Say These Sneakers Are 'Supportive' and 'Comfortable,' and They're on Sale
Fashion Item Roundup Under $50 Dresses
Floral Dresses Are Everywhere This Season, and These 13 Stylish Picks from Amazon Start at $24
anrabess-womens-casual-loose-short-sleeve-long-dress-update-tout
This 'Flattering' and 'Comfy' T-Shirt Maxi Dress Is Climbing Amazon's Fashion Charts — and It's on Sale
Kate Middleton Espadrille Rue La La TOUT
The Chic Espadrille Brand Kate Middleton and More Royals Have Worn Just Quietly Went on Sale