Kourtney Kardashian Makes a Convincing Case for the '90s Slip Dress, and We Found One for Just $22

By Jennifer Chan October 19, 2021 09:00 PM
All eyes are on Kourtney Kardashian this year. From her engagement to Travis Barker to her head-turning style makeover (she is nailing the '90s vibe like no other), it's safe to say that the reality star is having a good 2021. The eldest Kardashian sister is keeping us on our toes with her grunge-meets-glam take on every outfit, and we're in particular awe of the way she works it in a sexy, minimalistic slip dress.

She's worn several striking slip dresses over the years, and one of our favorites is this lemon yellow Skims design featuring an ulta-feminine neckline, bias cut silhouette, thigh-high slits, and dainty straps. The curve-skimming nightgown will set you back $178, but if that's a bit steep for you, Amazon shoppers have found a similar style for a fraction of the price. 

This slinky dress comes in 10 standout colors (yes, including a bright yellow shade just like Kourt's) and is just $22. It makes for a fantastic foundation piece that can easily be styled for any occasion: Dress it up for a night out with heels, layered necklaces, and a cool cropped jacket, or slip on flat sandals and a sun hat for a daytime soirée. 

"This dress hugs every curve in all the right places. You want sexy, silky, curve-hugging amazement?? This. Is. It!" raved one reviewer, who added, "A total stunner that got compliments everywhere I went on the Vegas strip. I also ordered it in two other colors. Stunning!"

Some Amazon shoppers were so impressed with this affordable find that they couldn't help but spread the love to their friends. "I'm shocked at how great these dresses fit. I loved this so much I ordered it in three other colors. Sexy fitting lightweight easy dress. I sent the link to several of my friends so they could take advantage of this deal," another satisfied shopper commented

And we recommend you do the same. At just $22, this Amazon dress is too good to pass up, especially with holiday festivities just around the corner.

