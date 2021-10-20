Kourtney Kardashian Makes a Convincing Case for the '90s Slip Dress, and We Found One for Just $22

All eyes are on Kourtney Kardashian this year. From her engagement to Travis Barker to her head-turning style makeover (she is nailing the '90s vibe like no other), it's safe to say that the reality star is having a good 2021. The eldest Kardashian sister is keeping us on our toes with her grunge-meets-glam take on every outfit, and we're in particular awe of the way she works it in a sexy, minimalistic slip dress.