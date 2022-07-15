Kourtney Kardashian Twinned with Daughter Penelope in Pink Pajamas and Fluffy Slippers on Her 10th Birthday
When Kourtney Kardashian steps out these days, nine out of 10 times, she's wearing an all-black outfit. But apparently, her daughter prefers a lighter color.
On July 12, Kardashian celebrated her and Scott Disick's daughter Penelope turning 10 years old with an all-pink birthday party. Guests — including cousin North West, of course — posed in front of a sprawling sunset and watched movies in heart-shaped blow-up pools that served as outdoor beds, as seen in the six photos the Poosh founder shared on Instagram.
Everyone, including the mother-daughter duo, wore matching pink pajamas covered in smiley faces and fuzzy slippers in the same color.
Although you can't have Kourtney plan your own birthday party, you can copy the gang's festive footwear by snagging the Ugg Oh Fluffita Slipper for yourself. And right now, it's on sale for 55 percent off, ringing in at just $49.
Buy It! Ugg Oh Fluffita Slipper, $48.99 (orig. $110); ugg.com
Featuring a strappy silhouette, cushioned platform sole, and curly sheepskin, these comfy kicks are cozy and warm but still breathable for summer — just take it from the birthday crew who wore them outside in sunny California.
Celebrities favoring Ugg slippers is nothing new: Vanessa Hudgens cozied up in Kardashian's exact choice over Christmas, Amy Schumer wore a classic pink pair while hosting the Oscars back in March, and just last week, Cardi B stepped out in a cheetah-print version of the wildly popular Ugg Fluff Yeah Sandal, which is 50 percent off in select colors at Nordstrom right now.
Buy It! Ugg Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal $50 (orig. $100); nordstrom.com
Also currently marked down at Nordstrom, the Ugg Cozette Slipper is a lower platform pick that features plush shearling and wool to keep your feet extra toasty, but the open-toed design makes them warm-weather appropriate, too. The slides are available in bold colors like pink, lime, and orange, plus basics like black and tan. If you prefer closed-toe slippers, this pink platform pair (which resembles Schumer's onstage choice) is also available at a discounted price at Nordstrom right now.
Buy It! Ugg Cozette Genuine Shearling Slipper, $67.50 (orig. $90); nordstrom.com
All Ugg shoes — slippers, slides, boots — notoriously sell out once cold weather rolls around, so take advantage of the opportunity to snag these coveted styles while you can — and while they're marked down, to boot! Shop more Ugg shoes on sale at Nordstrom below.
Buy It! Ugg Disquette Slipper, $67 (orig. $100); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Ugg Sport Yeah Slingback Sandal, $44.99–$60; nordstrom.com
