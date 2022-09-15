Kourtney Kardashian's First Collection with Boohoo Has Arrived — Here Are Our Top Picks

You may know Kourtney Kardashian Barker best for her appearances on her family's hit reality TV shows and her lifestyle brand Poosh, but her latest business venture sees her taking on the fashion world — with a collaboration and ambassadorship with online retailer, Boohoo.

The mom of three debuted the first of her two fashion collections with the brand at her September 13 fashion show during New York Fashion Week, putting on display the 46 (yes, that many!) limited-edition pieces that were specifically designed with practicality in mind, while still channeling the star's personal style. She follows in the footsteps of her pal, Megan Fox, just a few months after Fox's collaboration with Boohoo was announced.

"I went back and forth about doing this collection with @boohoo because the first thing I think about when I hear the words 'fast fashion' is that it's bad for our planet," Kardashian wrote on Instagram, addressing her latest collaboration.

She went on to say that she knew partnering with the brand would incite backlash from fans and advocates for sustainability, but that this buzz is exactly what she hoped for. "I certainly don't have all the answers, but for someone who has done a fast fashion line collaboration in the past, which didn't get backlash because I was not calling attention to trying to make better changes, I feel proud about doing it with intention and purpose," her post continued.

This new venture for Boohoo focuses on the use of recycled materials, such as recycled polyester for leather-like and satin pieces, regulated cotton sourced through Better Cotton, and even recycled sequins. There is still a mix of non-recycled materials in the fabric blends, though.

The line, entitled "boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Barker," consists of 46 stylish (and affordable!) variations of dramatic trench coats, daring pantsuits, detachable coats and dresses, athleisure, and more — all under $95. All staying true to Kardashian's edgy and glamorous style, the collection is a mix of edgy, flirty, and strictly business.

Below are a few standout items, but you can browse the entire collection here.

Shop Our Picks from Kourtney Kardashian Barker's Boohoo Collection:

Statement jackets are the name of the game when it comes to this collection, with long-line faux leather coats at center stage — the sweeping Faux Leather Overcoat and fashion-forward High Shine Faux Croc Trench Coat are the perfect pieces to take you into fall.

The style that Kardashian models is made from polyurethane and 100 percent recycled polyester. The same goes for the crocodile-embossed trench coat, an equally oversized jacket that embodies the star's rocker vibe.

Buy It! Kourtney Kardashian Barker Faux Leather Overcoat, $90; boohoo.com

But one of the most innovative ways that Kardashian is approaching this collaboration is with multiway clothing — the trench coat and cutout midi dress, for example, can be worn cropped, short-sleeved, long-sleeved, you name it — all thanks to some buttons.

Buy It! Kourtney Kardashian Multiway Trench Coat, $30; boohoo.com

The white-gray Multiway Trench Coat is one of the more transformative pieces in the collection, allowing you to switch up the silhouette by removing the bottom half of the coat at its waist-height buttons to create a cropped jacket — ideal for warmer fall days. And when the weather begins to officially cool off, you can button the bodice back on to restore the full trench silhouette, making this jacket a truly customizable piece that can look different each time you step out of the house.

The cut-out dress shown below is engineered in the same way, with those skin-baring details being the catalyst that changes the dress from being a long-sleeved maxi to a short-sleeved mini with the use of buttons.

Buy It! Kourtney Kardashian Barker Multiway Knitted Dress, $35; boohoo.com

The ability to detach or re-add layers to your coats and dresses allows you to make the same pieces look new time and time again, as one purchase can create countless outfit variations. One of Boohoo's projections for this collection was to make pieces unique enough that they could be worn differently several times and no one would know the difference.

Buy It! Kourtney Kardashian Barker Lace Long Sleeve Catsuit, $35; boohoo.com

But it wouldn't be a Kourtney Kardashian Barker collaboration if there wasn't a mix of romantic lace thrown into rock n' roll leather and vinyl, which is where the Lace Long Sleeve Catsuit enters — a design reminiscent of the opulent lace looks from the Poosh founder's Italian wedding to Travis Barker this summer. Kardashian donned this style at the show with the leather overcoat, solidifying this pick as one of our favorites from the collection. The piece is a completely sheer, black lace catsuit that flares slightly at the calf, creating a somewhat bell-shaped silhouette. It's styled with the Seamless High Waisted Panties and bra, which have since sold out in most sizes.

Buy It! Kourtney Kardashian Barker Wide Leg Joggers, $14; boohoo.com

Rounding out the picks is a pair of the Wide Leg Joggers, an athleisure piece from the collection. Available in shades pink and red, these joggers are in between structured and baggy, allowing you to dress them up like Kourt with a monochromatic cut-out bodysuit or down with one of the line's Blink 182 graphic tees. Joggers are a staple as we head into fall, so go ahead and add these comfy styles to your cart ASAP.

But don't just take our word for it — there's plenty more Kardashian-level style where that came from. Shop the entire collection now.

