Kourtney Kardashian's First Collection with Boohoo Has Arrived — Here Are Our Top Picks

Including faux leather jackets and multiway knit dresses

By
Alyssa Brascia
Alyssa Brascia
Alyssa Brascia

Alyssa Brascia is a commerce writer PEOPLE, covering beauty, fashion, home and lifestyle products. She has previously written commerce content for Dotdash Meredith brands such as InStyle, Shape, Southern Living and more during her time as the E-Commerce Editorial Apprentice while she was an undergraduate fashion student at Iowa State University. Her passions include fashion and beauty writing as well as makeup artistry and styling. You can find her on Instagram to follow along on her creative journey.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 15, 2022 05:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Kourtney Kardashian Boohoo clothing
Photo: boohoo

You may know Kourtney Kardashian Barker best for her appearances on her family's hit reality TV shows and her lifestyle brand Poosh, but her latest business venture sees her taking on the fashion world — with a collaboration and ambassadorship with online retailer, Boohoo.

The mom of three debuted the first of her two fashion collections with the brand at her September 13 fashion show during New York Fashion Week, putting on display the 46 (yes, that many!) limited-edition pieces that were specifically designed with practicality in mind, while still channeling the star's personal style. She follows in the footsteps of her pal, Megan Fox, just a few months after Fox's collaboration with Boohoo was announced.

"I went back and forth about doing this collection with @boohoo because the first thing I think about when I hear the words 'fast fashion' is that it's bad for our planet," Kardashian wrote on Instagram, addressing her latest collaboration.

She went on to say that she knew partnering with the brand would incite backlash from fans and advocates for sustainability, but that this buzz is exactly what she hoped for. "I certainly don't have all the answers, but for someone who has done a fast fashion line collaboration in the past, which didn't get backlash because I was not calling attention to trying to make better changes, I feel proud about doing it with intention and purpose," her post continued.

This new venture for Boohoo focuses on the use of recycled materials, such as recycled polyester for leather-like and satin pieces, regulated cotton sourced through Better Cotton, and even recycled sequins. There is still a mix of non-recycled materials in the fabric blends, though.

The line, entitled "boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Barker," consists of 46 stylish (and affordable!) variations of dramatic trench coats, daring pantsuits, detachable coats and dresses, athleisure, and more — all under $95. All staying true to Kardashian's edgy and glamorous style, the collection is a mix of edgy, flirty, and strictly business.

Below are a few standout items, but you can browse the entire collection here.

Shop Our Picks from Kourtney Kardashian Barker's Boohoo Collection:

Statement jackets are the name of the game when it comes to this collection, with long-line faux leather coats at center stage — the sweeping Faux Leather Overcoat and fashion-forward High Shine Faux Croc Trench Coat are the perfect pieces to take you into fall.

The style that Kardashian models is made from polyurethane and 100 percent recycled polyester. The same goes for the crocodile-embossed trench coat, an equally oversized jacket that embodies the star's rocker vibe.

Boohoo <a href="https://people.com/tag/kourtney-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kourtney Kardashian</a> Baker
Boohoo

Buy It! Kourtney Kardashian Barker Faux Leather Overcoat, $90; boohoo.com

But one of the most innovative ways that Kardashian is approaching this collaboration is with multiway clothing — the trench coat and cutout midi dress, for example, can be worn cropped, short-sleeved, long-sleeved, you name it — all thanks to some buttons.

Boohoo <a href="https://people.com/tag/kourtney-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kourtney Kardashian</a> Baker
Boohoo

Buy It! Kourtney Kardashian Multiway Trench Coat, $30; boohoo.com

The white-gray Multiway Trench Coat is one of the more transformative pieces in the collection, allowing you to switch up the silhouette by removing the bottom half of the coat at its waist-height buttons to create a cropped jacket — ideal for warmer fall days. And when the weather begins to officially cool off, you can button the bodice back on to restore the full trench silhouette, making this jacket a truly customizable piece that can look different each time you step out of the house.

The cut-out dress shown below is engineered in the same way, with those skin-baring details being the catalyst that changes the dress from being a long-sleeved maxi to a short-sleeved mini with the use of buttons.

Boohoo <a href="https://people.com/tag/kourtney-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kourtney Kardashian</a> Baker
Boohoo

Buy It! Kourtney Kardashian Barker Multiway Knitted Dress, $35; boohoo.com

The ability to detach or re-add layers to your coats and dresses allows you to make the same pieces look new time and time again, as one purchase can create countless outfit variations. One of Boohoo's projections for this collection was to make pieces unique enough that they could be worn differently several times and no one would know the difference.

Boohoo <a href="https://people.com/tag/kourtney-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kourtney Kardashian</a> Baker
Boohoo

Buy It! Kourtney Kardashian Barker Lace Long Sleeve Catsuit, $35; boohoo.com

But it wouldn't be a Kourtney Kardashian Barker collaboration if there wasn't a mix of romantic lace thrown into rock n' roll leather and vinyl, which is where the Lace Long Sleeve Catsuit enters — a design reminiscent of the opulent lace looks from the Poosh founder's Italian wedding to Travis Barker this summer. Kardashian donned this style at the show with the leather overcoat, solidifying this pick as one of our favorites from the collection. The piece is a completely sheer, black lace catsuit that flares slightly at the calf, creating a somewhat bell-shaped silhouette. It's styled with the Seamless High Waisted Panties and bra, which have since sold out in most sizes.

Boohoo <a href="https://people.com/tag/kourtney-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kourtney Kardashian</a> Baker
Boohoo

Buy It! Kourtney Kardashian Barker Wide Leg Joggers, $14; boohoo.com

Rounding out the picks is a pair of the Wide Leg Joggers, an athleisure piece from the collection. Available in shades pink and red, these joggers are in between structured and baggy, allowing you to dress them up like Kourt with a monochromatic cut-out bodysuit or down with one of the line's Blink 182 graphic tees. Joggers are a staple as we head into fall, so go ahead and add these comfy styles to your cart ASAP.

But don't just take our word for it — there's plenty more Kardashian-level style where that came from. Shop the entire collection now.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

---

Related Articles
Kourtney Kardashian is the new ambassador for BooHoo.
Kourtney Kardashian Embarks on Sustainable Fashion Journey as the New Ambassador of BooHoo 
Kourtney Kardashian, travis barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Do Their Trademark Tongue Kiss Front Row at Her Boohoo Show
Kourtney Kardashian Addresses Boohoo Collab Backlash [Photographer Credit: Daniella Midenge
Kourtney Kardashian Addresses Boohoo Collaboration Backlash: 'It's Definitely Making Some Noise'
Courtesy Markarian x Summersalt Rep:  savannah@savannahengel.com Full dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/rcdz0xurq9zpz5t/AADooaGLzNtqZLpy7SdCmyO4a?dl=0
The Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
Spanx New Collection Tout
You Can Now Get the Butt-Lifting Spanx Leggings Jennifer Garner Wears on Repeat in This Pretty Fall Color
style awards tout
PEOPLE's 2022 Style Awards: Shop the 20 Best Fashion Finds of the Year
Madewell sale
Madewell Just Marked Down Every Item on Its Site, Including Best-Selling Jeans and Tote Bags
J.Crew Sale September 2022 Tout
J.Crew Just Put More Than 300 Styles on Sale for 50% Off — but Only for 32 More Hours
KINLONSAIR Women’s Long Sleeve Henley T Shirt
Amazon Shoppers Keep Buying This Chart-Climbing Ribbed Shirt That's as Little as $20 Right Now
Arielle Charnas
Something Navy's Arielle Charnas Knows Exactly Which 'Elevated, Classic Wardrobe Staples' Your Closet Needs
Reese Witherspoon out and about on August 27, 2022 in New York City.
Reese Witherspoon Topped Off Her Pretty Maxi Dress with the Staple Jacket Every Summer-to-Fall Closet Needs
kendall jenner; lucy hale; kaia gerber; Richer Poorer basics
This On-Sale Dress from a Celeb Go-To Brand Has Been My Summer Uniform, and I'll Wear It into Fall, Too
Amazon End of Summer Fashion
Amazon's End-of-Summer Sale Is Overflowing with Deals on Dresses, Jumpsuits, and Blouses — Up to 77% Off
Nordstrom Rack Back-to-School Sale
Stock Up for Back to School with Deals on Closet Staples from Nordstrom Rack
boohoo x Megan Fox Collection Part II
Megan Fox Says Her 'Sexy and Bold' Styles Will 'Empower Everybody' as She Launches New Collection
gwyneth-paltrow-julianne-hough-naomi watts- jennifer-lopez
Jennifer Lopez, Gwyneth Paltrow, and More Celebs Are Deeming This Barely-There Color a Must-Have