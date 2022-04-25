This Flowy T-Shirt Dress with Pockets Is Trending on Amazon Right Now, and It's on Sale for Under $30

The dress also comes in a bunch of colors — 36 of them, actually. There are so many shades of blue, green, and red. It also comes in a slew of patterns, from floral and paisley to animal and camo. Can't decide which color you like best? The price of the dress depends on the color, and every color is on sale for as little as $26. So it's a great time to pick it up in multiple colors.