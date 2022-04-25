This Flowy T-Shirt Dress with Pockets Is Trending on Amazon Right Now, and It's on Sale for Under $30
One of the easiest pieces of clothing you can throw on when it's warm out is a T-shirt dress. Like a classic T-shirt, the timeless style is versatile, but you don't have to wear constricting pants with it. Just pair it with your favorite shoes — comfy sneakers for a casual look or heeled sandals for a dressier style — and your outfit is complete.
If you're itching to add this staple piece to your wardrobe, opt for the Korsis Summer T-Shirt Dress that's blowing up on Amazon right now. The dress has recently been climbing the site's fashion Movers and Shakers chart, meaning thousands of shoppers have been snapping it up for the warm days ahead.
While it's currently trending on the site, the dress has been popular with customers for some time as evidenced by the whopping 25,700 five-star ratings it's racked up. And right now, you can snag it on sale for up to 45 percent off.
Buy It! Korsis Summer T-Shirt Dress with Pockets, $25.99–$28.99 (orig. $46.99); amazon.com
Depending on how they're cut, T-shirt dresses can sometimes make you feel like a shapeless lump. But not this flowy number; it has an A-line fit that slightly flares out. And depending on your height, it hits right above the knees. Another thing that sets it apart from other standard T-shirt dresses? It has pockets.
The dress also comes in a bunch of colors — 36 of them, actually. There are so many shades of blue, green, and red. It also comes in a slew of patterns, from floral and paisley to animal and camo. Can't decide which color you like best? The price of the dress depends on the color, and every color is on sale for as little as $26. So it's a great time to pick it up in multiple colors.
Shoppers with different body types have left glowing reviews for the "flattering and comfortable" dress too, which runs up to sizes 3XL. Many reviewers "love it for everyday" wear as well as for beach vacations, birthday parties, work, date nights, and more.
Others are impressed with the material that's made mostly of rayon and some spandex. "The fabric is lightweight, soft, comfy, and stretchy in the right places, but it's not see-through," according to one customer. And another shared, "I love wearing it when it's hot out because it's very breathable."
Get ready for the warm weather, and pick up the Korsis Summer T-Shirt Dress at Amazon while it's still on sale.
Buy It! Korsis Summer T-shirt Dress with Pockets, $25.99–$28.99(orig. $46.99); amazon.com
- There's a Reason Why So Many Celebs Love This Dry Shampoo, and It's on Sale for Just One More Day
- This Flowy T-Shirt Dress with Pockets Is Trending on Amazon Right Now, and It's on Sale for Under $30
- Cottagecore Is the Romantic Decor Style That's Taking Over — and Amazon Just Made It So Easy to Shop
- Amazon Shoppers Say They Get 'So Many Compliments' When They Wear These $33 Paperbag Pants