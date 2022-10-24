We've all been there: that critical moment when a new pair of shoes just fails. The dreaded discomfort often hits at the most inopportune times and promptly afterward, the toe torturers are shoved into the back of the closet, never to be heard from again.

Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found a reliable pair of casual slip-ons that promise a level of comfort that will last. The Konhill Casual Walking Slip-On Shoes have racked up more than 7,900 five-star ratings from shoppers to have even been dubbed the slip-ons as the "best shoe ever." Plus, you can snag a pair for under $40 right now, depending on the color you choose.

The slip-on shoes are breathable, lightweight, and stretchy, thanks to their soft knit mesh construction. They feature a cushioned insole and a durable, rubber, non-slip outsole that, according to the brand, has a shock absorption rebound effect. And since the walking shoes are slip-ons, you simply just pull them on and off, so they're easy to get in and out of.

Buy It! Konhill Casual Walking Slip-On Shoes, $34.77 with coupon (orig. $36.99); amazon.com

You can choose from sizes 5 through 13 in a whopping 41 color combinations too, including classics like black, gray, and beige, and more vibrant hues like red, blue, and different shades of pink. So there really is a pair for every outfit, whether it's a casual workday or an outdoor adventure where you're counting steps.

And shoppers are nothing but impressed, as they have described the slip-ons as having "the perfect fit" requiring "no break-in period at all."

One five-star reviewer wrote, "These shoes are so comfortable. They are so light, you feel like you have nothing on your feet," while another described how they wore the shoes for five days in a row during a trip to Disney World, in which they walked a ton throughout the parks. "They held up wonderfully and they were so comfortable and breathable for those hot, humid days. I had no blisters and my feet didn't get super sore either," the impressed shopper shared.

With multiple pairs coming in under $40 — and select colors are even on sale hovering around the $35 mark — there's no better time to add the Konhill Casual Walking Slip-On Shoes to your cart.

