Shop

Shoppers Are Buying Themselves Multiple Pairs of These Under-$50 Comfy Sneakers That 'Hug' Your Feet

So many colors are on sale right now
By Amy Schulman April 12, 2022 07:00 AM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

When you're on the go, the last thing you want to worry about is pain. That's why finding a comfortable pair of sneakers is so important — otherwise, you might need to find some bandages after a long day on your feet. 

Rather than make a random sneaker purchase and just hope it's the right one for you, consider a pair that thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend: the Konhill Women's Comfortable Slip-On Sneakers. Even better, nearly all colors and sizes are currently on sale. 

The low-top sneakers have a slip-on design, making them super easy to get on and off your feet. They're complete with a mesh-like upper, allowing your feet to breathe (so you're not left with sweaty, stinky feet at the end of the day), and a cushioned insole that provides plenty of support and padding. 

The ultra-lightweight sneakers are suitable for just about any activity, whether you're heading to a workout class, going for a walk, or running errands. Shoppers can choose from a fleet of colors, including apricot, gray, and beige, all of which are available in sizes 5–13. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Konhill Women's Comfortable Slip-On Sneakers, $39.48 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com  

RELATED: Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message.

Over 2,700 Amazon shoppers have given the sneakers a five-star rating, with many noting that they "hug" your feet. One reviewer enthused, "I actually get a lot of compliments on the shoes!" while another shared: "I'm getting them in every color."

Even nurses have fallen in love with these sneakers! After trying these shoes, one wrote, "I will never buy another pair of shoes. I was so happy with the shoes, I bought another pair in another color." Their review explained that they have fallen arches, which make it difficult to find the right sneakers for work — but even after long periods of time, these sneakers remain comfortable. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Konhill Women's Comfortable Slip-On Sneakers, $42.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com   

Head to Amazon to get the Konhill Women's Comfortable Slip-On Sneakers while they're on sale. 

Shop
View All
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com