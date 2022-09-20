The Sculpting Leggings That Once Garnered a 30,000-Person Waitlist Are Back with a New Booty-Boosting Feature

Snag the ultra-flattering Knix leggings before they sell out again

By Claire Harmeyer
Published on September 20, 2022

Papaya Sculpt Legging
Photo: Knix

Leggings season has officially returned, and so has one particular shiny pair after selling out at super speed.

The Knix Papaya Sculpt Legging first dropped in October 2020 and promptly sold out in 27 minutes, garnering a 30,000-person waitlist afterward. Now, Knix is bringing back the fan-favorite sculpting style — but with brand-new butt-lifitng capabilities.

The new and improved Papaya Sculpt Legging still features an elastic waistband and the flattering form-fitting silhouette you look for in a pair of go-to black leggings, but it also includes extra compression around the waist and butt, so your booty instantly feels lifted. Plus, an upgraded shiny fabric eliminates peeling and gives off an eye-catching sheen that elevates the pair from basic to brag-worthy.

Papaya Sculpt Legging
Knix

Buy It! Papaya Sculpt Legging, $80; knix.com

Black leggings are a staple in every closet no matter the season, but they really take center stage in fall. Wear them with oversized pullovers for your morning dog walks, denim jackets while running errands, and comfy hoodies while relaxing at home.

And with their shiny new fabric, these Knix leggings can easily be dressed up, too. Complement them with a button-down shirt or sleek blazer for the office, knee-high boots for date night, and a trendy sweater and sneakers for brunch. Although they're not technically considered faux leather leggings, the glossy fabric creates the illusion that they are, and at $80, this pick is far more affordable than more well-known pairs.

With the original version selling out in less than half an hour, shoppers are bound to wipe the virtual shelves clean again — especially with these new booty-boosting improvements. So don't wait around and snag the new Knix Papaya leggings now.

