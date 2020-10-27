This Faux-Shearling Pullover from Amazon Is the Cozy Sweater of Your Dreams
This winter, we’re all about stocking our wardrobes with cozy essentials. If we’re going to be working from home and spending most of our time curled up on the couch, we might as well invest in comfy loungewear. But the real trick is finding wildly soft pieces that we can eventually dress up and wear out of the house.
Enter: the Kirundo faux-shearling pullover. With an asymmetrical collar, zipper detail, and convenient pockets, this Amazon find is the fuzzy sweater of our dreams. It has nearly 1,500 five-star ratings, so it’s clearly a fan favorite among Amazon shoppers.
The teddy bear-like sweater comes in 19 different colors and patterns, including everything from chestnut and black to blue tie-dye and gray and white colorblock. You can choose from sizes S through XL, and most reviewers say that the pullover runs true to size.
“This is now my favorite piece of clothing to wear,” one shopper wrote. “I might buy another just in case something happens to this one. I buy a ton of comfy sweaters but nothing compares to this one!”
Another reviewer, who titled her review “The most comfortable sweater ever,” said, “I ordered one of these sweaters and have bought four more because they are honestly the most comfortable, warm, and cozy sweaters I have ever owned. You can dress them down with leggings or dress them up with jeans and boots. I absolutely adore these sweaters and would definitely recommend if you’re in the market for something warm and comfy!”
That shopper isn’t the only one who pointed out the versatility of this faux-shearling pullover. Many reviewers mentioned that it’s comfortable enough to wear around the house all day, but cute enough to throw on with jeans for a day out with friends.
“Honestly, I used to wear cashmere at home to stay warm, but THIS sweatshirt is more comfortable and warmer,” another customer wrote. “I LOVE it, for the price it’s ridiculous. Super cute and comfy, you won’t regret it!”
You can’t go wrong with a comfy pullover, and we especially love one that’s versatile and affordable. But we must warn you — you may find yourself going back for more after you get your hands on this sweater. As one shopper wrote, “My only complaint is that I didn’t order one in every color.”
